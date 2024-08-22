text or die answers feature image
Text Or Die Answers

Enter the answer or face your fate!
Published: Aug 22, 2024

Save yourself from the shark-infested waters by answering general knowledge questions in Text Or Die! Although speed and accuracy make a difference, the real key to survival is how long your answer is. With this in mind, we have the answers you need in Text Or Die.

All Text Or Die Answers

Luckily, the questions arrive in a specific order, so as you play, scroll through our guide. This will make sure you find the Text Or Die answers you need. We have split the lists below into sections each containing 100 questions and answers.

text or die screenshots gameplay
Image Source: Rollic Games via Twinfinite

Questions 1 – 100

Here are the first 100 Text Or Die answers!

QuestionAnswer
Name a precious gemEmerald, Diamond, Andesine Feldspar, Afghanite, Actinolite, Dickinsonite.
Name a planet in the solar systemJupiter, Saturn, Earth, Mercury, Mars, Venus, Uranus, Neptune.
Name a farmyard animalHorse, Alpaca, Cow, Billygoat, Guineafowl, Bison.
Name a U.S. PresidentWilliam Henry Harrison, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Franklin Pierce.
Name a phone brandBlackberry, Samsung, Innostream.
Name a school subjectReligious Education, Animation, Accounting, Science, Algebra.
Name a social media platformInstagram, Facebook, Wattpad.
Name a U.S. stateMassachusetts, Arizona, Alabama, Arkansas.
Name a natural disasterCyclone, Tornado, Avalanche, Volcanic Eruption, Acid Rain.
Name a pizza toppingAlfredo Sauce, Pepperoni, Roasted Red Pepper, Anchovies, Artichoke, Pineapple.
Name a part of the bodyGluteus Maximus, Abdomen, Shoulders, Adrenal Gland.
Name sport that uses a ballAmerican Football, Baseball, Basketball, Volleyball.
Name a car manufacturerMercedes Benz, Ferrari, Ford, Acura.
Name a color in the rainbowRed, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo, Violet.
Name a country in AfricaDemocratic Republic of Congo, Botswana, Algeria, Nigeria, Ivory Coast.
Name a gaming consoleMaster System, Gameboy, Nintendo Entertainment System, PlayStation.
Name a currencyBitcoin, Euro, Dollar, Ariary.
Name a dinosaurAchelousaurus, Velociraptor, Ankylosaurus, Micropachycephalosaurus.
Name an elementSurprise, Earth, Water, Magnesium, Lithium.
Name a U.S state beginning with AAlaska, Arkansas, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona.
Name a top fashion brandAmerican Eagle Outfitters, Adidas, Primark, Rolex, Nike.
Name something you can hangBackpack, Christmas Ornament, Artwork, Chandelier, Mirror.
Name a popular U.S. grocery storeAlbertsons, Walmart, Shoprite, Aldi, Lidl.
Name a girl’s name beginning with AAlessandra, Anna, Abigail, Aaliyah, Ashley.
Name a green fruitAvocado, Gooseberries, Apples, Grapes, Kiwis
Name a sport beginning with FFootball, Frisbee, Fastnet, Fencing
Name a movie starring Chris HemsworthAvengers Age of Ultron, The Cabin in The Woods, A Perfect Getaway, Thor Love And Thunder
Name an animal you might find in AustraliaKangaroo, Albatross, Scorpion, Spider, Alligator, Echidna, Tasmanian Devil
Name something in a bathroomToilet, Sink, Shower, Bath Mat, Rubber Duck, Bathtub, Shower Curtain
Name a boy’s name beginning with AAnthony, Alessandro, Aaron, Ashley, Adrian
Name a country in AsiaUnited Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan
Name an animal beginning with LLionfish, Labradoodle, Leatherback Sea Turtle, Lizard
Name a breakfast drinkStrawberry Smoothie, Cappucino, Apple Juice, Bloody Mary
Name a girl’s name beginning with TTabitha, Taylor, Tess, Tina, Temperence
Name something you can climbWall Building, Chains, Leaderboard, Mountain, Bridge
Name a country in EuropeNorth Macedonia, Austria, Belarus, Germany
Name an item of clothingBalaclava, Flip Flops. Sunglasses
A name beginning with AAnastasia, Andrew, Alexandria, Alexander
A name beginning with FFranklin, Franchesca, Fiona, Frankie
A name beginning with SSebastian, Scarlet, Sophia, Stephen
Name a 2D geometric shapeCircle, Square, Parallelogram Rectangle
