The Last Berserker: Khazan Best Weapons Builds

The Last Berserker: Khazan is built around combat with one of three weapon types: Dual Wields, Greatswords, and Spears. While each has its benefits, there are things you can do to improve your gameplay with whichever you choose. Between stats and skills, you can ensure you’re getting the most power or agility out of each weapon to maximize its benefits. You can choose active, passive, and spirit skills, and having the right combination of the three will make for the most success in combat. Here are the best builds for all three weapons in The Last Berserker: Khazan.

Recommended Videos

The Last Berserker: Khazan Best Dual Wield Build

Screenshot by Twinfinite via People

Dual-wield weapons are great for getting used to the pace of combat. They allow you to attack quickly, and if you land the last hit at the end of a combo, can deal impressive damage.

You want to take advantage of quick and powerful hits without breaking your combos for a dual-wield build. The main focus of these weapons is counterattacking and trading blows to come out on top.

Best Skills for Dual Wield

Outrage

Masive Blow

Breeze Dash

Deftness

Gust

Sword Dance

Whirlwind

When equipping skills for dual-wield weapons, it’s important to focus on mobility. This way, you can get in and out of combat when needed. Focusing on dashing can be key, especially if the timing of guarding proves to be challenging.

Outrage is a useful skill for striking fast and hard. It allows you to make a potent blow while sprinting, helping to close the gap between yourself and an enemy so you can begin the encounter with the upper hand. If you want to keep chaining longer combos of powerful attacks, choose Massive Blow to add a third powerful attack after a string of potent blows.

Breeze Dash is a spirit attack that will close the gap to an enemy while also dealing a strike to start the encounter. It can be used back to back for two powerful slashes, but each one will use a spirit charge, so it should be used cautiously. In addition, using Deftness to perform a dodge attack while moving towards the enemy is another useful option.

Once you’ve gotten the hang of dodging and want to try negating incoming damage, you can use Gust. This will strike the enemy and use a spirit charge, but it can stop an enemy’s attack before it can land.

For phantom skills, Sword Dance is useful for dealing extra damage on top of regular attacks. When activated, the Blade Phantom will appear and deal damage alongside your strikes, making it deadly in combination with Whirlwind. This has Khazan leap into the air while attacking, allowing for an extra strike on the way down. Using this while having your damage significantly boosted makes for a dangerous combination.

Best Stats for Dual Wield

When using dual-wield weapons, it’s important to keep your agility as high as possible to keep moving around enemies to stop them getting a drop on you. The Proficiency stat is crucial for losing less stamina as you dodge so you can stay on the move longer. Additionally, Willpower is important so that you can recover stamina faster.

Endurance is also key for boosting your stamina recovery rate. Additionally, upgrading your endurance will increase your overall health and stamina, making you just that extra bit tougher in rough combat encounters.

The Last Berserker: Khazan Best Greatsword Build

Screenshot by Twinfinite via People

Greatswords are the strongest weapons in the game, but they’re also the slowest. Timing charged strikes is the key to using them successfully, given the sheer damage they can cause on a landed strike.

Best Skills for Greatsword

Savage Momentum

Overwhelm

Heavy Pressure

Combat Cadence

Breakthrough

Giant Hunt

Savage Momentum allows you to charge your swift attacks and make the most of the weapon’s charged strength. With how slow the Greatsword is when attacking, it’s important to save as much time as possible so you don’t take damage or get interrupted before the attack lands.

Choosing Overwhelm will allow you to charge your attacks faster after you’ve used Savage Momentum or finished a combo of swift attacks to continue dealing damage while an enemy is stunned. The same goes for Heavy Pressure, but instead of swift attacks, it increases the charging speed for charged attacks used after landing an initial charged attack.

Combat Cadence is key for getting longer combos with the Greatsword, allowing for an extra attack after you’ve performed a dodge attack. If you’re looking for a way to start a combo off effectively, Breakthrough allows you to push an enemy back with a dash before performing a downward strike that you can build off.

If your enemies have a weak point on their heads (such as Viper after you’ve broken the horn off its head), Giant Hunt is a massive help. Khazan will leap into the air above an enemy’s head to slam the blade straight down, dealing massive damage to enemies, even if that’s not their weak point.

Best Stats for Greatsword

When using a Greatsword, a high Strength stat is crucial. It helps ensure that those slow, charged attacks are worth the time it takes to land them in the first place by increasing your total attack damage. It also boosts your overall carry weight, making it easier to wear heavy armor that protects you while charging your attacks.

On top of that, Vitality is key for surviving the hits you’ll inevitably take while charging such slow attacks. It pads your total health so you can take more hits while also boosting your overall resistance to status effects like fire and poison.

The Last Berserker: Khazan Best Spear Build

Screenshot by Twinfinite via People

Spears in The Last Berserker are fast and wear down enemy endurance, allowing for more openings for brutal attacks. They make for devastating combos, but you have to be able to move as fast as you attack so that you can land as many hits as possible.

Best Skills for Spear

Moonlight

Moonlight Stance

Moonlight Step

Moonlight Stance: Vitality

Shadow Cleave

Quick Slash

Shadow Strike: Relics

Shadow Strike

Moonlight and Moonlight Stance are key for getting the maximum amount of hits in any given combo. With these, using Moonlight Step allows you to take an extra dodge after dodging while in Moonlight Stance, making for some of the best mobility. You can also choose Moonlight Stance: Vitality to boost your stamina regeneration while in Moonlight Stance, allowing for even more attacks or dodges.

When attacking, Shadow Cleave lets you make a third attack at the end of a string of potent blows. This is similar to the Massive Blow skill for dual-wield weapons. Having that extra attack can be crucial for making the most of an enemy’s exhausted state.

Quick Slash lets you start attacking directly out of a brink dodge. This helps to keep an enemy’s stamina from recharging, allowing for more exhausted states and brutal attacks. Using the spear, dodging becomes a key mechanic in the flow of combat, so skills tailored to making the most of your dodges will be a major boon in fights.

Shadow Strike: Relics is one of the more useful skills when using a spear, but you’ll have to have Shadow Strike first. With these, a successful counterattack will cause you to pierce through the enemy and move to the other side of them, allowing you to strike from behind and maximize damage.

Best Stats for Spear

When making a spear build, you’ll want to focus on stats that improve your max stamina and stamina regeneration. That way, you can confidently string together combos and attacks without worrying about becoming exhausted and opening yourself up to enemy attacks.

Upgrading your Proficiency and Endurance will be key to maximizing your stamina. You can upgrade your strength to hit harder with each of your combos, but completing combos with the spear will be more important than the power of each attack. Willpower will be key for faster stamina regeneration, and you can use Keshta the Unyielding’s Phantom Ability to boost your stamina regeneration further if needed.

Those are the key points for making successful builds for each weapon in The Last Berserker: Khazan. Everyone has a different play style, so feel free to experiment with different skills and stats to see what suits you best. As you level up further and face different bosses, you’ll need to be flexible and adapt to each enemy, so don’t be afraid to use different skills for different situations.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy