All God of War Ragnarok Valhalla Trophies, Listed

The God of War Ragnarok DLC Valhalla is more substantial than it looks, and there are a decent number of trophies you can unlock for it. That’s why we’re breaking down every trophy you can get by playing it, as well as what it takes to unlock each one.

Every God of War Ragnarok Trophy Listed

There are 12 Trophies in total that you can obtain while playing through God of War Ragnarok Valhalla. 11 are bronze and vary in difficulty, while the 12th is a silver you get for completing the DLC’s story.

We’ve listed them all down below for your convenience, along with some general information on how to get them.

Trophy Rarity How to Unlock God of Hope Silver Can only be obtained by clearing the entirety of the Valhalla DLC and reaching the end of its story. Note that this isn’t a Platinum Trophy and you don’t need to unlock every other Trophy in Valhalla to get it (though it is highly likely to happen). Invitation Accepted Bronze Unlocked by starting the DLC and either completing or failing your first run. It’s impossible to miss if you play the expansion for roughly 15 minutes. Dark Odyssey Bronze Unlocked by progressing the story of the DLC to a certain point. Like the last one, this Trophy is impossible to miss so long as you complete the expansion’s story. Blood, Sweat, and Tyr Bronze Battle Tyr at least once. This doesn’t require you to beat the story, but it does mean you’ll need to reach the point near the end of the run where you face off against the character in a boss fight. Scry Me a River Bronze Reclaim Kratos’ Oath Stone by progressing the story to a certain point. This one can’t be missed so long as you play through the story in its entirety. Wayfarer Bronze Visit all nine Realms over the course of the story. This requires completing multiple runs as well as progressing a fair amount of the DLC’s story. No Kratos, No Scry Bronze Obtained by progressing the story. Requires doing multiple successful runs of the game as well as progressing the story to a certain point. Fight at the Forum Bronze As the name states, this trophy unlocks after you participate in a fight at the Forum Arena. You don’t need to win, but it isn’t too hard to come out victorious. Easy Come, Easy Go Bronze Obtain at 15,000 or more Fleeting Echoes in a single run. This can be done by Understood the Assignment Bronze Unlocked by completing 9 Mastery Assignments. These can be undertaken by interacting with the Style Points Bronze You can get this one by changing your appearance with any cosmetic via the stone with a yellow armor projected above it. You Again? Bronze This one requires you to track down all three Boat Captain Keys. we’ll update this section with their exact locations as soon as we’ve found them.

How Long Does it Take to Unlock Every Trophy in Valhalla?

As for how long it’ll take you to unlock all of these Trophies in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla, it depends on your skill level with the game.

If you’re a master of the game’s mechanics and take to the Roguelite design of the DLC quickly, you can obtain every Trophy in roughly 8 to 10 hours. If you’re a little rusty though, you might see your playtime run a little longer and fall closer to 15 hours.

Our best advice is to take your time and not rush it. The challenges Valhalla throws at you become much harder if you’re flustered or frustrated, and trying to bomb your way through the experience lessens its impact substantially.

That’s everything you need to know about all of the Trophies in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla and how to get them. For more guides tied to the game, check out our other guides for both the base game and the DLC down below.