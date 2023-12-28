The Finals Night Mode Explained

The Finals is a game with powerful destruction and an audio stage to match. With that in mind, here is night mode explained in The Finals.

What is Night Mode in The Finals?

In most games, Night Mode is an audio setting that takes the louder sounds one would experience during gameplay and normalizes them to be less loud and impactful. All while boosting the softer and more ambient sounds of said gameplay. Such a setting is mainly used by those who primarily play using speakers or on their TVs.

The idea is that a Night Mode would reduce normally loud noises that roommates or family members might hear as you game late into the night. The Finals is no different in its implementation of Night Mode. In my time experimenting with the sound setting that I initially wrote off before, I found it to be more helpful than I could have ever imagined.

This is because the already loud sounds like gunshots and explosions have their volumes reduced. While other sounds, like footsteps, the hiss of a poison gas canister, pools of flame, or even the sound of a nearby turret or other enemy device all have their audio boosted. From a competitive standpoint, it makes sense to use such a setting to acquire better spacial awareness through sound to help improve your gameplay.

This is especially true when explosions, gunshots, and the crumbling of nearby walls are flooding your soundscape. Night Mode does a good job of boosting the other things that are still important to hear during a match. Does it make any sense for the loud sounds to remain overly loud when the game is as competitive as it is? I don’t think so, especially when The Finals’ footsteps were already difficult enough to hear when your own are so loud.

I recommend giving Night Mode a try whether or not you use headphones. I found the differences immediately compelling. Here’s hoping Embark Studios eventually gets around to implementing better audio occlusion that can take advantage of the game’s incredible destruction.