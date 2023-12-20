What the God of War Ragnarok Valhalla Door Symbols Mean

God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla is an absolute unit of a game capable of holding numerous secrets, not the least of which is the reason behind the glowing door symbols. Keep reading to find out what the mysterious door symbols in God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla actually mean!

What Do the Door Symbols in God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla Mean?

If you’ve been getting down on some God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla lately, then you’ve probably noticed the numerous glowing symbols painted on all of the doors. A lot of players believe that they’re merely an aesthetic choice, but they actually have a hidden meaning!

The door symbols in God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla actually correspond to the type of loot that you will receive in each room. Once you’ve obtained said loot, you can then use it at the giant pedestals to upgrade your character’s stats or get more unique attacks. The loot you receive will determine the types of upgrades that you’re able to unlock.

So basically, you’ll want to keep an eye on which doors you go through in Valhalla, because each door that you choose will ultimately determine whether or not you get currency, upgrades, weapon abilities, etc., which has the potential to significantly impact your build.

How Many Symbols Are There in God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla?

It may seem like there are a ton of different symbols in Valhalla, but there are actually only 10.

Image Source: SIE Santa Monica Studio via IGDB

These 10 symbols would be difficult for any player to memorize on their own, so here’s a list of all of them and what they do, according to their in-game descriptions:

Perk Glyph – “Unique attack and gameplay capabilities.”

– “Unique attack and gameplay capabilities.” Stats Glyph – “Increases to core stats such as STR or DEF.”

– “Increases to core stats such as STR or DEF.” Weapon Glyph – “Bonuses to specific weapons or weapon skills.”

– “Bonuses to specific weapons or weapon skills.” Runic Attack Glyph – “Special abilities imbued to a weapon that must recharge over time.”

– “Special abilities imbued to a weapon that must recharge over time.” Mixed Glyph – “A mix of all glyph types.”

– “A mix of all glyph types.” Refill – “Restores health or rage.”

– “Restores health or rage.” Fleeting Echoes – “A temporary resource that can be spent at Tablets of Endeavor to improve your chances at survival.”

– “A temporary resource that can be spent at Tablets of Endeavor to improve your chances at survival.” Mastery Seal – “A persistent resource that can be spent at the Tablet of Reflection upon the Shore for various permanent upgrades to Kratos.”

– “A persistent resource that can be spent at the Tablet of Reflection upon the Shore for various permanent upgrades to Kratos.” Spirit Seal – “A persistent resource that can be spent at the Tablet of Influence upon the Shore for various permanent upgrades to Valhalla itself.”

– “A persistent resource that can be spent at the Tablet of Influence upon the Shore for various permanent upgrades to Valhalla itself.” Divine Triumph – “A very valuable persistent resource used for certain upgrades at the Tablet of Reflection and Tablet of Influence upon the Shore.”

With these symbols in mind, try not to just run through all of the doors aimlessly on your next run in God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla. Try to plan your run around these symbols and the upgrades that they provide, so that you can easily build your character into something truly formidable!

If there’s one thing that Valhalla has taught God of War fans, it’s that the secrets of Kratos’s in-game world will never cease. If you ever have any more questions about this mysterious virtual world, feel free to check out Twinfinite’s other God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla content, like our “God of War Ragnarok Valhalla Ending Explained” or “All God of War Ragnarok Valhalla Trophies, Listed“!