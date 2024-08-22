Save yourself from the shark-infested waters by answering general knowledge questions in Text Or Die! Although speed and accuracy make a difference, the real key to survival is how long your answer is. With this in mind, we have the answers you need in Text Or Die.
All Text Or Die Answers
Luckily, the questions arrive in a specific order, so as you play, scroll through our guide. This will make sure you find the Text Or Die answers you need. We have split the lists below into sections each containing 100 questions and answers.
Questions 1 – 100
Here are the first 100 Text Or Die answers!
|Question
|Answer
|Name a precious gem
|Emerald, Diamond, Andesine Feldspar, Afghanite, Actinolite, Dickinsonite.
|Name a planet in the solar system
|Jupiter, Saturn, Earth, Mercury, Mars, Venus, Uranus, Neptune.
|Name a farmyard animal
|Horse, Alpaca, Cow, Billygoat, Guineafowl, Bison.
|Name a U.S. President
|William Henry Harrison, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Franklin Pierce.
|Name a phone brand
|Blackberry, Samsung, Innostream.
|Name a school subject
|Religious Education, Animation, Accounting, Science, Algebra.
|Name a social media platform
|Instagram, Facebook, Wattpad.
|Name a U.S. state
|Massachusetts, Arizona, Alabama, Arkansas.
|Name a natural disaster
|Cyclone, Tornado, Avalanche, Volcanic Eruption, Acid Rain.
|Name a pizza topping
|Alfredo Sauce, Pepperoni, Roasted Red Pepper, Anchovies, Artichoke, Pineapple.
|Name a part of the body
|Gluteus Maximus, Abdomen, Shoulders, Adrenal Gland.
|Name sport that uses a ball
|American Football, Baseball, Basketball, Volleyball.
|Name a car manufacturer
|Mercedes Benz, Ferrari, Ford, Acura.
|Name a color in the rainbow
|Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo, Violet.
|Name a country in Africa
|Democratic Republic of Congo, Botswana, Algeria, Nigeria, Ivory Coast.
|Name a gaming console
|Master System, Gameboy, Nintendo Entertainment System, PlayStation.
|Name a currency
|Bitcoin, Euro, Dollar, Ariary.
|Name a dinosaur
|Achelousaurus, Velociraptor, Ankylosaurus, Micropachycephalosaurus.
|Name an element
|Surprise, Earth, Water, Magnesium, Lithium.
|Name a U.S state beginning with A
|Alaska, Arkansas, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona.
|Name a top fashion brand
|American Eagle Outfitters, Adidas, Primark, Rolex, Nike.
|Name something you can hang
|Backpack, Christmas Ornament, Artwork, Chandelier, Mirror.
|Name a popular U.S. grocery store
|Albertsons, Walmart, Shoprite, Aldi, Lidl.
|Name a girl’s name beginning with A
|Alessandra, Anna, Abigail, Aaliyah, Ashley.
