The Spike Codes (April 2024)

Trying to find The Spike codes? This very unique mobile RPG lets you build your own high school volleyball team from scratch, defeating teams on your way to the top. To help you out in the extensive progression, there are plenty of codes to redeem for freebies.

All The Spike Codes

The Spike Codes (Active)

Maunakea : Free volleyballs (New)

: Free volleyballs Pyrenean: Free volleyballs (New)

The Spike Codes (Expired)

Briard

Grandesjorasses

Schipperke

Lamalinche

Tervueren

Matterhorn

Malinois

Montblanc

Laekenois

Puncakjaya

How to Redeem Codes in The Spike

Redeeming codes in The Spike is fairly easy, working similarly to most other mobile games. The only caveat is that you need to complete a good amount of the story mode before unlocking this functionality.

Download The Spike onto your mobile device or Steam.

Play through the first 18 levels of the story until you have full reign of the game.

Tap your team’s name in the top-left corner of the screen.

Find the Redeem Code button and paste in a code from our list.

Check the in-game mailbox to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More The Spike Codes?

Two new codes release for The Spike every single day, meaning there’s always something to look out for. Your first port of call ought to be the game’s subreddit. If you filter by new when checking it out every day, you’ll spot an automated post sharing that day’s coupons.

Alongside that, we recommend bookmarking this page and checking back frequently. There aren’t any other social media channels for the game, so it’s hard to ever find an official source. We’ll check for codes ourselves, ensuring you don’t need to worry about tracking them down.

Why Are My The Spike Codes Not Working?

When trying to use a coupon that appears invalid in The Spike, there are a few probable causes. The most likely scenario is that the code in question has expired. Each code expires the day after it was first released, so you’ll only ever be able to use codes from that specific day. Any codes claiming to last longer than that sadly won’t work.

Failing that, make sure you’re inputting codes exactly as seen on our list. This means adhering to any capitalization you may see. While we can’t guarantee it, most mobile game coupons are case-sensitive, and The Spike likely continues this trend.

What is The Spike?

The Spike is a narrative-focused RPG where you recruit players for a volleyball team, progressing from high school gyms to the global stage. You can choose to either control the team yourself, picking the spikes and throws to your liking, or let things run as an AFK simulator. The choice is yours!

