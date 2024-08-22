Save yourself from the shark-infested waters by answering general knowledge questions in Text Or Die! Although speed and accuracy make a difference, the real key to survival is how long your answer is. With this in mind, we have the answers you need in Text Or Die.

Recommended Videos

All Text Or Die Answers

Luckily, the questions arrive in a specific order, so as you play, scroll through our guide. This will make sure you find the Text Or Die answers you need. We have split the lists below into sections each containing 100 questions and answers.

Image Source: Rollic Games via Twinfinite

Questions 1 – 100

Here are the first 100 Text Or Die answers!

Question Answer Name a precious gem Emerald, Diamond, Andesine Feldspar, Afghanite, Actinolite, Dickinsonite. Name a planet in the solar system Jupiter, Saturn, Earth, Mercury, Mars, Venus, Uranus, Neptune. Name a farmyard animal Horse, Alpaca, Cow, Billygoat, Guineafowl, Bison. Name a U.S. President William Henry Harrison, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Franklin Pierce. Name a phone brand Blackberry, Samsung, Innostream. Name a school subject Religious Education, Animation, Accounting, Science, Algebra. Name a social media platform Instagram, Facebook, Wattpad. Name a U.S. state Massachusetts, Arizona, Alabama, Arkansas. Name a natural disaster Cyclone, Tornado, Avalanche, Volcanic Eruption, Acid Rain. Name a pizza topping Alfredo Sauce, Pepperoni, Roasted Red Pepper, Anchovies, Artichoke, Pineapple. Name a part of the body Gluteus Maximus, Abdomen, Shoulders, Adrenal Gland. Name sport that uses a ball American Football, Baseball, Basketball, Volleyball. Name a car manufacturer Mercedes Benz, Ferrari, Ford, Acura. Name a color in the rainbow Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo, Violet. Name a country in Africa Democratic Republic of Congo, Botswana, Algeria, Nigeria, Ivory Coast. Name a gaming console Master System, Gameboy, Nintendo Entertainment System, PlayStation. Name a currency Bitcoin, Euro, Dollar, Ariary. Name a dinosaur Achelousaurus, Velociraptor, Ankylosaurus, Micropachycephalosaurus. Name an element Surprise, Earth, Water, Magnesium, Lithium. Name a U.S state beginning with A Alaska, Arkansas, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona. Name a top fashion brand American Eagle Outfitters, Adidas, Primark, Rolex, Nike. Name something you can hang Backpack, Christmas Ornament, Artwork, Chandelier, Mirror. Name a popular U.S. grocery store Albertsons, Walmart, Shoprite, Aldi, Lidl. Name a girl’s name beginning with A Alessandra, Anna, Abigail, Aaliyah, Ashley. Name a green fruit Avocado, Gooseberries, Apples, Grapes, Kiwis Name a sport beginning with F Football, Frisbee, Fastnet, Fencing Name a movie starring Chris Hemsworth Avengers Age of Ultron, The Cabin in The Woods, A Perfect Getaway, Thor Love And Thunder Name an animal you might find in Australia Kangaroo, Albatross, Scorpion, Spider, Alligator, Echidna, Tasmanian Devil Name something in a bathroom Toilet, Sink, Shower, Bath Mat, Rubber Duck, Bathtub, Shower Curtain Name a boy’s name beginning with A Anthony, Alessandro, Aaron, Ashley, Adrian Name a country in Asia United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan Name an animal beginning with L Lionfish, Labradoodle, Leatherback Sea Turtle, Lizard Name a breakfast drink Strawberry Smoothie, Cappucino, Apple Juice, Bloody Mary Name a girl’s name beginning with T Tabitha, Taylor, Tess, Tina, Temperence Name something you can climb Wall Building, Chains, Leaderboard, Mountain, Bridge Name a country in Europe North Macedonia, Austria, Belarus, Germany Name an item of clothing Balaclava, Flip Flops. Sunglasses A name beginning with A Anastasia, Andrew, Alexandria, Alexander A name beginning with F Franklin, Franchesca, Fiona, Frankie A name beginning with S Sebastian, Scarlet, Sophia, Stephen Name a 2D geometric shape Circle, Square, Parallelogram Rectangle Name a Batman character Commissioner James Gordon, Batman, Catwoman, Bruce Wayne Name a best selling Swedish music artist Swedish House Mafia, Abba, Avicii Name a board you can write on Clipboard, Blackboard, Whiteboard, Freestanding Board Name a bone in the body Shoulder Blade, Sternum, Inferior Nasal Concha Name a boy’s name beginning with L Liam, Levi, Ladislav, Lionel, Lewis Name a boy’s name beginning with N Nicholas, Nabor, Nick Name a brand of shampoo Head and Shoulders, Salon Selectives, Pantene Name a brand of toothpaste Ultra Brite, Oral B, Colgate Name a brand of TV Panasonic, Philips, Beko Name a brand of vacuum cleaner Hoover, Numatic, Shark, Dyson Name a brass instrument Trumpet, Bugle, Tuba, Piccolo Name a breakfast cereal Cornflakes, Cheerios, Honey Cheerios, Capn Crunch, Lucky Charms Name a breed of cat American Shorthair, British Shorthair, Sphinx, Bengal, Persian Name of a candy company Maltesers, Mars, Hershey, Tootsie Name a capital city in Europe Amsterdam, Copenhagen, London, Rome Name a capital city that begins with M Madrid, Moscow, Mexico City, Minsk Name a car manufacturer Ferrari, Ford, Aston Martin, Mercedes Benz Name a casino game Roulette, Balckjack, Poker Name a character from Harry Potter Hermione, Professor Albus Dumbledore, Hagrid Name a character from Lord of the Rings Frodo, Sam, Gandalf, Boromir, Gimli, Aragon Name a character from Mario Donkey Kong, Diddy Kong, Daisy, Captain Toad Name a character from Super Mario Princess Peach, Mario, Luigi, Boo Name a character in Frozen the Disney movie Olaf, Elsa, Kristoff, Anna Name a character in Friends Rachel, Joey, Chandler, Ross, Monica Name a city in Germany Berlin, Munich, Dusseldorf, Ludwigshafen Am Rhein Name a city in Italy Rome, Milan, Venice, Parma Name a classical composer Ludwig van Beethoven, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Name a color Purple, Yellow, Ultramarine, Orange Name a common flower Rosemary, Nightshade, Lily of the Valley, Daisies, Moonflower Name a condiment Mayonaisse, Worcestershire Sauce, Ketchup, Mustard Name a constellation Sagittarius, Libra, Scorpio, Cassiopeia Name a continent North America, Central America, Africa Name a country beginning with P Pakistan, Philippines, Paraguay, Papua New Guinea Name a country beginning with S Switzerland, Saint Vincent, Sweden, Spain Name a country beginning with T Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Tajikistan Name a country in Africa Zimbabwe, Egypt, Democratic Republic of the Congo Name a country in Asia United Arab Emirates, Japan, China Name a country in South America Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Brazil Name a country that has hosted the Olympics United Kingdom, Finland, United States of America Name a country who has won the FIFA World Cup Italy, Brazil, Argentina, England, West Germany Name a country with green in its flag Brazil, Ireland, Central African Republic, Italy Name a country with stars in its flag USA, America, Australia, North Korea, United Soviet States of Russia Name a COVID-19 vaccine Moderna, Astrazeneca, Johnson and Johnson Janssen Name a currency Bitcoin, Dollar, Euro Name a day in the week Wednesday, Saturday, Thursday Name a dinosaur Ankylosaurus, Velociraptor, Spinosaurus Name a Disney princess Cinderella, Pocahontas, Snow White Name a famous bridge Brooklyn Bridge, Golden Gate Bridge, Tower Bridge Name a famous chef Gordon Ramsey, Marco Pierre White Name a famous landmark in San Francisco Alcatraz, Oracle Park, Ferry Building Marketplace, Lombard Street Name a famous landmark in New York Central Park, Statue of Liberty, Grand Central Station Name a famous music festival Woodstock, Glastonbury, Coachella, Download Name a famous painter Jackson Pollock, Rembrandt, Vincent van Gogh Name a famous ship that sank Titanic, Victory, RMS Empress of Ireland Name a famous type of taxi Black Cab, Hackney Carriage, Yellow Cab Name a fast food restaurant McDonalds, Dominos Pizza, Pizza Hut, Kentucky Fried Chicken Name a flightless bird Ostrich, Kiwi, Emu, Dodo

Image Source: Rollic Games via Twinfinite

Questions 101 – 200

Here are the next 100 Text Or Die answers!

