What Is the Max Level Cap in Redfall? Answered

When you’re trapped inside a town overflowing with blood-sucking monstrosities, there’s only one thing left to do: grab the biggest gun you can find and blow the undead beasties to kingdom come. That’s the basic elevator pitch for Arkane Austin’s latest co-op shooter, which tasks up to four players with going head-to-head with armies of vampiric horrors. While you’re mowing down the toothy bastards, you may be wondering what the max level cap is in Redfall. Worry not, as we’ll clue you in down below. To arms, vampire slayers!

What the Max Level Cap is in Redfall

Specifically, the max level cap in Redfall is Level 40. There’s a possibility, however, that this could be increased in future updates, though the developer hasn’t confirmed this yet.

Indeed, much like the studio’s previous forays into first-person action like, say, Deathloop and Dishonored, Redfall possesses an XP system that sees players accruing experience points to level up their characters. Leveling up rewards players with skill points, which can be used to unlock a variety of different Hero skills and abilities.

See, each Hero in the game – Remi, Jacob, Layla, Devinder – all boast their very own unique skill trees. As you level up, it’s important to keep tabs on each respective skill tree to make sure that you’re maximising the potential of each character.

Jacob, for instance, is an ex-military sharpshooter who excels in stealth skills like Cloak, which makes him invisible to enemies, and Raven, which sends out a wee bird companion to tag enemies’ whereabouts on the battlefield. Using these diverse set of skills is paramount to your success in Arkane’s latest co-op shooter.

And just like that, we come to the end of our guide on what the max level cap is in Redfall. For more, here’s an explainer answering whether the game is open-world or not. Or if you’d prefer, feel free to explore our further coverage below.

