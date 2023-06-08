Image Source: Mojang Studios

In an ever-evolving sandbox experience like Minecraft, it’s hard to keep track of all the new content Mojang Studios keeps adding into it. Indeed, with the arrival of Update 1.20: Trials and Tales, a handful of new features have been introduced, as well as a couple of new mobs. For those who’ve arrived here, chance are you’re wondering how to breed Sniffers in Minecraft. Luckily, we’ve got all the intel you need to accomplish your goal. Let’s begin!

How Do I Breed Sniffers in Minecraft?

Before any Sniffers can do any Netflix and chill, you’re going to need to gather a few things first. Of course, you’re going to need two Sniffers, but you’ll also need two Torchflower Seeds as well.

If you’re curious as to how to get your hands on a Sniffer, we’ve got a dedicated guide. However, in short, you’ll need to use a Brush on some Suspicious Gravel or Suspicious Sand from a Warm Ocean Ruins biome to find yourself a Sniffer Egg. In other words, they don’t spawn like regular mobs, so you’re going to need to do a little legwork to track them down.

Next, it takes around 20 minutes to hatch the eggs, but once they’re ready, give the Sniffers some time to do their thing and sniff around to dig up a couple of Torchflower Seeds. The time it takes to complete this step varies, but it should take you around 30 minutes to find the seeds.

Image Source: Mojang Studios via Twinfinite

Once you have what you need, it’s time for a bit of how’s your father. With two Sniffers close by each other, feed them both the Torchflower Seeds. This will kickstart the magic, and within no time, a Sniffer Egg will be born, along with a few Experience Orbs. You’ve now successfully bred a Sniffer in Minecraft. Kudos!

And, what do you know. That’s everything you need to know about how to breed Sniffers in Minecraft. For more, here’s how to find Camels and Cherry Blossom Biomes. Or alternatively, feel free to browse our further coverage down below.