Question Answers Name a form of identification Passport, National ID Card, Social Security Card, Birth Certificate, National Identity Card Name a franchise with 3 or more movies in it Star Wars, Avengers, Lord of the Rings, The Hunger Games, Pirates of the Caribbean Name a French city Marseille, Boulogne-Billancourt, Sainte-Genevieve-des-Bois Name a fruit or veg beginning with A Apricot, Asparagus, Avocado Name a fruit or veg beginning with B Banana, Broccoli, Beansprouts, Beetroot, Brussel Sprouts Name a fruit or veg beginning with P Pomegranate, Pineapple, Peppers, Papaya, Potato Name a gaming console Nintendo Switch, Dreamcast Name a girl’s name beginning with T Tabitha, Theresa, Talula Name a Greek god Aphrodite, Apollo, Poseidon, Hephaestus Name a gymnastic event Balance Beams, Pommel Horse, Name a hairstyle Short Back and Sides, Mohawk, Undercut Name a handheld gaming console Nintendo DS, Nintendo Switch, Game Boy Name a hat Fedora, Garrison Cap, Bowler Hat, Top Hat Name a Hogwart’s house Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff Name a household pet Ferrets, Fishes, Cats, Dogs, Rats, Guinea Pigs, Hamsters Name a human organ Large Intestine, Bladder, Heart Name a James Bond film Quantum of Solace, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, Goldfinger, Skyfall Name a Katy Perry song I Kissed A Girl, Last Friday Night, Waving Through a Window Name a kitchen appliance Refrigerator, Washing Machine, Dishwasher Name a letter in the phonetic alphabet Whiskey, November, Foxtrot Name a major religion Christianity, Judaism, Islam, Rastafarianism Name a member of the British Royal Family Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry, King Charles Name a month in the year November, October, December, January, September Name a month with 31 days January, March, December Name a movie starring Tom Hanks Captain Phillips, Toy Story, Castaway Name a musical genre Alternative, New Wave, Progressive Rock, Country and Western Name a musical instrument Harpsichord, Bagpipes, Harmonica Name a musical note Quarter, Semibreve, Demisemiquaver Name a natural disaster Tornado, Earthquake, Avalanche, Volcanic Eruption Name a Nintendo game The Legend of Zelda The Ocarina of Time, Final Fantasy, Super Mario Name a nursery rhyme Ten Green Bottles, If You’re Happy and You Know It, Wheels on the Bus Name a part of a car Suspension, Glove Compartment, Chassis Name a part of a computer Keyboard, Graphics Card, Graphics Processing Unit Name a part of a ship Navigation Bridge, Anchor, Sails, Deck Name a part of the body Toenails, Belly Button, Legs, Fingers, Fingernails Name a person who has walked on the moon Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, Harrison Scmitt Name a Pixar movie Toy Story, Incredibles, Monsters University Name a pizza topping Pepperoni, Jalapeno Peppers, Pineapple, Roasted Red Peppers Name a place you can swim Swimming Pool, Sea, Lagoon Name a play by Shakespeare Much Ado About Nothing, Two Gentlemen of Verona, Twelfth Night, The Taming of the Shrew Name a Pokemon Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, Mewtoo Name a Pokemon game Red, Blue, Gold, Yellow Name a popular brand of lager Stella Artois, Bud Light, Coors, Gran Riserva Doppio Malto Name a popular Christmas song White Christmas, Last Christmas, I Saw Mama Kissing Santa Claus, It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas Name a popular crypto currency Doge Coin, BitCoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin Name a