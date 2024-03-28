War Robots Codes (March 2024)

After some War Robots codes? This mobile game recently made the transition to PC, and also added gift coupon functionality. If you’re after extra freebies to tide you by, we’ll list them all here for you.

Recommended Videos

All War Robots Codes

War Robots Codes (Active)

No active codes.

War Robots Codes (Expired)

wrfirstcode01

wrchristmas2024

Image Source: My.Games via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in War Robots

Like a lot of mobile games outside of the Roblox platform, you redeem coupons in War Robots using the game’s website. Here’s what you need to do:

Go to the game’s code redeem site.

Enter the platform you’re playing on, Player ID, and the code.

Press the Redeem button.

Check your in-game mail to see what you’ve unlocked.

How Do You Get More War Robots Codes?

The best place to find more coupons is the official War Robots social media pages. There’s an X page, Facebook page, and subreddit. That said, there doesn’t seem to be a Discord server for the game, so these platforms are your best bet.

Of course, if you don’t use social media or don’t fancy scrolling through chat logs, you can bookmark this page and check back often. We’ll update our list once more codes land, saving you the hassle.

Why Are My War Robots Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario is that the War Robots coupon you’re trying to use has expired. The devs very rarely hand out codes, and when active they only last one or two days. As such, you need to redeem each code as soon as it lands, or you may miss out.

Failing that, make sure you paste the code exactly as seen in our guide into the redemption text box. Lots of codes are case-specific, so any small error with formatting will result in an error.

What is War Robots?

War Robots is a deep mech-based action game that has been active for more than ten years. You build mechs, earning new upgrade materials to become stronger. Then you take your robots into battle, against humans and CPU enemies, to see who’s strongest.

That’s all for this guide! For more, check out our Solo Leveling Arise characters tier list and weapons tier list. We’ve also got a reroll guide for Solo Leveling Arise to check out.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more