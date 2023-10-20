Spider-Man 2 Film Style Animation & Comic SFX Settings Explained: How to Turn Them On & Off, What They Do & More

Since the Spider-Man universe originally debuted as a comic book series, players can have some fun with Spider-Man 2’s Fun Style Animation and Comic SFX settings. But, if you’re here, you’re probably wondering what those features do, and we’re here to explain it by showing you what to expect.

What Does Film Style Animation Do in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

The Film Style Animation setting produces a hand-drawn appearance when moving around. You won’t be able to notice anything until you start walking, where you will then see a similar movement to Miles’ Spider-Verse suits. This feature won’t affect the environment, nor will it drastically change your hero’s appearance.

It should also be noted that the Film Style Animation does not impact the character’s speed, as it only creates the illusion of a hand-drawn movement style. Thus, if you want to recreate some scenes from the Spider-Verse movies, you’ll certainly want to try out this mechanic.

What Does Comic SFX Do in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

The Comic SFX impacts combat by implementing comic book visuals with attacks, similar to a past suit power. You can test it out by punching a few enemies, where you will see a text appear.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

It won’t always trigger with every attack, but it can sometimes appear after several punches. Finishers will most likely trigger them, as they will often show up with these tactics. Therefore, it’s best to fill up your Focus bar to produce these unique attacks.

How to Turn On/Off Film Style Animation & Comic SFX in Spider-Man 2

The Comic SFX and Film Style Animation settings can be unlocked once you’ve acquired the Into the Spider-Verse Suit. You can obtain this outfit once you’ve reached Level 30, costing you 60 Tech Parts and 2 Hero Tokens. Once you’ve unlocked it, you can turn both features on and off via the Visual tab in Settings.

You can then scroll down to Screen Effects to spot the Comic SFX and Film Style Animation:

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

You can also have both settings on for the ultimate comic book experience, and you can always turn them off if you change your mind. Suits like the Into the Spiderverse outfit will be affected by this change, allowing you to move around like normal.

That does it for our guide on Spider-Man 2’s Film Style Animation and Comic SFX settings. For more tips and tricks, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including if the game has a Difficulty trophy.