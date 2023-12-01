Whether it’s PVP or PVE, the big cast of characters you can access in Warcraft Rumble vary in performance. That’s just the nature of the game! With this being a strategy game and all, obviously you want to aim for the best minis. So, take a look at what you’ve got and see where those minis rank on our Warcraft Rumble tier list!

All Warcraft Rumble Minis Ranked

S+ Tier Minis

What we defined as the best minis in Warcraft Rumble, offering exceptional damage, abilities, and ease of use. If you have any of these minis in the game, cherish them—they’ll take you far!

Quilboar

Baron Rivendare

Tirion Fordring

Defias Bandits

Whelp Eggs

Harpies

S.A.F.E. Pilot

Blackrock Pyromancer

S Tier Minis

The following minis are by no means “second best,” but rather have the potential to be S+ tier minis in the right circumstances. For example, Old Murk-Eye is easily S+ tier if you’re up against Dragon Towers in PVP, but outside that he sits comfortably in S tier.

Rend Blackhand

Blizzard

Huntress

Stonehoof Tauren

Gryphon Rider

Earth Elemental

Frostsworn Shaman

Old Murk-Eye

Abomination

Necromancer

General Drakkisath

A Tier Minis

Reliable, strong, and can get you through quite a bit of Warcraft Rumble—A-tier minis are still great to have. More importantly, you should aim for these when you’re ready to replace B-tier minis.

Maiev Shadowsong

Firehammer

Cairne Bloodhoof

Grommash Hellscream

Darkspear Troll

Drake

Gargoyle

Hogger

Sneed

Bat Rider

Banshee

Worgen

Deep Breath

Jaina Proudmoore

Sylvanas Windrunner

B Tier Minis

While not bad by any stretch of the imagination, B-tier minis are simply “good.” These characters are, above all else, consistent and you’ll rarely have trouble using them up until you gather some A-tier minis.

Skeleton Party

Execute

Ghoul

Warsong Rider

Meat Wagon

Goblin Sapper

Core Hounds

Fire Elemental

Flamewaker

Gnoll Brute

Dark Iron Miner

Murloc Tidehunters

Holy Nova

C Tier Minis

If you’re unlucky enough to have these minis in Warcraft Rumble, replace them ASAP. Only a handful are decent enough to use until then, like Flamewalker and Skeleton Party, but you’d do exponentially better with minis a tier up.

Smoke Bomb

Prowler

Harvest Golem

Raptors

Warsong Grunts

Skeletons

Footmen

Polymorph

Cheat Death

Chain Lightning

Bloodmage Thalnos

Charlga Razorflank

Ogre Mage

Angry Chickens

Plague Farmer

Vultures

Mountaineer

Molten Giant

Spiderlings

Arcane Blase

Living Bomb

Where did your minis rank on our Warcraft Rumble tier list? With the game receiving updates over time, these minis are bound to fluctuate in ranking, whether it's from nerfs, buffs, or new metas. Today's C-tier mini might be tomorrow's A-tier!