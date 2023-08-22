Where to Find the House of Grief in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

The city of Baldur’s Gate is an incredibly complex place to explore full of so many quests, sidequests, and all around immersive lore that contributes to the main story and that of your chosen companions. That also makes it easy to get a little lost and turned around sometimes, and one of the trickier places for players to find in the game’s biggest city is the House of Grief, where Shadowheart’s story arc leads you. If you’re wondering just where this place is, here is our handy guide for where to find the House of Grief in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Get to the House of Grief in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

The first key to finding the House of Grief in the depths of Lower City is actually in Rivington, a district on the southern edge of the city. There you find Sharr’s Hideout which then gives you the next instruction of going to the House of Grief, where your companion Shadowheart grew up and now must face her fate, depending on her choices leading up to now.

To get there, you’ll first need to get past the South Span Checkpoint in Rivington, which has guards surrounding it. There are a few ways to deal with them:

Fight them head on, though this is not recommended.

Bribe them with 200 gold, if you have enough on hand.

Have the Gnomes from the Grymforge fend them off for you (if you helped them escape from Moonrise Tower, otherwise this isn’t an option)

However you choose to get through, make your way to the other side of Rivington where you’ll now need a special pass to get access to the Lower City. There are three ways to get one:

The most unorthodox method is by literally getting yourself thrown in jail for doing something wrong. This essentially carries you to the Lower City, and you just have to be able to break out of the jail, hopefully without too much trouble.

Complete the first part of the ‘Suspicious Toys‘ quest, and locate Arfur in the Sharess Caress.

Complete the ‘Open Hand Temple Murder’ quest, and then speak to Valeria in the Sharess Caress.

With your pass in hand, make your way to the upper northwest part of the map, as seen above. It’ll be right by Lady Jannath’s estate, as well as the Baldur’s Gate waypoint. Make your way inside and choose whether to save Shadowheart’s parents, or have her follow the path of a Dark Justiciar.

That concludes our guide for where to find the House of Grief in Baldur’s Gate 3. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know what you decided to do with Shadowheart’s overall story.

