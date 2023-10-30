How to Open Valhalla Nursing Home Cult Stash in Alan Wake 2

The best Cult Stashes in Alan Wake 2 are the ones that post an actual challenge for you to figure out. The Valhalla Nursing Home Cult Stash in Alan Wake 2 poses a similar problem as other Stashes but with a completely different trick.

Valhalla Nursing Home Cult Stash Solution

Cult Stash Location

Although you can certainly go back along the path with the Truck Bed and Ranger Station Cult Stashes to get this, you could also get it right after the Valhalla Nursing Home Overlap. You could’ve either gone this way when leaving the Nursing Home or returned the way you came in right back into Bright Falls.

If you come here later, it is much easier to go through Billie’s Boat Yard after opening the gate with the Bolt Cutters.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

Cult Stash Hint

Similar to the Crow’s Foot Hills Cult Stash, the hint image on top is a lightbulb. If you move to the left of the Stash and aim your flashlight ahead, you will see an arrow illuminated on the tree ahead.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

Cult Stash Key Location

The trick to this Stash is not to follow the glowing painted arrows, as they will only lead you on the wrong path. Instead, follow the signs with white arrows on them. These will lead you to the actual key.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

Once you reach the final sign pointing to the Bunker Woods Stash Key, you can return and open the box.

This should be your final Cult Stash in the Bright Falls area, but there might still be some remaining in Cauldron Lake and Watery, and you can check our links below for those.