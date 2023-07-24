What’s the Max Trait Points You Can Get in Remnant 2? Explained

Much like its predecessor, leveling up is key to your ongoing survival in Gunfire Games’ third-person shooter Souls-like. You can do this by collecting Trait Points, which you’ll find by slaying bosses or tracking down Tome of Knowledge. These can then be spent by permanently upgrading your stats. But what’s the max Trait Points you can get in Remnant 2? Let’s get to the bottom of this mystery, shall we?

How Many Trait Points Can You Get in Remnant 2?

To cut a long story short: Players can have a total of 85 Max Trait Points in Remnant 2.

It’s worth noting, however, that 20 of those Trait Points are automatically assigned to their Archetype Traits.

For instance, Triage is the Medic’s key Trait, which increases the character’s healing ability by 5% per Trait Point. Another five are granted and placed automatically, which leaves 60 Trait Points to earn and distribute.

Unlike the original game, where Archetypes were merely a starting point for your character and you could eventually unlock everything no matter what Archetype you chose, Remnant 2’s Archetype system is vastly different.

In fact, once you choose an Archetype in the sequel, you’ll be locked into that specific progression tree until you find another Archetype. Once you reach Level 10 for an Archetype Trait, you’ll unlock that ability to use that specific Trait with all other Archetypes.

How Do I Respec My Trait Points?

Luckily, you can respec your Trait Points by heading over to Wallace in Ward 13. You’ll need to purchase the Orb of Undoing for three Lumenite Crystals and 2,500 Scrap. Once you’ve done so, open up your inventory and use the Orb of Undoing. This will reset all your Trait Points so that you can re-distribute them how you see fit.

How to Unlock More Archetypes

You’ll be able to unlock more Archetypes in Remnant 2 by finding Engrams. Wallace will be able to create Engrams from the mysterious items that you find along your adventure.

There are also secret archetypes that have specific unlock requirements. We’ve got a guide on unlocking all Remnant 2 secret archetypes for your convenience.

And with that, we conclude our guide on what the max Trait Points are in Remnant 2. For more, here's how to solve the Forbidden Grove Water Harp puzzle and how multiplayer co-op works.