Name a Batman characterCommissioner James Gordon, Batman, Catwoman, Bruce Wayne
Name a best selling Swedish music artistSwedish House Mafia, Abba, Avicii
Name a board you can write onClipboard, Blackboard, Whiteboard, Freestanding Board
Name a bone in the bodyShoulder Blade, Sternum, Inferior Nasal Concha
Name a boy’s name beginning with LLiam, Levi, Ladislav, Lionel, Lewis
Name a boy’s name beginning with NNicholas, Nabor, Nick
Name a brand of shampooHead and Shoulders, Salon Selectives, Pantene
Name a brand of toothpasteUltra Brite, Oral B, Colgate
Name a brand of TVPanasonic, Philips, Beko
Name a brand of vacuum cleanerHoover, Numatic, Shark, Dyson
Name a brass instrumentTrumpet, Bugle, Tuba, Piccolo
Name a breakfast cerealCornflakes, Cheerios, Honey Cheerios, Capn Crunch, Lucky Charms
Name a breed of catAmerican Shorthair, British Shorthair, Sphinx, Bengal, Persian
Name of a candy companyMaltesers, Mars, Hershey, Tootsie
Name a capital city in EuropeAmsterdam, Copenhagen, London, Rome
Name a capital city that begins with MMadrid, Moscow, Mexico City, Minsk
Name a car manufacturerFerrari, Ford, Aston Martin, Mercedes Benz
Name a casino gameRoulette, Balckjack, Poker
Name a character from Harry PotterHermione, Professor Albus Dumbledore, Hagrid
Name a character from Lord of the RingsFrodo, Sam, Gandalf, Boromir, Gimli, Aragon
Name a character from MarioDonkey Kong, Diddy Kong, Daisy, Captain Toad
Name a character from Super MarioPrincess Peach, Mario, Luigi, Boo
Name a character in Frozen the Disney movieOlaf, Elsa, Kristoff, Anna
Name a character in FriendsRachel, Joey, Chandler, Ross, Monica
Name a city in GermanyBerlin, Munich, Dusseldorf, Ludwigshafen Am Rhein
Name a city in ItalyRome, Milan, Venice, Parma
Name a classical composerLudwig van Beethoven, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Name a colorPurple, Yellow, Ultramarine, Orange
Name a common flowerRosemary, Nightshade, Lily of the Valley, Daisies, Moonflower
Name a condimentMayonaisse, Worcestershire Sauce, Ketchup, Mustard
Name a constellationSagittarius, Libra, Scorpio, Cassiopeia
Name a continentNorth America, Central America, Africa
Name a country beginning with PPakistan, Philippines, Paraguay, Papua New Guinea
Name a country beginning with SSwitzerland, Saint Vincent, Sweden, Spain
Name a country beginning with TThailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Tajikistan
Name a country in AfricaZimbabwe, Egypt, Democratic Republic of the Congo
Name a country in AsiaUnited Arab Emirates, Japan, China
Name a country in South AmericaArgentina, Paraguay, Chile, Brazil
Name a country that has hosted the OlympicsUnited Kingdom, Finland, United States of America
Name a country who has won the FIFA World CupItaly, Brazil, Argentina, England, West Germany
Name a country with green in its flagBrazil, Ireland, Central African Republic, Italy
Name a country with stars in its flagUSA, America, Australia, North Korea, United Soviet States of Russia
Name a COVID-19 vaccineModerna, Astrazeneca, Johnson and Johnson Janssen
Name a currencyBitcoin, Dollar, Euro
Name a day in the weekWednesday, Saturday, Thursday
Name a dinosaurAnkylosaurus, Velociraptor, Spinosaurus
Name a Disney princessCinderella, Pocahontas, Snow White
Name a famous bridgeBrooklyn Bridge, Golden Gate Bridge, Tower Bridge
Name a famous chefGordon Ramsey, Marco Pierre White
Name a famous landmark in San FranciscoAlcatraz, Oracle Park, Ferry Building Marketplace, Lombard Street
Name a famous landmark in New YorkCentral Park, Statue of Liberty, Grand Central Station
Name a famous music festivalWoodstock, Glastonbury, Coachella, Download
Name a famous painterJackson Pollock, Rembrandt, Vincent van Gogh
Name a famous ship that sankTitanic, Victory, RMS Empress of Ireland
Name a famous type of taxiBlack Cab, Hackney Carriage, Yellow Cab
Name a fast food restaurantMcDonalds, Dominos Pizza, Pizza Hut, Kentucky Fried Chicken
Name a flightless birdOstrich, Kiwi, Emu, Dodo
text or die gameplay screenshot
Image Source: Rollic Games via Twinfinite

Questions 101 – 200

Here are the next 100 Text Or Die answers!

