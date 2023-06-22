What Final Fantasy 16’s Download & Install Size Is

Image Source: Square Enix

Final Fantasy 16 is the latest entry in Square Enix’s storied JRPG franchise, and yes, it’s a pretty hefty game even by modern video game standards. Here’s what the download and install size is for Final Fantasy 16.

Final Fantasy 16 Download and Install Size

Final Fantasy 16 weighs in at 91.110GB on PS5, which is quite a bit, especially if you haven’t upgraded the internal storage on your system or if you’re not using an external hard drive. It’s not as hefty as other big games like Call of Duty, but you may have to free up some space on your console if you’re planning on getting the digital version of the game.

The good news is that the game is already available for pre-load, which means that even if you don’t necessarily have the best internet connection, you can get the download started before it unlocks and goes live.

In addition to that, the game will be made playable once you’ve reached the 15.82GB mark. That said, we still recommend waiting for the download to finish completely before launching the game for the best possible experience.

You can expect about 80 hours of game time with Final Fantasy 16; while it’s not exactly a traditional open-world game, there’s still plenty to see and do, and tons of side quests to complete, putting its runtime on par with the likes of Final Fantasy XV and Final Fantasy VII Remake.

And that’s all you need to know about Final Fantasy 16’s download and install size. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more information on the game, including how to get Gil fast and how to get your first chocobo mount.

About the author

Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing is the Reviews Editor for Twinfinite, and a History graduate from Singapore. She's been in the games media industry for nine years, trawling through showfloors, conferences, and spending a ridiculous amount of time making in-depth spreadsheets for min-max-y RPGs. When she's not singing the praises of Amazon's Kindle as the greatest technological invention of the past two decades, you can probably find her in a FromSoft rabbit hole.

More Stories by Zhiqing Wan

