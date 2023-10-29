How to Open Bright Falls Ranger Station Cult Stash in Alan Wake 2

So, you expect me to go from a spooky forest into a spooky house?

Most Cult Stashes feature a puzzle to get at the goods inside, usually based on something in the environment. Others, however, make you hunt down the key. As you journey west from Bright Falls, the Ranger Station Cult Stash requires one such key.

Ranger Station Cult Stash

Similar to the Truck Bed Cult Stash, this will require having the Bolt Cutters so you can use the west exit of Bright Falls into Billie’s Boat Yard and continue from there.

Cult Stash Location

This Alan Wake 2 Cult Stash isn’t right next to the Ranger Station. Instead, you will find it on the other side of the main path. There’s not too much of a walk between them, but there is no straight path between them due to weird elevation and topography. Still, between having the map and the Cult Stash icon, there won’t be any issue getting from one to the other.

Ranger Station Cult Stash Hint

Your hint comes in the form of a strange piece of a picture.

To be completely honest, I have no idea what that image is trying to convey. Considering I found the key almost by accident, I don’t know how it and the picture connect.

Ranger Station Cult Stash Key Location

As you might have guessed, the key is at the Ranger Station. You don’t need to go inside to pick it up, but you do need to get yourself to the front steps. When facing the steps, go around the right side of the house.

The key will be on the ground in the corner made by the Station section that juts out.

Now, you just need to take it back to the Ranger Station Cult Stash, and you can easily move on to the next one in this area. There’s one more big one you’ll probably need a little help to unlock. For the rest of our Cult Stash guides, take a look at our links below.