popular edible meat Chicken, Wild Boar, Kangaroo, Ostrich Name a popular Netflix show Squid Game, Snowpiercer, Stranger Things Name a popular type of curry Tandoori, Jalfreize, Chicken Tikka Masala Name a popular U.S. grocery store Price Chopper, Shoprite, Walmart Name a position in American football Quarterback, Wide Receiver, Right Outside Linebacker Name a room in the house Conservatory, Bedroom, Basement, Guest Bedroom Name a scary Halloween character Michael Myers, The Phantom of the Opera, Ghost, Witch Name a shoe brand Balenciaga, Blowfish Malibu, Adidas Name a soccer position Goalkeeper, Defensive Midfielder, Forward Name a social media platform Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok Name a soda drink Mountain Dew Ice Lemon Lime, Fanta, Cola, Sprite Name a song by Drake Gods Plan, Tootsie Slide, Hold On We’re Going Home Name a song by Justin Beiber Love Yourself, She Don’t Like The Lights, All Around The World Name a song by Lady Gaga Bad Romance, Poker Face, Bewitched Bothered And Bewildered Name a song by Michael Jackson The Man in The Mirror, Smooth Criminal, Don’t Let A Woman Make A Fool Out Of You Name a source of protein Chicken, Veggie Burger, Seafood, Eggs, Fish, Dairy Name a species of shark Great White, Hammerhead, Tiger Name a sport beginning with T Ten Pin Bowling, Tennis, Trampoline, Triathlon Name a sport played on grass Field Hockey, Soccer, Football, Croquet Name a sport that uses a ball Baseball, Basketball, Beach Volleyball Name a sport that uses a bat or a raquet Tennis, Baseball, Badminton, Pickleball Name a sport with goalposts Football, Rugby, Soccer, Name a star sign Aquarius, Scorpio, Sagittarius Name a Star Wars character Luke Skywalker, Admiral Kassius Konstantine Name a superhero Captain Marvel, Daredevil, Superman, SpiderMan Name a swimming stroke Breaststroke, Butterfly, Front Crawl, Doggy Paddle Name a Taylor Swift song Bad Blood, Blank Space, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together Name a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Leonardo, Michaelangelo, Raphael, Donatello Name a theme park ride Rollercoaster, Ferris Wheel, Bumper Cars, Helter Skelter Name a top 10 selling sci-fi franchise The Matrix, Star Wars, Star Trek, Transformers, Planet of the Apes Name a top 30 selling US rapper Kanye West, Eminem, Beastie Boys, Kendrick Lamar Name a top grossing video game Minecraft, Pokemon, Grand Theft Auto, The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild Name a top NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger Name a top selling board game Hungry Hungry Hippos, Cards Against Humanity, Connect Four, Monopoly Name a top sportswear brand Lulu Lemon, Columbia Sportswear, Champion Name a Toy Story character Mr Potatohead, Reptillius Maximus Name a type of animal that lays eggs Chicken, Dinosaur, Bearded Dragon, Grasshopper Name a type of ballroom dance Quickstep, Viennese Waltz, Paso Doble Name a type of bike Motorbike, Mountain Bike, Single Speed Bike Name a type of bread Soughdough, Naan Bread, Multigrain Bread, Brown, White Name a type of cake Cupcake, Brownie, Battenberg, Victoria Sponge Cake, Fruitcake Name a type of cheese Cheddar, Camembert, Halloumi, Parmigiano Reggiano Name a type of chilli pepper Scorpion, Jalapeno, Birdseye, Finger Chillis, Naga Name a type of clock Grandfather Clock, Digital, Analog, Radio Clock Name a type of coffee Cappuccino, Espresso, Iced Latte Name a type of edible fish Mackerel, Trout, Rainbow Trout, Yellowfin Tuna

