What is the Max Level in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League?

The latest game in the Suicide Squad franchise has a vast world and a bunch of different character customization options. However, character levels aren’t explained that well in-game. So, we’ve compiled all the info you need on the max level in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League and what to do after you reach it right below.

Max Level in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

Image Source: Rocksteady Studios via Twinfinite

The max level in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is 30. You can reach this level with each of the four playable characters. As you level up, you’ll unlock skill points, which you can spend to unlock up to 30 different ability-boosting perks from your character’s talent tree.

Every character has a talent tree divided into three sections, with ten tiers per section. As your character progresses, you can unlock a skill from each tier, modifying your character’s playstyle however you like.

These skills are all different for each squad member, but they share a common aspect. The leftmost section contains weapon and damage skills, the middle section is all about utility and defense, and finally, the rightmost section focuses on your abilities and squad bonuses.

One last note, though. Leveling any character increases your whole squad’s level. These give you access to upgrades that all of your characters share, regardless of their current level. Also, you can increase your squad level infinitely since there is no level cap for it.

What to Do After You Reach the Max Level

Once you reach max level with a certain character in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, the best thing you should do is swap to another one and do the same. The Psyched Up mission bonus will help you with that as it increases all of your character’s stats and EXP gains. This is also the fastest way to increase your squad level.

Another thing you should do is try out different builds. You can reset both the player and the squad talents at any time, so there is no reason not to. Besides, there is plenty of time until Season 1 drops, and endlessly grinding end-game content with the same build is bound to bore you at some point.

Finally, you should try playing with other people if you’ve been playing solo till now. That way, you can max out all of your character’s potential. That is if leveling was your main goal, and not caving in Justice League members’ skulls together with friends.

Anyway, that sums up all the info we have on what the max level is in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.