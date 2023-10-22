The Gold Saucer is Final Fantasy’s premier, go-to amusement park that has continued to make its gilded mark in the franchise, including Final Fantasy XIV. It’s a vibrant and exciting pastime for any Warrior of Light, and partaking in the park’s incredible variety of games and activities can also provide some very tempting rewards. In order to get your hands on some prizes though, just like at any actual arcade or casino, you’ll need tokens in the form of MGP to exchange for them. Thankfully, there are many ways to rack up those coins, and if you’re wondering how to get more MGP fast, we’ve got you covered. Here is our guide to the easiest ways to farm MGP in FFXIV.

The Fashion Report

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The easiest and most profitable method of earning substantial sums of MGP consistently in the Gold Saucer is, without a doubt, the Fashion Report. It’s a weekly glam-based challenge that is unlockable very early on in the game, and there are many reliable online resources (including our own!) to make sure you check off every necessary box to get the highest score for the best reward.

Every Tuesday, there is a new challenge theme that requires you to dress up your character in certain garments, dyed or not, and the more accurately you represent the challenge, the higher the score you’ll get. You’ll be able to present yourself for judging before the Roe NPC named Masked Rose, starting on Friday and ending on Monday.

Getting a minimum score of 80 points will ensure you receive the maximum amount of tokens as a reward, which is 60,000 MGP. This means you can earn at least 240,000 MGP a month just by doing this one activity in the Gold Saucer. Needless to say, you’ll be swimming in coins in no time.

To stay on top of the latest fashion challenges, be sure to check out our Fashion Report guide, which we update every Friday.

Completing GATE Activities

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Every 20 minutes (actual time), there is a special activity that spawns somewhere in the park called a GATE (or “Gold Saucer Active Time Event”; similar to a FATE out in the open world areas of the game). As you participate in these special contests and activities, the better your personal results, the more MGP you’ll obtain from each one. It can range from 2,000 MGP up to 12,000 MGP (perfect results in ‘The Slice is Right’).

The various types of GATEs, according to actual time, that can potentially spawn include:

Every hour, on the hour (actual time; e.g. – 12:00) Leap of Faith Air Force One Cliffhanger

20 minutes past the hour (actual time; e.g. – 12:20) Leap of Faith The Slice is Right Any Way the Wind Blows

40 minutes past the hour (actual time; e.g. – 12:40) Leap of Faith Air Force One The Slice is Right



This would be the second-most reliable method of accruing MGP due to its incredibly consistent respawn time. Should you choose to camp out in the Gold Saucer for a few hours or on and off throughout the day, you can easily complete at least a dozen of these in a day, netting you at least several thousand MGP.

On top of that, per your Challenge Logs (found in the “Logs” menu tab), you’ll earn a bonus of 5,000 MGP for every 5 GATEs you participate in and then 8,000 MGP for every 3 GATEs you successfully complete. Bear in mind that Challenges reset weekly every Tuesday so that you can complete both of these once a week.

Mini-Cactpot Drawings

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

While the weekly Jumbo Cactpot drawing can promise millions of MGP to the luckiest of folk, the odds of actually getting every number right are trickier than getting a needle-spitting Cactuar to stay still. So, it’s not particularly considered the most efficient way to get steady piles of MGP.

However, everyday players can make their way to Entrance Square and speak to the Mini Cactpot Broker (X:5.1, Y:6.5) to participate in the Mini Cactpot drawings, which, in essence, are scratch-off tickets that can promise a wide range of MGP rewards.

Simply purchase a ticket (each costs only 10 MGP), and you’ll receive your scratch-off that gives you three chances to uncover a row of numbers in a 3×3 grid. The maximum prize is 10,000 MGP if you reveal numbers in a row that add up to 6 (which are 2, 3, and 1). The lowest is 36 MGP, so at the very least, you make a small profit with each attempt. You can purchase up to 3 tickets daily, and some days will be luckier than others. However, you should definitely keep in the habit of doing this daily.

Wondrous Tails

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

This is a method that some don’t necessarily expect, but it’s actually a relatively reliable means of getting some extra MGP outside of the Gold Saucer. Each week that you pick up your new Wondrous Tails sticker book from little Khloe Aliapoh in Idyllshire (as a Level 90 class), you’ll notice that there is always a potential prize for MGP Cards, and with a good stroke of luck, you could definitely buff up your stacks.

If you manage to get one line of stickers in your book, you can take home one 30,000 MGP Gold Card. If you get 2 lines, you’ll get 2 x MGP Platinum Cards (50,000 MGP each), and should the universe shine upon you and grant you 3 lines, then a whopping 20 x MGP Platinum Cards can be yours. Doing the math, that’s 1,000,000 MGP straight to your wallet.

Make It Rain Campaign

Image Source: Square Enix

This last method is part of a summertime annual event that takes place in the Gold Saucer every year. The “Make It Rain” Campaign grants a 50% buff to all sums of MGP earned through any activity in the park. So should you get lucky with your Mini Cactpot tickets, or get a high score on the Fashion Report, or complete a hefty number of GATEs, your MGP count will go up exponentially higher during this event. On top of all that, there is usually a special quest and reward (minion, emote, etc) that also happens during the campaign.

Also, if you happen to be in an FC (Free Company) that has access to them, you can activate an FC buff called ‘Jackpot’ that further boosts MGP earnings by up to 15% for every member.

That concludes our guide for the easiest ways to farm MGP in FFXIV. We hope you find this helpful in stacking up your tokens for your dream prize(s), and let us know which method you tend to prefer most.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for FFXIV, such as our guide to everything you should do daily and weekly in the game.