|Name a green fruit
|Avocado, Gooseberries, Apples, Grapes, Kiwis
|Name a sport beginning with F
|Football, Frisbee, Fastnet, Fencing
|Name a movie starring Chris Hemsworth
|Avengers Age of Ultron, The Cabin in The Woods, A Perfect Getaway, Thor Love And Thunder
|Name an animal you might find in Australia
|Kangaroo, Albatross, Scorpion, Spider, Alligator, Echidna, Tasmanian Devil
|Name something in a bathroom
|Toilet, Sink, Shower, Bath Mat, Rubber Duck, Bathtub, Shower Curtain
|Name a boy’s name beginning with A
|Anthony, Alessandro, Aaron, Ashley, Adrian
|Name a country in Asia
|United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan
|Name an animal beginning with L
|Lionfish, Labradoodle, Leatherback Sea Turtle, Lizard
|Name a breakfast drink
|Strawberry Smoothie, Cappucino, Apple Juice, Bloody Mary
|Name a girl’s name beginning with T
|Tabitha, Taylor, Tess, Tina, Temperence
|Name something you can climb
|Wall Building, Chains, Leaderboard, Mountain, Bridge
|Name a country in Europe
|North Macedonia, Austria, Belarus, Germany
|Name an item of clothing
|Balaclava, Flip Flops. Sunglasses
|A name beginning with A
|Anastasia, Andrew, Alexandria, Alexander
|A name beginning with F
|Franklin, Franchesca, Fiona, Frankie
|A name beginning with S
|Sebastian, Scarlet, Sophia, Stephen
|Name a 2D geometric shape
|Circle, Square, Parallelogram Rectangle
|Name a Batman character
|Commissioner James Gordon, Batman, Catwoman, Bruce Wayne
|Name a best selling Swedish music artist
|Swedish House Mafia, Abba, Avicii
|Name a board you can write on
|Clipboard, Blackboard, Whiteboard, Freestanding Board
|Name a bone in the body
|Shoulder Blade, Sternum, Inferior Nasal Concha
|Name a boy’s name beginning with L
|Liam, Levi, Ladislav, Lionel, Lewis
|Name a boy’s name beginning with N
|Nicholas, Nabor, Nick
|Name a brand of shampoo
|Head and Shoulders, Salon Selectives, Pantene
|Name a brand of toothpaste
|Ultra Brite, Oral B, Colgate
|Name a brand of TV
|Panasonic, Philips, Beko
|Name a brand of vacuum cleaner
|Hoover, Numatic, Shark, Dyson
|Name a brass instrument
|Trumpet, Bugle, Tuba, Piccolo
|Name a breakfast cereal
|Cornflakes, Cheerios, Honey Cheerios, Capn Crunch, Lucky Charms
|Name a breed of cat
|American Shorthair, British Shorthair, Sphinx, Bengal, Persian
|Name of a candy company
|Maltesers, Mars, Hershey, Tootsie
|Name a capital city in Europe
|Amsterdam, Copenhagen, London, Rome
|Name a capital city that begins with M
|Madrid, Moscow, Mexico City, Minsk
|Name a car manufacturer
|Ferrari, Ford, Aston Martin, Mercedes Benz
|Name a casino game
|Roulette, Balckjack, Poker
|Name a character from Harry Potter
|Hermione, Professor Albus Dumbledore, Hagrid
|Name a character from Lord of the Rings
|Frodo, Sam, Gandalf, Boromir, Gimli, Aragon
|Name a character from Mario
|Donkey Kong, Diddy Kong, Daisy, Captain Toad
|Name a character from Super Mario
|Princess Peach, Mario, Luigi, Boo
|Name a character in Frozen the Disney movie
|Olaf, Elsa, Kristoff, Anna
|Name a character in Friends
|Rachel, Joey, Chandler, Ross, Monica
|Name a city in Germany
|Berlin, Munich, Dusseldorf, Ludwigshafen Am Rhein
|Name a city in Italy
|Rome, Milan, Venice, Parma
|Name a classical composer
|Ludwig van Beethoven, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
|Name a color
|Purple, Yellow, Ultramarine, Orange
|Name a common flower
|Rosemary, Nightshade, Lily of the Valley, Daisies, Moonflower
|Name a condiment
|Mayonaisse, Worcestershire Sauce, Ketchup, Mustard
|Name a constellation
|Sagittarius, Libra, Scorpio, Cassiopeia
|Name a continent
|North America, Central America, Africa
|Name a country beginning with P
|Pakistan, Philippines, Paraguay, Papua New Guinea
|Name a country beginning with S
|Switzerland, Saint Vincent, Sweden, Spain
|Name a country beginning with T
|Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Tajikistan
|Name a country in Africa
|Zimbabwe, Egypt, Democratic Republic of the Congo
|Name a country in Asia
|United Arab Emirates, Japan, China
|Name a country in South America
|Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Brazil
|Name a country that has hosted the Olympics
|United Kingdom, Finland, United States of America
|Name a country who has won the FIFA World Cup
|Italy, Brazil, Argentina, England, West Germany
|Name a country with green in its flag
|Brazil, Ireland, Central African Republic, Italy
|Name a country with stars in its flag
|USA, America, Australia, North Korea, United Soviet States of Russia
|Name a COVID-19 vaccine
|Moderna, Astrazeneca, Johnson and Johnson Janssen
|Name a currency
|Bitcoin, Dollar, Euro
|Name a day in the week
|Wednesday, Saturday, Thursday
|Name a dinosaur
|Ankylosaurus, Velociraptor, Spinosaurus
|Name a Disney princess
|Cinderella, Pocahontas, Snow White
|Name a famous bridge
|Brooklyn Bridge, Golden Gate Bridge, Tower Bridge
|Name a famous chef
|Gordon Ramsey, Marco Pierre White
|Name a famous landmark in San Francisco
|Alcatraz, Oracle Park, Ferry Building Marketplace, Lombard Street
|Name a famous landmark in New York
|Central Park, Statue of Liberty, Grand Central Station
|Name a famous music festival
|Woodstock, Glastonbury, Coachella, Download
|Name a famous painter
|Jackson Pollock, Rembrandt, Vincent van Gogh
|Name a famous ship that sank
|Titanic, Victory, RMS Empress of Ireland
|Name a famous type of taxi
|Black Cab, Hackney Carriage, Yellow Cab
|Name a fast food restaurant
|McDonalds, Dominos Pizza, Pizza Hut, Kentucky Fried Chicken
|Name a flightless bird
|Ostrich, Kiwi, Emu, Dodo
Questions 101 – 200
Here are the next 100 Text Or Die answers!
|Question
|Answers
|Name a form of identification
|Passport, National ID Card, Social Security Card, Birth Certificate, National Identity Card
|Name a franchise with 3 or more movies in it
|Star Wars, Avengers, Lord of the Rings, The Hunger Games, Pirates of the Caribbean
|Name a French city
|Marseille, Boulogne-Billancourt, Sainte-Genevieve-des-Bois
|Name a fruit or veg beginning with A
|Apricot, Asparagus, Avocado
|Name a fruit or veg beginning with B
|Banana, Broccoli, Beansprouts, Beetroot, Brussel Sprouts
|Name a fruit or veg beginning with P
|Pomegranate, Pineapple, Peppers, Papaya, Potato
|Name a gaming console
|Nintendo Switch, Dreamcast
|Name a girl’s name beginning with T
|Tabitha, Theresa, Talula
|Name a Greek god
|Aphrodite, Apollo, Poseidon, Hephaestus
|Name a gymnastic event
|Balance Beams, Pommel Horse,
|Name a hairstyle
|Short Back and Sides, Mohawk, Undercut
|Name a handheld gaming console
|Nintendo DS, Nintendo Switch, Game Boy
|Name a hat
|Fedora, Garrison Cap, Bowler Hat, Top Hat
|Name a Hogwart’s house
|Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff
|Name a household pet
|Ferrets, Fishes, Cats, Dogs, Rats, Guinea Pigs, Hamsters
|Name a human organ
|Large Intestine, Bladder, Heart
|Name a James Bond film
|Quantum of Solace, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, Goldfinger, Skyfall
|Name a Katy Perry song
|I Kissed A Girl, Last Friday Night, Waving Through a Window