QuestionAnswers
Name a form of identification Passport, National ID Card, Social Security Card, Birth Certificate, National Identity Card
Name a franchise with 3 or more movies in itStar Wars, Avengers, Lord of the Rings, The Hunger Games, Pirates of the Caribbean
Name a French cityMarseille, Boulogne-Billancourt, Sainte-Genevieve-des-Bois
Name a fruit or veg beginning with AApricot, Asparagus, Avocado
Name a fruit or veg beginning with BBanana, Broccoli, Beansprouts, Beetroot, Brussel Sprouts
Name a fruit or veg beginning with PPomegranate, Pineapple, Peppers, Papaya, Potato
Name a gaming consoleNintendo Switch, Dreamcast
Name a girl’s name beginning with TTabitha, Theresa, Talula
Name a Greek godAphrodite, Apollo, Poseidon, Hephaestus
Name a gymnastic eventBalance Beams, Pommel Horse,
Name a hairstyleShort Back and Sides, Mohawk, Undercut
Name a handheld gaming consoleNintendo DS, Nintendo Switch, Game Boy
Name a hatFedora, Garrison Cap, Bowler Hat, Top Hat
Name a Hogwart’s houseGryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff
Name a household petFerrets, Fishes, Cats, Dogs, Rats, Guinea Pigs, Hamsters
Name a human organLarge Intestine, Bladder, Heart
Name a James Bond filmQuantum of Solace, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, Goldfinger, Skyfall
Name a Katy Perry songI Kissed A Girl, Last Friday Night, Waving Through a Window
Name a kitchen applianceRefrigerator, Washing Machine, Dishwasher
Name a letter in the phonetic alphabetWhiskey, November, Foxtrot
Name a major religionChristianity, Judaism, Islam, Rastafarianism
Name a member of the British Royal FamilyQueen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry, King Charles
Name a month in the yearNovember, October, December, January, September
Name a month with 31 daysJanuary, March, December
Name a movie starring Tom HanksCaptain Phillips, Toy Story, Castaway
Name a musical genreAlternative, New Wave, Progressive Rock, Country and Western
Name a musical instrumentHarpsichord, Bagpipes, Harmonica
Name a musical noteQuarter, Semibreve, Demisemiquaver
Name a natural disasterTornado, Earthquake, Avalanche, Volcanic Eruption
Name a Nintendo gameThe Legend of Zelda The Ocarina of Time, Final Fantasy, Super Mario
Name a nursery rhymeTen Green Bottles, If You’re Happy and You Know It, Wheels on the Bus
Name a part of a carSuspension, Glove Compartment, Chassis
Name a part of a computerKeyboard, Graphics Card, Graphics Processing Unit
Name a part of a shipNavigation Bridge, Anchor, Sails, Deck
Name a part of the bodyToenails, Belly Button, Legs, Fingers, Fingernails
Name a person who has walked on the moonNeil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, Harrison Scmitt
Name a Pixar movieToy Story, Incredibles, Monsters University
Name a pizza toppingPepperoni, Jalapeno Peppers, Pineapple, Roasted Red Peppers
Name a place you can swimSwimming Pool, Sea, Lagoon
Name a play by ShakespeareMuch Ado About Nothing, Two Gentlemen of Verona, Twelfth Night, The Taming of the Shrew
Name a PokemonCharmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, Mewtoo
Name a Pokemon gameRed, Blue, Gold, Yellow
Name a popular brand of lagerStella Artois, Bud Light, Coors, Gran Riserva Doppio Malto
Name a popular Christmas songWhite Christmas, Last Christmas, I Saw Mama Kissing Santa Claus, It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Name a popular crypto currencyDoge Coin, BitCoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin
Name a popular edible meatChicken, Wild Boar, Kangaroo, Ostrich
Name a popular Netflix showSquid Game, Snowpiercer, Stranger Things
Name a popular type of curryTandoori, Jalfreize, Chicken Tikka Masala
Name a popular U.S. grocery storePrice Chopper, Shoprite, Walmart
Name a position in American footballQuarterback, Wide Receiver, Right Outside Linebacker
Name a room in the houseConservatory, Bedroom, Basement, Guest Bedroom
Name a scary Halloween characterMichael Myers, The Phantom of the Opera, Ghost, Witch
Name a shoe brand Balenciaga, Blowfish Malibu, Adidas
Name a soccer positionGoalkeeper, Defensive Midfielder, Forward
Name a social media platformInstagram, Facebook, Tik Tok
Name a soda drinkMountain Dew Ice Lemon Lime, Fanta, Cola, Sprite
Name a song by DrakeGods Plan, Tootsie Slide, Hold On We’re Going Home
Name a song by Justin BeiberLove Yourself, She Don’t Like The Lights, All Around The World
Name a song by Lady GagaBad Romance, Poker Face, Bewitched Bothered And Bewildered
Name a song by Michael JacksonThe Man in The Mirror, Smooth Criminal, Don’t Let A Woman Make A Fool Out Of You
Name a source of proteinChicken, Veggie Burger, Seafood, Eggs, Fish, Dairy
Name a species of sharkGreat White, Hammerhead, Tiger
Name a sport beginning with TTen Pin Bowling, Tennis, Trampoline, Triathlon
Name a sport played on grassField Hockey, Soccer, Football, Croquet
Name a sport that uses a ballBaseball, Basketball, Beach Volleyball
Name a sport that uses a bat or a raquetTennis, Baseball, Badminton, Pickleball
Name a sport with goalposts Football, Rugby, Soccer,
Name a star signAquarius, Scorpio, Sagittarius
Name a Star Wars characterLuke Skywalker, Admiral Kassius Konstantine
Name a superheroCaptain Marvel, Daredevil, Superman, SpiderMan
Name a swimming strokeBreaststroke, Butterfly, Front Crawl, Doggy Paddle
Name a Taylor Swift songBad Blood, Blank Space, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
Name a Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtleLeonardo, Michaelangelo, Raphael, Donatello
Name a theme park rideRollercoaster, Ferris Wheel, Bumper Cars, Helter Skelter
Name a top 10 selling sci-fi franchiseThe Matrix, Star Wars, Star Trek, Transformers, Planet of the Apes
Name a top 30 selling US rapperKanye West, Eminem, Beastie Boys, Kendrick Lamar
Name a top grossing video gameMinecraft, Pokemon, Grand Theft Auto, The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild
Name a top NFL quarterbackAaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger
Name a top selling board gameHungry Hungry Hippos, Cards Against Humanity, Connect Four, Monopoly
Name a top sportswear brandLulu Lemon, Columbia Sportswear, Champion
Name a Toy Story characterMr Potatohead, Reptillius Maximus
Name a type of animal that lays eggsChicken, Dinosaur, Bearded Dragon, Grasshopper
Name a type of ballroom danceQuickstep, Viennese Waltz, Paso Doble
Name a type of bikeMotorbike, Mountain Bike, Single Speed Bike
Name a type of breadSoughdough, Naan Bread, Multigrain Bread, Brown, White
Name a type of cakeCupcake, Brownie, Battenberg, Victoria Sponge Cake, Fruitcake
Name a type of cheeseCheddar, Camembert, Halloumi, Parmigiano Reggiano
Name a type of chilli pepperScorpion, Jalapeno, Birdseye, Finger Chillis, Naga
Name a type of clockGrandfather Clock, Digital, Analog, Radio Clock
Name a type of coffeeCappuccino, Espresso, Iced Latte
Name a type of edible fishMackerel, Trout, Rainbow Trout, Yellowfin Tuna
text or die gameplay screengrab
Image Source: Rollic Games via Twinfinite

Questions 201 – 314

Here are the final 100 Text Or Die answers!

QuestionAnswers
Name a type of fireworkGround Spinners, Rocket, Parachute
Name a type of fishingPaddle Board Paddles, Bait, Fly, Angling, Shark
Name a type of Ford vehicle Fiesta, Focus, Mustang, Puma
Name a type of fuelPetrol, Diesel, Gas, Wood, Charcoal
Name a type of furnitureGainsborough Chair, Bookcase, Armchair, Bookcase, Bedside Table
Name a type of light bulbHalogen, Fluorescent, Diode
Name a type of martial artsMilitary Martial Arts, Karate, Judo, Ju Jitsu
Name a type of metalStainless Steel, Gold, Silver, Zirconium
Name a type of nutMacadamia Nut, Brazil Nut, Peanut, Chestnut
Name a type of oilOlive Oil, Peanut Oil, Avocado Oil, Sunflower Oil,
Name a type of pastaLasagne, Fusilli, Spaghetti, Gnocchi
Name a type of pollutionRadioactive Contamination, Noise Pollution
Name a type of precipitationSnow, Rain, Drizzle
Name a type of snakeAnaconda, Southern Indonesian Spitting Cobra
Name a type of toothCanine, Premolar, Premolar
Name a type of transportHelicopter, Teleportation, Rollerblading
Name a type of water vesselBoat, Dinghy, Yacht, Center Console Boat
Name a type of whaleBeluga, Humpback, North Atlantic Right Whale
Name a type of wineChardonnay, Prosecco, Cabernet Sauvignon
Name a type of woodMahogany, Bloodwood, Sandalwood
Name a U.S. StateMississippi, Massachusetts, Nevada, Arizona
Name a U.S. State beginning with MMississippi, Massachusetts, Missouri
Name a U.S. State capitalJefferson City, Montgomery, Tallahasse, Springfield
Name a U.S. State containing NNew York, Connecticut, Tennessee, South Carolina
Name a U.S. State containing SMississippi, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Massachusetts
Name a unit of measurementMillimeter, Mile, Month, Inch, Feet, Centimeter
Name a U.S. army rankSergeant Major, Corporal, General
Name a U.S. bankJP Morgan, Cullen Frost Bankers, Ameriprise, First Horizon National Corporation
Name a U.S. courier companyFedex, UPS, Speedee, Lasership, Pitt Ohio Transportation Group
Name a vegetableAsparagus, Sweet Potato, Broccoli, Carrot
Name a video game genreBattle Royale, Massive Multiplayer Role Playing Game, Shooter, Action Adventure
Name a warVietnam War, Hundred Years War, Civil War, World War 2
Name a way of sending messagesFacebook, Smoke Signal, Text, Email, WhatsApp
Name a wizardHarry Potter, Merlin, Albus Dumbledore, Prospero
Name a woodwind instrumentClarinet, Bassoon, Contrabassoon, Flute
Name a word or letter gameHangman, Crossword, Wordsearch
Name a workman’s toolHammer, Screwdriver, Drill
Name a world chess championJose Raul Capablanca, Fischer, Carlsen, Kasparov
Name a yellow fruitPineapple, Banana, Star Fruit, Yellow Dragon Fruit
Name an Abba songDancing Queen, Mama Mia, The Winner Takes It All, Like An Angel Passing Through My Room
Name an airlineVirgin Atlantic, American Airlines, Swiss International Airlines, British Airways
Name an animal beginning with an AAfrican Bullfrog, American Staffordshire Terrier, Aardvark
Name an animal beginning with an LLizard, Leopard, Lionfish, Leatherback Sea Turtle
Name an animal in an NFL teamEagles, Seahawks, Bengals, Rams
Name an animal that lives in a fieldHedgehogs, Groundhogs, Alpacas, Horses
Name an animal that lives in a lakeMallard, Dragonfly, Largemouth Bass
Name an animal you might find in IndiaElephant, Bengal Tiger, Snake
Name an Ed Sheeran songPerfect, Bloodstream, Thinking Out Loud, Hearts Don’t Break Around Here
Name an emergency serviceAmbulance, Mounatin Rescue, Fire and Rescue Services
Name an enemy of Spider-ManKraven the Hunter, Electro, Venom, Green Goblin
Name an essential oilPeppermint, Frankincense, Teatree, Clove, Lavender
Name an ice cream flavorStrawberry, Pistachio, Mint Choc Chip, Chocolate
Name an insect with a stingWasp, Bumblebee, Hornet, Eastern Cicada Killer
Name an island in the CaribbeanBarbados, Bahamas, Dominican Republic, Belize
Name an item of clothingBaseball Cap, Flipflops, Sunglasses, Underwear
Name an M&M colorPurple, Orange, Red, Blue, Brown
Name an MLB teamArizona Diamondbacks, Cardinals, Red Sox
Name an MLS soccer teamDC United, LA Galaxy, Colorado Rapids, Real Salt Lake, New England Revolution
Name an NBA teamCeltics, Hornets, Timberwolves, Cavaliers,
Name an NFL teamPatriots, Buccaneers, Washington Football Team
Name an NHL teamPredators, Rangers, Columbus Blue Jackets
Name an oceanPacific, Atlantic, Mediterranean
Name an Oscar best categoryBest Actor, Best Actress, Best Screenplay, Best Picture
Name one of the 10 longest rivers in the worldMississippi, Amazon, Nile, Changjiang
Name one of the four seasonsAutumn, Winter, Summer, Spring
Name one of the seven deadly sinsGluttony, Greed, Pride, Lust, Wrath
Name one of the seven dwarfs in Snow WhiteDopey, Sneezy, Grumpy, Bashful
Name one of the top 10 richest peopleJeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg
Name one of the top 50 beer brandsCorona, Budweiser, Guinness, Stella Artois
Name one of the top 50 most subscribed to YouTube channelsMr Beast, Billie Eilish, LooLoo Kids Nursery Rhymes and Childrens Songs
Name one of the wonders of the worldColosseum, Pyramids, Statue of Zeus, Stonehenge, Hanging Gardens of Babylon
Name one thing you would find in a pencil casePencil Sharpener, Pencil, Ruler
Name some of the furniture you would find in a bedroomWardrobe, Dressing Table, Chest of Drawers
Name something at a weddingBridesmaid, Maid of Honor
Name something France is famous forChampagne, Notre Dame, Louvre, Cannes Film Festival
Name something in a fruit saladStrawberries, Pomegranate Seeds, Peaches, Banana
Name something in the bathroomMouthwash, Toothpaste, Shower Curtain
Name something in your mouthTeeth, Gums, Tongue
Name something that has rootsTeeth, Flowers, Trees, Plants
Name something that lives in a shellTurtle, Snails, Tortoise, Clams, Crustaceans
Name something that uses keysKeyboard, Piano Forte, Lock, House
Name something vampires are afraid ofGarlic, Sunlight, Holy Water, Crucifixes
Name something with webbed feetPenguins, Albatrosses, Swans, Ducks
Name something you associate with witchesMagic, Curses, Spells, Hocus Pocus, Black Cat, Abracadabra
Name something you can draw withPencil, Crayons, Pens, Ink, Paint, Charcoal
Name something you can listen to music onRadio, Mobile Phone, Headphones, Wireless Radio
Name something you can sit onChair, Motorbike, Bench
Name something you eat at ChristmasTurkey, Green Bean Casserole, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce, Christmas Pudding
Name something you eat withKnife and Fork, Chopsticks, Hands
Name something you find in a desertScorpions, Tumbleweeds, Mirage
Name something you find in a fish tankFish Food, Rocks, Castle, Water, Fish
Name something you find on a beachBeach Towel, Sand Castle, Sunscreen, Rock Pools, People
Name something you find on a golf courseFairway, Sand Trap, Green, Ball
Name something you find on the roadAccident, Hitch Hikers, Traffic
Name something you recyclePlastic, Cardboard, Glass Bottles, Tin Cans, Packaging
Name something you sleep in Sleeping Bag, Bedroom, Bunk Beds, Pyjamas, Nothing
Name something you take for a headachePainkillers, Paracetamol, Ibruprofen, Water
Name something you use to tell the timeSundial, Wristwatch, Clock
Name something you wear on your feetTrainers, Wellington Boots, Rock Climbing Shoes, Football Boots
Name something you would hang on a Christmas treeBauble, Angel, Star, Tinsel, Fairy Lights, Flashing Lights
Name something you would put in a bathBubblebath, Rubber Ducky, Bath Mat
Name something you would use in arts and craftsScissors, Tweezers, Stencil
Name something you’d eat at a fairgroundPopcorn, Candy Floss, Cotton Candy, Hot Dog
Name something you’d find in a caveTreasure, Bears, Spiders, Mineral Deposits, Stalagtites, Stalagmites
Name something you’d need if you were castawayShelter, Tools, Food, Fire

That’s all we have for Text And Die Answers right now. If any questions are added in the meantime, we will keep you updated.

If you enjoyed Text Or Die and would like the answers to more tricky games why not check out today’s Jumble teaser or Wordle of the day.