Image Source: Rollic Games via Twinfinite

Questions 201 – 314

Here are the final 100 Text Or Die answers!

Question Answers Name a type of firework Ground Spinners, Rocket, Parachute Name a type of fishing Paddle Board Paddles, Bait, Fly, Angling, Shark Name a type of Ford vehicle Fiesta, Focus, Mustang, Puma Name a type of fuel Petrol, Diesel, Gas, Wood, Charcoal Name a type of furniture Gainsborough Chair, Bookcase, Armchair, Bookcase, Bedside Table Name a type of light bulb Halogen, Fluorescent, Diode Name a type of martial arts Military Martial Arts, Karate, Judo, Ju Jitsu Name a type of metal Stainless Steel, Gold, Silver, Zirconium Name a type of nut Macadamia Nut, Brazil Nut, Peanut, Chestnut Name a type of oil Olive Oil, Peanut Oil, Avocado Oil, Sunflower Oil, Name a type of pasta Lasagne, Fusilli, Spaghetti, Gnocchi Name a type of pollution Radioactive Contamination, Noise Pollution Name a type of precipitation Snow, Rain, Drizzle Name a type of snake Anaconda, Southern Indonesian Spitting Cobra Name a type of tooth Canine, Premolar, Premolar Name a type of transport Helicopter, Teleportation, Rollerblading Name a type of water vessel Boat, Dinghy, Yacht, Center Console Boat Name a type of whale Beluga, Humpback, North Atlantic Right Whale Name a type of wine Chardonnay, Prosecco, Cabernet Sauvignon Name a type of wood Mahogany, Bloodwood, Sandalwood Name a U.S. State Mississippi, Massachusetts, Nevada, Arizona Name a U.S. State beginning with M Mississippi, Massachusetts, Missouri Name a U.S. State capital Jefferson City, Montgomery, Tallahasse, Springfield Name a U.S. State containing N New York, Connecticut, Tennessee, South Carolina Name a U.S. State containing S Mississippi, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Massachusetts Name a unit of measurement Millimeter, Mile, Month, Inch, Feet, Centimeter Name a U.S. army rank Sergeant Major, Corporal, General Name a U.S. bank JP Morgan, Cullen Frost Bankers, Ameriprise, First Horizon National Corporation Name a U.S. courier company Fedex, UPS, Speedee, Lasership, Pitt Ohio Transportation Group Name a vegetable Asparagus, Sweet Potato, Broccoli, Carrot Name a video game genre Battle Royale, Massive Multiplayer Role Playing Game, Shooter, Action Adventure Name a war Vietnam War, Hundred Years War, Civil War, World War 2 Name a way of sending messages Facebook, Smoke Signal, Text, Email, WhatsApp Name a wizard Harry Potter, Merlin, Albus Dumbledore, Prospero Name a woodwind instrument Clarinet, Bassoon, Contrabassoon, Flute Name a word or letter game Hangman, Crossword, Wordsearch Name a workman’s tool Hammer, Screwdriver, Drill Name a world chess champion Jose Raul Capablanca, Fischer, Carlsen, Kasparov Name a yellow fruit Pineapple, Banana, Star Fruit, Yellow Dragon Fruit Name an Abba song Dancing Queen, Mama Mia, The Winner Takes It All, Like An Angel Passing Through My Room Name an airline Virgin Atlantic, American Airlines, Swiss International Airlines, British Airways Name an animal beginning with an A African Bullfrog, American Staffordshire Terrier, Aardvark Name an animal beginning with an L Lizard, Leopard, Lionfish, Leatherback Sea Turtle Name an animal in an NFL team Eagles, Seahawks, Bengals, Rams Name an animal that lives in a field Hedgehogs, Groundhogs, Alpacas, Horses Name an animal that lives in a lake Mallard, Dragonfly, Largemouth Bass Name an animal you might find in India Elephant, Bengal Tiger, Snake Name an Ed Sheeran song Perfect, Bloodstream, Thinking Out Loud, Hearts Don’t Break Around Here Name an emergency service Ambulance, Mounatin Rescue, Fire and Rescue Services Name an enemy of Spider-Man Kraven the Hunter, Electro, Venom, Green Goblin Name an essential oil Peppermint, Frankincense, Teatree, Clove, Lavender Name an ice cream flavor Strawberry, Pistachio, Mint Choc Chip, Chocolate Name an insect with a sting Wasp, Bumblebee, Hornet, Eastern Cicada Killer Name an island in the Caribbean Barbados, Bahamas, Dominican Republic, Belize Name an item of clothing Baseball Cap, Flipflops, Sunglasses, Underwear Name an M&M color Purple, Orange, Red, Blue, Brown Name an MLB team Arizona Diamondbacks, Cardinals, Red