|Name a kitchen appliance
|Refrigerator, Washing Machine, Dishwasher
|Name a letter in the phonetic alphabet
|Whiskey, November, Foxtrot
|Name a major religion
|Christianity, Judaism, Islam, Rastafarianism
|Name a member of the British Royal Family
|Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry, King Charles
|Name a month in the year
|November, October, December, January, September
|Name a month with 31 days
|January, March, December
|Name a movie starring Tom Hanks
|Captain Phillips, Toy Story, Castaway
|Name a musical genre
|Alternative, New Wave, Progressive Rock, Country and Western
|Name a musical instrument
|Harpsichord, Bagpipes, Harmonica
|Name a musical note
|Quarter, Semibreve, Demisemiquaver
|Name a natural disaster
|Tornado, Earthquake, Avalanche, Volcanic Eruption
|Name a Nintendo game
|The Legend of Zelda The Ocarina of Time, Final Fantasy, Super Mario
|Name a nursery rhyme
|Ten Green Bottles, If You’re Happy and You Know It, Wheels on the Bus
|Name a part of a car
|Suspension, Glove Compartment, Chassis
|Name a part of a computer
|Keyboard, Graphics Card, Graphics Processing Unit
|Name a part of a ship
|Navigation Bridge, Anchor, Sails, Deck
|Name a part of the body
|Toenails, Belly Button, Legs, Fingers, Fingernails
|Name a person who has walked on the moon
|Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, Harrison Scmitt
|Name a Pixar movie
|Toy Story, Incredibles, Monsters University
|Name a pizza topping
|Pepperoni, Jalapeno Peppers, Pineapple, Roasted Red Peppers
|Name a place you can swim
|Swimming Pool, Sea, Lagoon
|Name a play by Shakespeare
|Much Ado About Nothing, Two Gentlemen of Verona, Twelfth Night, The Taming of the Shrew
|Name a Pokemon
|Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, Mewtoo
|Name a Pokemon game
|Red, Blue, Gold, Yellow
|Name a popular brand of lager
|Stella Artois, Bud Light, Coors, Gran Riserva Doppio Malto
|Name a popular Christmas song
|White Christmas, Last Christmas, I Saw Mama Kissing Santa Claus, It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
|Name a popular crypto currency
|Doge Coin, BitCoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin
|Name a popular edible meat
|Chicken, Wild Boar, Kangaroo, Ostrich
|Name a popular Netflix show
|Squid Game, Snowpiercer, Stranger Things
|Name a popular type of curry
|Tandoori, Jalfreize, Chicken Tikka Masala
|Name a popular U.S. grocery store
|Price Chopper, Shoprite, Walmart
|Name a position in American football
|Quarterback, Wide Receiver, Right Outside Linebacker
|Name a room in the house
|Conservatory, Bedroom, Basement, Guest Bedroom
|Name a scary Halloween character
|Michael Myers, The Phantom of the Opera, Ghost, Witch
|Name a shoe brand
|Balenciaga, Blowfish Malibu, Adidas
|Name a soccer position
|Goalkeeper, Defensive Midfielder, Forward
|Name a social media platform
|Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok
|Name a soda drink
|Mountain Dew Ice Lemon Lime, Fanta, Cola, Sprite
|Name a song by Drake
|Gods Plan, Tootsie Slide, Hold On We’re Going Home
|Name a song by Justin Beiber
|Love Yourself, She Don’t Like The Lights, All Around The World
|Name a song by Lady Gaga
|Bad Romance, Poker Face, Bewitched Bothered And Bewildered
|Name a song by Michael Jackson
|The Man in The Mirror, Smooth Criminal, Don’t Let A Woman Make A Fool Out Of You
|Name a source of protein
|Chicken, Veggie Burger, Seafood, Eggs, Fish, Dairy
|Name a species of shark
|Great White, Hammerhead, Tiger
|Name a sport beginning with T
