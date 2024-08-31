Star Wars Outlaws Speeder Race Tips

Speeder races show up randomly as Kay explores the areas in Star Wars Outlaws so it is worth accepting the challenge when it appears. If you are having trouble beating the racer on your speeder we have some speeder race tips and tricks to get you past the finish line.

Recommended Videos

How to Win a Speeder Race: Tips & Tricks

Anyone who has used their speeder in Star Wars Outlaws will know it is a fast, highly responsive and, at times, unpredictable machine! Although it has the speed to win a few races, it needs upgrades to be a great racing speeder.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Massive Entertainment

Speeder upgrades are available from vendors all over the galaxy but you may have to visit a few to get everything you need. The first speeder mechanic Kay will visit is Selo Rovak in The Mirage, Toshaal. She is also one of Kay’s experts who sends Kay on a mission to get a booster for the speeder. This is worth getting before attempting any speeder race as the booster will put distance between you and your opponent.

Find more speeder mechanics in these locations:

Trellem Hobarchi – Jaunta’s Hope, Toshaal

Valith Nuulvys – Mirogana, Toshaal

Once you have your upgrades you can pretty easily win any speeder race! Just ensure you follow these tips:

Look ahead to the next checkpoints and plan your route;

Use your booster power when you see your opponent getting closer behind you;

Try not to boost without seeing what is ahead of you;

Avoid rocks, creatures, and other riders!

The checkpoints appear as a dusty green pillar of smoke with the next checkpoint showing up with a yellow icon. Pass each one without crashing to complete a successful speeder race every time. The finish line is two green smoke pillars, pass through them first to win the race.

Next up, find out where every Nix Treasure is hidden, and how to get credits fast in Star Wars Outlaws.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy