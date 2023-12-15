Stardew Valley Tilapia: Where to Catch & How to Use

In Stardew Valley, you can catch various fish using your trusty fishing rod, from common Sardines to rare Puffer Fish. Among them is Tilapia, which is one of several marine animals you need to capture to fix the Community Center.

Stardew Valley Tilapia Location

You can catch Tilapia in the ocean or on the Beach Farm during Summer and Fall between 6 AM and 2 PM. The weather does not affect this fish, so you are free to try to catch it during sunny or rainy days.

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

The fish is also available on the western and northern parts of Ginger Island. Unlike in Pelican Town, you can catch Tilapia during any season since the island is always warm. If you can’t catch Tilapia via fishing, you can purchase one from Krobus’s shop on Wednesdays for 200 Gold or the Travelling Cart on Sundays and Fridays for 225 to 1,000 Gold.

How to Use Tilapia in Stardew Valley

You will need one Tilapia to complete the Ocean Fish Bundle in the Community Center‘s Fish Tank. Besides that, you can also use this fish as a dye to create the Sailor Shirt using the Sewing Machine.

There is no recipe that specifically requires Tilapia as an ingredient. However, you can use the fish to make any fish-based dish, such as:

Maki Roll Ingredients: Seaweed x1, Rice x1, Any fish x1 Unlock method: Watch The Queen of Sauce during 21 Summer, Year 1

Sashimi Ingredients: Any fish x1 Unlock Method: Acquire 3 Hearts with Linus



You can also place Tilapia in a Fish Pond to obtain a dark gray Tilapia Roe. The fish will reproduce every two days, but you can only keep three fish in the pond unless you complete three quests, which increases the capacity to 10.

That’s everything you need to know about where to catch and how to use Tilapia. For more Stardew Valley content, you should check out our guide on the best Sprinkler layouts.