|Ten Pin Bowling, Tennis, Trampoline, Triathlon
|Name a sport played on grass
|Field Hockey, Soccer, Football, Croquet
|Name a sport that uses a ball
|Baseball, Basketball, Beach Volleyball
|Name a sport that uses a bat or a raquet
|Tennis, Baseball, Badminton, Pickleball
|Name a sport with goalposts
|Football, Rugby, Soccer,
|Name a star sign
|Aquarius, Scorpio, Sagittarius
|Name a Star Wars character
|Luke Skywalker, Admiral Kassius Konstantine
|Name a superhero
|Captain Marvel, Daredevil, Superman, SpiderMan
|Name a swimming stroke
|Breaststroke, Butterfly, Front Crawl, Doggy Paddle
|Name a Taylor Swift song
|Bad Blood, Blank Space, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
|Name a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle
|Leonardo, Michaelangelo, Raphael, Donatello
|Name a theme park ride
|Rollercoaster, Ferris Wheel, Bumper Cars, Helter Skelter
|Name a top 10 selling sci-fi franchise
|The Matrix, Star Wars, Star Trek, Transformers, Planet of the Apes
|Name a top 30 selling US rapper
|Kanye West, Eminem, Beastie Boys, Kendrick Lamar
|Name a top grossing video game
|Minecraft, Pokemon, Grand Theft Auto, The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild
|Name a top NFL quarterback
|Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger
|Name a top selling board game
|Hungry Hungry Hippos, Cards Against Humanity, Connect Four, Monopoly
|Name a top sportswear brand
|Lulu Lemon, Columbia Sportswear, Champion
|Name a Toy Story character
|Mr Potatohead, Reptillius Maximus
|Name a type of animal that lays eggs
|Chicken, Dinosaur, Bearded Dragon, Grasshopper
|Name a type of ballroom dance
|Quickstep, Viennese Waltz, Paso Doble
|Name a type of bike
|Motorbike, Mountain Bike, Single Speed Bike
|Name a type of bread
|Soughdough, Naan Bread, Multigrain Bread, Brown, White
|Name a type of cake
|Cupcake, Brownie, Battenberg, Victoria Sponge Cake, Fruitcake
|Name a type of cheese
|Cheddar, Camembert, Halloumi, Parmigiano Reggiano
|Name a type of chilli pepper
|Scorpion, Jalapeno, Birdseye, Finger Chillis, Naga
|Name a type of clock
|Grandfather Clock, Digital, Analog, Radio Clock
|Name a type of coffee
|Cappuccino, Espresso, Iced Latte
|Name a type of edible fish
|Mackerel, Trout, Rainbow Trout, Yellowfin Tuna
Questions 201 – 314
Here are the final 100 Text Or Die answers!
|Question
|Answers
|Name a type of firework
|Ground Spinners, Rocket, Parachute
|Name a type of fishing
|Paddle Board Paddles, Bait, Fly, Angling, Shark
|Name a type of Ford vehicle
|Fiesta, Focus, Mustang, Puma
|Name a type of fuel
|Petrol, Diesel, Gas, Wood, Charcoal
|Name a type of furniture
|Gainsborough Chair, Bookcase, Armchair, Bookcase, Bedside Table
|Name a type of light bulb
|Halogen, Fluorescent, Diode
|Name a type of martial arts
|Military Martial Arts, Karate, Judo, Ju Jitsu
|Name a type of metal
|Stainless Steel, Gold, Silver, Zirconium
|Name a type of nut
|Macadamia Nut, Brazil Nut, Peanut, Chestnut
|Name a type of oil
|Olive Oil, Peanut Oil, Avocado Oil, Sunflower Oil,
|Name a type of pasta
|Lasagne, Fusilli, Spaghetti, Gnocchi
|Name a type of pollution
|Radioactive Contamination, Noise Pollution
|Name a type of precipitation
|Snow, Rain, Drizzle
|Name a type of snake
|Anaconda, Southern Indonesian Spitting Cobra
|Name a type of tooth
|Canine, Premolar, Premolar
|Name a type of transport
|Helicopter, Teleportation, Rollerblading
|Name a type of water vessel
|Boat, Dinghy, Yacht, Center Console Boat
|Name a type of whale
