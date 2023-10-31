Modern Warfare 3 comes with a range of new weapons that players can’t wait to get their hands on, though that’s an awful lot of attachments to unlock and guns to max out. To help with this, Activision usually drops a Double XP Event, but when is the next Double XP Event? Let’s look at the information.

When Is the Next MW3 Double XP Event?

Currently, we do not have word on when the next Double XP Event will be held, but we can make a Sherlock-level educated guess.

Last year, during the release of Modern Warfare 2 (2022) and during Season 1 in December, Activision blessed fans with their first double XP weekend. This event was held between Dec. 15 and Dec. 19.

With this information, we can deduce that the next Double XP Event will be held during Season 1 of Modern Warfare 3. It can be expected in a similar time frame as last year, which likely means that we will be leveling our guns in mid-December. We will update this information as we come closer to the expected release of the event.

What are Double XP Tokens in Modern Warfare 3?

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Double XP events are a great way to level up your weapons fast, but they aren’t the only way thanks to the introduction of Double XP Tokens. These are consumables that give you a certain amount of time to earn double XP.

But it isn’t quite as simple as that. XP Tokens come in many forms:

Weapon XP Tokens.

Battle Pass XP Tokens.

Rank XP Tokens.

Weapon XP Tokens are exactly what they sound like, and they will give double XP for only your weapons for the duration. Battle Pass XP, meanwhile, allows you to unlock segments in your BP much quicker. Finally, Rank XP Tokens give you more experience towards leveling your player rank.

These tokens then come in different sizes, specifically the duration of the double XP:

15 Minutes.

30 Minutes.

45 Minutes.

1 Hour.

You can receive Weapon Tokens that last just 15 minutes and Battle Pass Tokens that last 1 hour as a few examples.

There is one single rule to Double XP Tokens, and that is that they are consumed in Real-Time; NOT in game-time. This means the Token will sadly tick away even while you queue for a game, so keep this in mind.

How to Earn Double XP Tokens in Modern Warfare 3

You can earn Double XP Tokens mainly through the Battle Pass.

Those that purchase the Battle Pass will receive more plentiful rewards, which includes a plethora of XP Tokens of varying length. Free-to-play players will be able to earn some through the BP, but at a significantly lower quantity.

That is all we have on when the next MW3 Double XP Event is. Check out our related Call of Duty content below to stay in the loop on all the news, scuttlebutt, and much more surrounding the series.