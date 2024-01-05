stardew valley sweet pea: where to find & how to use

When it comes to foraging in Stardew Valley, there’s no time quite like the summer. There are plenty of delightful flowers and fruits to pick for your collection, and that includes the Sweet Pea. Here’s where to find a Sweet Pea in Stardew Valley and what to do with it.

Where to Find Sweet Pea in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

If you’re hoping to find a Sweet Pea in Stardew, you’re going to have to be looking while it’s nice and warm outside because you’ll only be able to find them in the Summer. The Sweet Pea is a foraging item, so you can find them randomly spawning around the map on your farm, around the Wizard‘s tower or anywhere else grassy like the railroad or by the bus stop.

However, if you’re not interested in wandering around town trying to find one, you can potentially get a sweet pea if you plant some Summer Seeds, which will produce a variety of crops that can regularly be found via foraging during the summer. It’ll take seven days to grow them, but there’s no guaranteeing that you won’t get a Grape or a Spice Berry instead.

How to Use Sweet Pea in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

Once you’ve found or grown a Sweet Pea, it’s time to put it to good use. If you’re intending to use it as a gift, then it’ll be perfect for Sandy, being the only villager who loves them. Most of the other villagers will still like them, with the exception of Sebastian, George, and Clint, who dislike them. You can eat them, but they won’t give you any health or energy, and you’re not able to use them in any recipes.

You’re going to need a Sweet Pea in order to complete the Summer Foraging bundle in the Crafts Room of the Community Center, along with a Grape and a Spice Berry. As you can guess by the color of the flower, you’re able to use it as a purple dye in the dye pots, and you can use it to make a simple Shirt on the sewing machine.

Other than that, there’s not much more to know about where to get a Sweet Pea in Stardew Valley and what to do with them. It’s a good idea to hold onto at least one in case somebody asks for one on the Help Wanted board, but you shouldn’t hold your breath. For more Stardew Guides like where to get maple syrup or where to catch a tilapia, be sure to check back here.