|Beluga, Humpback, North Atlantic Right Whale
|Name a type of wine
|Chardonnay, Prosecco, Cabernet Sauvignon
|Name a type of wood
|Mahogany, Bloodwood, Sandalwood
|Name a U.S. State
|Mississippi, Massachusetts, Nevada, Arizona
|Name a U.S. State beginning with M
|Mississippi, Massachusetts, Missouri
|Name a U.S. State capital
|Jefferson City, Montgomery, Tallahasse, Springfield
|Name a U.S. State containing N
|New York, Connecticut, Tennessee, South Carolina
|Name a U.S. State containing S
|Mississippi, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Massachusetts
|Name a unit of measurement
|Millimeter, Mile, Month, Inch, Feet, Centimeter
|Name a U.S. army rank
|Sergeant Major, Corporal, General
|Name a U.S. bank
|JP Morgan, Cullen Frost Bankers, Ameriprise, First Horizon National Corporation
|Name a U.S. courier company
|Fedex, UPS, Speedee, Lasership, Pitt Ohio Transportation Group
|Name a vegetable
|Asparagus, Sweet Potato, Broccoli, Carrot
|Name a video game genre
|Battle Royale, Massive Multiplayer Role Playing Game, Shooter, Action Adventure
|Name a war
|Vietnam War, Hundred Years War, Civil War, World War 2
|Name a way of sending messages
|Facebook, Smoke Signal, Text, Email, WhatsApp
|Name a wizard
|Harry Potter, Merlin, Albus Dumbledore, Prospero
|Name a woodwind instrument
|Clarinet, Bassoon, Contrabassoon, Flute
|Name a word or letter game
|Hangman, Crossword, Wordsearch
|Name a workman’s tool
|Hammer, Screwdriver, Drill
|Name a world chess champion
|Jose Raul Capablanca, Fischer, Carlsen, Kasparov
|Name a yellow fruit
|Pineapple, Banana, Star Fruit, Yellow Dragon Fruit
|Name an Abba song
|Dancing Queen, Mama Mia, The Winner Takes It All, Like An Angel Passing Through My Room
|Name an airline
|Virgin Atlantic, American Airlines, Swiss International Airlines, British Airways
|Name an animal beginning with an A
|African Bullfrog, American Staffordshire Terrier, Aardvark
|Name an animal beginning with an L
|Lizard, Leopard, Lionfish, Leatherback Sea Turtle
|Name an animal in an NFL team
|Eagles, Seahawks, Bengals, Rams
|Name an animal that lives in a field
|Hedgehogs, Groundhogs, Alpacas, Horses
|Name an animal that lives in a lake
|Mallard, Dragonfly, Largemouth Bass
|Name an animal you might find in India
|Elephant, Bengal Tiger, Snake
|Name an Ed Sheeran song
|Perfect, Bloodstream, Thinking Out Loud, Hearts Don’t Break Around Here
|Name an emergency service
|Ambulance, Mounatin Rescue, Fire and Rescue Services
|Name an enemy of Spider-Man
|Kraven the Hunter, Electro, Venom, Green Goblin
|Name an essential oil
|Peppermint, Frankincense, Teatree, Clove, Lavender
|Name an ice cream flavor
|Strawberry, Pistachio, Mint Choc Chip, Chocolate
|Name an insect with a sting
|Wasp, Bumblebee, Hornet, Eastern Cicada Killer
|Name an island in the Caribbean
|Barbados, Bahamas, Dominican Republic, Belize
|Name an item of clothing
|Baseball Cap, Flipflops, Sunglasses, Underwear
|Name an M&M color
|Purple, Orange, Red, Blue, Brown
|Name an MLB team
|Arizona Diamondbacks, Cardinals, Red Sox
|Name an MLS soccer team
|DC United, LA Galaxy, Colorado Rapids, Real Salt Lake, New England Revolution
|Name an NBA team
|Celtics, Hornets, Timberwolves, Cavaliers,
|Name an NFL team
|Patriots, Buccaneers, Washington Football Team
|Name an NHL team
|Predators, Rangers, Columbus Blue Jackets
|Name an ocean
|Pacific, Atlantic, Mediterranean
|Name an Oscar best category
|Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Screenplay, Best Picture
|Name one of the 10 longest rivers in the world
