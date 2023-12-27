stardew valley maple syrup: where to get & how to use

In Stardew Valley, you’ll find plenty of different recipes for things that require artisan goods. Of those, some can be rather difficult, but luckily products that come from trees like maple syrup are pretty straightforward. Here’s how to get Maple Syrup in Stardew Valley and what to do with it.

How to Get Maple Syrup in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

If you’re in need of some maple syrup, you’re going to want to look towards your trees. You can get maple syrup from a maple tree by using a Tapper. You can make a tapper once you’ve reached Foraging level three and combining 2 copper bars and 40 pieces of wood.

Be sure to place your tapper on a tree that you don’t plan on moving for a while, because once you’ve placed a tapper on your maple tree, you’ll have to wait nine days before you can harvest one maple syrup. If you leave the tapper on the tree after harvesting it, it’ll automatically start producing another maple syrup.

You can also occasionally get Maple Syrup from a Wood Chipper along with the wood, but this is pretty rare. If you’ve got a Wood Chipper and get some syrup, it’ll be a nice surprise, but just throw a tapper on a Maple Tree for the most consistency.

How to Use Maple Syrup in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

Once you’ve got your maple syrup in hand, you can sell it for 200 gold per bottle, unless you’ve chosen the Tapper profession in which case you’ll get 250 gold. Even though Maple Syrup is considered an Artisan Good, the Artisan profession won’t affect your prices like the Tapper will.

If you’re looking to complete the Community Center, you’re going to need some Maple Syrup. The Chef’s Bundle on the Bulletin Board will require one, and if you’ve got some left over you can use it for the Exotic Foraging Bundle in the Crafts Room, although you only need five out of the potential nine items that it asks for.

If you’re not looking to sell your syrup and you’ve finished the Community Center, you can give it to any of the villagers in Stardew Valley and they’ll like it, except for Maru who isn’t too keen on the stuff. You can use it to make Maple Bars, which will require one of each Maple Syrup, Sugar and Wheat Flour, or you can use one syrup to make a Bee House with one Iron Bar, eight Coal and 40 Wood.

Other than that, you can use it in the Sewing Machine to make the Floppy Beanie, or you can use it as an orange dye in the Dye Pot. If you’re collecting secret notes and find yourself coming across Secret Note #23, you’ll need a bottle of syrup to complete the quest.

That’s all the details to know about Maple Syrup in Stardew Valley and what to do with it. For more Stardew guides like how to use the Character Creator or how to feed your animals, be sure to check back here.