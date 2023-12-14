God of War Ragnarok Valhalla Ending Explained

If the ending to the God of War Ragnarok DLC Valhalla left you with plenty of burning questions, rest assured that you’re not alone. That’s why we’re digging into the meaning behind this unexpected conclusion with an ending explainer guide.

How Does the God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC End? Explained

Image Credit: Santa Monica Studio and Sony via Twinfinite

To start, let’s recap exactly how the Valhalla DLC Ending plays out in God of War Ragnarok.

After battling his way through several trials and challenges, Kratos faces the real test this illusory realm poses for him: A manifestation of his younger self, sitting atop Ares’ throne at the peak of his arrogance and cruelty. Kratos initially berates this version of himself angrily, despairing at how it seems impossible that he’ll ever be able to undue the mistakes he has made.

In time though, he realizes that there is a different path forward. Instead of trying to undue what is done, he can try to do better moving forward, atoning for his past actions by helping others and becoming a god who embodies the hope of becoming a better person.

This serves as the motivation he needs to move forward with his life, and upon leaving Valhalla he tells Freya that he’ll join her as a god that can help her watch over the Nine Realms.

Is Kratos the God of Hope now? Explained

Image Credit: Santa Monica Studio and Sony via Twinfinite

It’s also worth noting that Kratos doesn’t explicitly state that he’ll serve as the God of War for the Nine Realms during the conclusion to Ragnarok’s Valhalla DLC.

While He would in fact be replacing Tyr within the pantheon of Norse gods, his journey through Valhalla has given him a different perspective. Instead of guiding conflicts through violence and raw power, he can instead try to help mortals discover better ways forward; ones that don’t necessarily involve bloodshed, and could lead to prosperity for everyone involved.

This would not only fit with the mural drawn by Kratos’ deceased wife, but also fits the final Trophy awarded to the player via completion of the story titled God of Hope.

Does the Valhalla Ending Set up a Sequel to God of War Ragnarok? Explained

This is all well and good, but you now might be asking: Does the Valhalla ending set up a sequel to God of War Ragnarok?

Well, while we’d like to give you a firm answer, we don’t have one at the moment. The ending to the DLC is fairly open-ended, and Kratos could just as easily embark on a new adventure with Freya as he could hang up his axe and never fight another foe again.

Honestly though, that’s part of the beauty of the DLC. It provides a solid conclusion to Kratos’ story, but leaves things just open-ended enough for a sequel to be made if the developers can’t help themselves.

if new info pops up anytime soon, we’ll update this article accordingly. For now though, that’s everything you need to know about the God of War Ragnarok Valhalla ending. if there’s anything else you need help with, be sure to peruse our other guides and articles down below. Chances are we’ve laid out all the tips and tricks you could possibly need.