|Mississippi, Amazon, Nile, Changjiang
|Name one of the four seasons
|Autumn, Winter, Summer, Spring
|Name one of the seven deadly sins
|Gluttony, Greed, Pride, Lust, Wrath
|Name one of the seven dwarfs in Snow White
|Dopey, Sneezy, Grumpy, Bashful
|Name one of the top 10 richest people
|Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg
|Name one of the top 50 beer brands
|Corona, Budweiser, Guinness, Stella Artois
|Name one of the top 50 most subscribed to YouTube channels
|Mr Beast, Billie Eilish, LooLoo Kids Nursery Rhymes and Childrens Songs
|Name one of the wonders of the world
|Colosseum, Pyramids, Statue of Zeus, Stonehenge, Hanging Gardens of Babylon
|Name one thing you would find in a pencil case
|Pencil Sharpener, Pencil, Ruler
|Name some of the furniture you would find in a bedroom
|Wardrobe, Dressing Table, Chest of Drawers
|Name something at a wedding
|Bridesmaid, Maid of Honor
|Name something France is famous for
|Champagne, Notre Dame, Louvre, Cannes Film Festival
|Name something in a fruit salad
|Strawberries, Pomegranate Seeds, Peaches, Banana
|Name something in the bathroom
|Mouthwash, Toothpaste, Shower Curtain
|Name something in your mouth
|Teeth, Gums, Tongue
|Name something that has roots
|Teeth, Flowers, Trees, Plants
|Name something that lives in a shell
|Turtle, Snails, Tortoise, Clams, Crustaceans
|Name something that uses keys
|Keyboard, Piano Forte, Lock, House
|Name something vampires are afraid of
|Garlic, Sunlight, Holy Water, Crucifixes
|Name something with webbed feet
|Penguins, Albatrosses, Swans, Ducks
|Name something you associate with witches
|Magic, Curses, Spells, Hocus Pocus, Black Cat, Abracadabra
|Name something you can draw with
|Pencil, Crayons, Pens, Ink, Paint, Charcoal
|Name something you can listen to music on
|Radio, Mobile Phone, Headphones, Wireless Radio
|Name something you can sit on
|Chair, Motorbike, Bench
|Name something you eat at Christmas
|Turkey, Green Bean Casserole, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce, Christmas Pudding
|Name something you eat with
|Knife and Fork, Chopsticks, Hands
|Name something you find in a desert
|Scorpions, Tumbleweeds, Mirage
|Name something you find in a fish tank
|Fish Food, Rocks, Castle, Water, Fish
|Name something you find on a beach
|Beach Towel, Sand Castle, Sunscreen, Rock Pools, People
|Name something you find on a golf course
|Fairway, Sand Trap, Green, Ball
|Name something you find on the road
|Accident, Hitch Hikers, Traffic
|Name something you recycle
|Plastic, Cardboard, Glass Bottles, Tin Cans, Packaging
|Name something you sleep in
|Sleeping Bag, Bedroom, Bunk Beds, Pyjamas, Nothing
|Name something you take for a headache
|Painkillers, Paracetamol, Ibruprofen, Water
|Name something you use to tell the time
|Sundial, Wristwatch, Clock
|Name something you wear on your feet
|Trainers, Wellington Boots, Rock Climbing Shoes, Football Boots
|Name something you would hang on a Christmas tree
|Bauble, Angel, Star, Tinsel, Fairy Lights, Flashing Lights
|Name something you would put in a bath
|Bubblebath, Rubber Ducky, Bath Mat
|Name something you would use in arts and crafts
|Scissors, Tweezers, Stencil
|Name something you’d eat at a fairground
|Popcorn, Candy Floss, Cotton Candy, Hot Dog
|Name something you’d find in a cave
|Treasure, Bears, Spiders, Mineral Deposits, Stalagtites, Stalagmites
|Name something you’d need if you were castaway
|Shelter, Tools, Food, Fire
That's all we have for Text And Die Answers right now.
