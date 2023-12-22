stardew valley character creator explained

When it comes down to life simulators, one of the biggest factors of incorporating yourself into the game is to customize your character.

Stardew Valley is no different, with your character being one of the many things you can customize, but the bulk of your work is going to be right at the start. Here’s a rundown on Stardew Valley’s character creator.

How to Make a Character in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

If you’re making a new world in Stardew Valley, it’s going to the be only real time that you can alter the appearance of your character, at least outside of their clothes. Before you even get to the opening cutscene (if you choose to play it), you’ll have to go through the options in the character creator to choose what you’re character is going to look like.

You can choose your hair, skin, shirt, pants and accessory, along with choosing the color of your eyes, hair and pants by using the colored sliders. You’ll have to choose between a male and female character model, and you’ll give yourself the name that everyone in town is going to know you by. Along with that, you’ll also have to name your farm itself, which will serve as the name of your save.

You can also use Stardew’s character creator to choose your preference out of three cats and three dogs, along with identifying your favorite thing. This will come into play when you get a Stardrop to make the game really feel like your own. You’ll also use this screen to choose where you’ll be living out of the Standard, Riverland, Forest, Hill-top, Wilderness, Four Corners and Beach farms.

Stardew Valley Advanced Options

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

Before you finalize your farm and get going into the game, you can mess with a few other options in your game by clicking on the wrench to the left of the menu. You can choose between normal and remixed for both the community center bundles and the rewards in the mine, which will change the requirements for completing the community center as well as change what you’ll earn from mining.

On top of that, you can make it so that you can complete the community center on the first year of the game, which will alter some of the spawn rates and items that are available to purchase for your first year. You can choose whether or not to have monsters be able to spawn on your farm if you’re looking for some extra action in your life, and you can even alter the profit margins for the items that you sell.

When it comes to multiplayer games, you can even choose whether or not you want every player to start off having a cabin, or if they’re going to have to make them as you progress further in the game. If you choose to start with cabins, you can decide if you want them to be close together or more spread apart.

Stardew Valley Character Mods

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

If the customization options in Stardew aren’t enough for you, don’t worry because you’re not alone. There’s a very large modding community for Stardew Valley that has some options that you can use to add a little extra spice to your style. Not only can you find mods that’ll change your own appearance, but you there are users like Junimods on NexusMods who have plenty of different animal textures.

There are also mods that will allow you to have different hairstyles, along with mods that can fix the way that hats interact with the hair you’ve got. There’s a mod for putting on a raincoat and boots when it’s raining outside, or even just adding in new outfits and styles from the jump. Even though he’s got a pretty nice selection, Hat Mouse just doesn’t have what it takes to compete with the community.

That’s all there is to know about customizing your characters in Stardew Valley! There are plenty of options to choose from, but if it’s still not enough, there are tons of mods you can try out and see what you think. For more Stardew guides like how to feed animals or where to catch a tilapia, be sure to check back here.