How Long is God of War Ragnarok Valhalla?

The free DLC expansion God of War Ragnarok Valhalla is out now, and players all around the world are currently diving in. As always, many players are interested in how long will it take for them to complete this DLC. Here is the answer on how long God of War Ragnarok Valhalla is.

How Long To Beat God of War Ragnarok Valhalla

Image Source: SIE Santa Monica Studio

To complete the full story of God of War Ragnarok Valhalla, players will need between four and four and a half hours. It partially depends on your choice of difficulty level, and it takes more of a roguelike approach. Of course, take this with a pinch of salt. In the end, it all comes down to your gaming preferences.

The developers have described the DLC as an epilogue to God of War Ragnarok where Kratos enters Valhalla. They added that Kratos sees a path for himself he never thought possible. This brings him to the shores of Valhalla.

As long as you manage to keep Kratos alive, the difference between the Show Me Will and Show Me Prowess difficulty levels shouldn’t be too big. It will probably last a little longer if you like to be challenged and choose the hardest difficulty level. That’s called Show Me Mastery.

What differentiates God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC from others is that it really offers a lot of extra content, side quests, boss fights, and much more. That makes it a perfect challenge for completionists . Pretty impressive for a free DLC, isn’t it?

If you’re one of the players who see this DLC as an opportunity to level up Kratos’ to the maximum level, then it will take you a lot more time to complete the whole expansion pack.

All in all, if you thought you’d seen the end of Kratos’ adventures, you’re wrong. This God of War DLC continues his story, so get ready to play through it all.