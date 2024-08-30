Image Credit: Bethesda
Touhou Tower Assault Trello link - characters standing around in front of a fence
Guides
Roblox

Touhou Tower Assault Trello Link (August 2024)

Image of Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli
|

Published: Aug 30, 2024 06:26 am

Ready to deploy your units and survive as long as possible? You’ll have a better chance at winning battles if you have the Touhou Tower Assault Trello link to hand. On this board, you’ll find all the information you need on the units and mechanics of the game. Keep reading to learn how to access it!

Click here to access the Touhou Tower Assault Trello link. The board is official and online, having last been checked on August 30, 2024.

The board is currently open to the public, so this means that you don’t need a Trello account to access its contents. Of course, you might choose to create an account to keep the board in your Dashboard, but if you choose to just bookmark this page, then that also works fine.

What Is On The Touhou Tower Assault Trello?

The board is a treasure trove of information on the game, starting from its mechanics and a tier list of units and races. The staff have also added a list of FAQs that you can access, in order to clarify some of the more obscure mechanics in Touhou Tower Assault.

Columns in the Touhou Tower Assault board
Image Source: Trello via Twinfinite

Then you will find separate columns on all the towers available in the game, divided based on their rarity: Mythic, Legend, and Rare. Each column contains individual cards on such units as Hong Meiling and Sakuya Izayoi, explaining how they work and how they can be evolved through leveling up.

Also, there is a column on treasures, the items that you can obtain and make your units equip to make them stronger, explaining where to find them and what they do. Then there are columns on skins and, most importantly, on all the enemies and bosses, explaining where they appear and their modifiers. Finally, the board also explains how events and materials work, along with elements such as Fire and Moon.

That’s all we have on the Touhou Tower Assault Trello. For more information on other exciting Roblox experiences, check out our articles on Demon Hunter Trello link and Realm Rampage Trello link.

Image of Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli is a gaming historian and freelance journalist, born with a faithful Commodore 64 by his side. He has been writing about games for 20+ years, with articles on gaming history published on Kotaku, PC Gamer, PcGamesN and Retro Gamer magazine. Say hi to him on Twitter at @damgentemp, or on his blog https://genesistemple.com (now dedicated to the history of video game design).
