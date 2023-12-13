God of War Ragnarok Valhalla Difficulty Settings & Rewards

Here is our guide on all rewards and difficulty settings in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla. The free DLC for God of War Ragnarok, Valhalla, is out now. It brings a bunch of new content and is an epilogue of Kratos’ story. You can also earn a lot of rewards, tied directly to the players’ difficulty settings.

God of War Ragnarok Valhalla Difficulty Settings

Image Source: SIE Santa Monica Studio

There are five different difficulty settings, allowing players to adjust the in-game environment to their skills and play style. Here are all the difficulty setting options in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla.

Show Me Will – The easiest difficulty setting in the DLC, equivalent to very easy mode. It’s designed for gamers who like to focus on the story. Combat is simplified and easier, and there are no bonus rewards.

Show Me Resolve – For players who like a light challenge. Enemies won't be that dangerous and you'll get 10% more rewards after eliminating them.

Show Me Courage – Difficulty setting that is recommended for most players. Enemies are a challenge, but if you remain cautious it'll be fine. The rewards are increased by 20%.

Show Me Prowess – The second most difficult setting. Be cautious in fights since one mistake could cost you a lot. But, the 30% increased reward drops should be motivation for you to overcome the challenge.

Show Me Mastery – Our advice is to choose this mode only if you are a veteran God of War player, or simply love to take on the hardest challenges. Enemies drop 40% more rewards, but are extremely hard to kill. Plan your moves carefully and make a strategy for Kratos' survival.

God of War Ragnarok Valhalla Rewards

The free DLC is clear from the start when it comes to rewards. They all depend on the difficulty setting you choose, because the amount of rewards you gain will be modified based on those settings. But it’s not clarified which rewards you’ll get.

The rewards have a major role in how the players will progress in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla. In its roguelike structure, you can upgrade Kratos’ most important stats throughout the whole game with an in-game currency Mastery Seals. The higher the difficulty level is, the more Mastery Seals you will earn. So, in order to make your gameplay the most enjoyable as possible, try to find a balance between your skills and the offered rewards.

The difficulty setting also impacts the amount of Fleeting Echoes you’ll earn. The Fleeting Echoes are a currency with which you can buy health packs and temporary upgrades that only last until the end of your current run.

Our advice is to think carefully about which difficulty you choose, as it will directly affect rewards and stats. Try to find the sweet spot between your ability and experience in the game, and the rewards that each level brings. Because, as Kratos says, we do not hide, we prepare for a fight!