Sox Name an MLS soccer team DC United, LA Galaxy, Colorado Rapids, Real Salt Lake, New England Revolution Name an NBA team Celtics, Hornets, Timberwolves, Cavaliers, Name an NFL team Patriots, Buccaneers, Washington Football Team Name an NHL team Predators, Rangers, Columbus Blue Jackets Name an ocean Pacific, Atlantic, Mediterranean Name an Oscar best category Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Screenplay, Best Picture Name one of the 10 longest rivers in the world Mississippi, Amazon, Nile, Changjiang Name one of the four seasons Autumn, Winter, Summer, Spring Name one of the seven deadly sins Gluttony, Greed, Pride, Lust, Wrath Name one of the seven dwarfs in Snow White Dopey, Sneezy, Grumpy, Bashful Name one of the top 10 richest people Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg Name one of the top 50 beer brands Corona, Budweiser, Guinness, Stella Artois Name one of the top 50 most subscribed to YouTube channels Mr Beast, Billie Eilish, LooLoo Kids Nursery Rhymes and Childrens Songs Name one of the wonders of the world Colosseum, Pyramids, Statue of Zeus, Stonehenge, Hanging Gardens of Babylon Name one thing you would find in a pencil case Pencil Sharpener, Pencil, Ruler Name some of the furniture you would find in a bedroom Wardrobe, Dressing Table, Chest of Drawers Name something at a wedding Bridesmaid, Maid of Honor Name something France is famous for Champagne, Notre Dame, Louvre, Cannes Film Festival Name something in a fruit salad Strawberries, Pomegranate Seeds, Peaches, Banana Name something in the bathroom Mouthwash, Toothpaste, Shower Curtain Name something in your mouth Teeth, Gums, Tongue Name something that has roots Teeth, Flowers, Trees, Plants Name something that lives in a shell Turtle, Snails, Tortoise, Clams, Crustaceans Name something that uses keys Keyboard, Piano Forte, Lock, House Name something vampires are afraid of Garlic, Sunlight, Holy Water, Crucifixes Name something with webbed feet Penguins, Albatrosses, Swans, Ducks Name something you associate with witches Magic, Curses, Spells, Hocus Pocus, Black Cat, Abracadabra Name something you can draw with Pencil, Crayons, Pens, Ink, Paint, Charcoal Name something you can listen to music on Radio, Mobile Phone, Headphones, Wireless Radio Name something you can sit on Chair, Motorbike, Bench Name something you eat at Christmas Turkey, Green Bean Casserole, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce, Christmas Pudding Name something you eat with Knife and Fork, Chopsticks, Hands Name something you find in a desert Scorpions, Tumbleweeds, Mirage Name something you find in a fish tank Fish Food, Rocks, Castle, Water, Fish Name something you find on a beach Beach Towel, Sand Castle, Sunscreen, Rock Pools, People Name something you find on a golf course Fairway, Sand Trap, Green, Ball Name something you find on the road Accident, Hitch Hikers, Traffic Name something you recycle Plastic, Cardboard, Glass Bottles, Tin Cans, Packaging Name something you sleep in Sleeping Bag, Bedroom, Bunk Beds, Pyjamas, Nothing Name something you take for a headache Painkillers, Paracetamol, Ibruprofen, Water Name something you use to tell the time Sundial, Wristwatch, Clock Name something you wear on your feet Trainers, Wellington Boots, Rock Climbing Shoes, Football Boots Name something you would hang on a Christmas tree Bauble, Angel, Star, Tinsel, Fairy Lights, Flashing Lights Name something you would put in a bath Bubblebath, Rubber Ducky, Bath Mat Name something you would use in arts and crafts Scissors, Tweezers, Stencil Name something you’d eat at a fairground Popcorn, Candy Floss, Cotton Candy, Hot Dog Name something you’d find in a cave Treasure, Bears, Spiders, Mineral Deposits, Stalagtites, Stalagmites Name something you’d need if you were castaway Shelter, Tools, Food, Fire

That’s all we have for Text And Die Answers right now. If any questions are added in the meantime, we will keep you updated.

If you enjoyed Text Or Die and would like the answers to more tricky games why not check out today’s Jumble teaser or Wordle of the day.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy