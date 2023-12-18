Stardew Valley Wizard: Best Gifts & Friendship Rewards

Besides befriending townsfolks in Stardew Valley, you can also interact with a mysterious Wizard living in a tower. Although he may seem unapproachable, you can gain his favor if you know the best gifts to give to him.

Best Gifts for Wizard in Stardew Valley

Befriending the Wizard is not particularly difficult, especially considering how he always stays inside his tower. During my playthrough, I like to start gifting him Quartz since this mineral often drops in the mine. Once I have access to the cave, I begin to offer him Purple Mushrooms, which he loves.

Loved gifts All universal loves Purple Mushroom Solar Essence Super Cucumber Void Essence

Liked gifts All universal likes All geode minerals Quartz



If you have built the Movie Theater, you can invite the Wizard to watch his favorite film. Unlike other characters, he only loves one movie and hates the rest of the available films.

Loved movies Mysterium

Concessions Black Licorice Star Cookie Stardrop Sorbet



Wizard’s Friendship Perks

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

Like other townspeople, the Wizard will sometimes send you letters containing various gifts once you build a friendship with him. Here is the list of possible items you may receive from the Wizard:

Fire Quartz

Frozen Tear

Jade

Purple Mushroom

Unfortunately, the Wizard only has one Heart Event, which becomes available once you reach four Hearts. After becoming close to you, he will let you access his basement, where you can find The Shrine of Illusions.

If you pay 500 Gold, you can change your appearance, name, favorite thing, gender, and the appearance of your pet. You cannot change the type of your pet, though, so if you picked a cat at the start, you cannot alter your pet to become a dog.

That’s everything you need to know about the best gifts for Wizard and his friendship perks. For more Stardew Valley content, check out our guide on how to get Iridium.