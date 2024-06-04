Soulmask base locations with character overlooking port river base
Best Base Locations in Soulmask

A breakdown of the best Soulmask base locations
In the world of Soulmask, choosing the location for your base directly impacts your survival. This is why choosing your base’s right location is critical. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced player, finding the right spot for your base can be very important for your journey ahead. In this guide, we’ll explore the best base locations in Soulmask, including their advantages, disadvantages, and recommendations.

Best Base Locations in Soulmask

Inland Starter Zone

The Inland Starter Zone is a very safe place for beginners. The following is the information you need to know.

Soulmask starter area base location on map
Screenshot via Twinfinite

Pros

  • Very low danger level, with minimal threats like piranhas.
  • Access to basic resources like trees, rocks, and clay.

Cons

  • There is limited progression, as essential ores are hard to find.
  • Requires relocation as you advance.

Recommendation: It is ideal for the initial stages, but you will need to move later.

Lakeside Haven

The Lakeside Haven is a balance between safety and resource availability. It is a place where you can be safe while having plenty of resources nearby.

Soulmask lakeside haven base location on map with white circle and arrow
Screenshot via Twinfinite

Pros

  • Low danger level with minor threats.
  • Abundant resources like copper, clay, green crystals, and tin.

Cons

  • Requires some defensive preparations.

Recommendation: It is suitable for early to mid-game players.

Central Riverside

The Central Riverside offers safety as well as abundant resources.

Soulmask map with white circle and arrow for riverside base location
Screenshot via Twinfinite

Pros

  • Medium danger level: Jaguars and alligators.
  • Access to iron ore, tin, copper, trees, clay, and rocks.

Cons

  • Requires defensive measures.

Recommendation: It is good for early to mid-game progression.

Jungle Edge

The Jungle Edge is rich in resources, but it demands exploration.

soulmask map image with white circle and arrow for jungle edge base location
Screenshot via Twinfinite

Pros

  • Relatively safe unless you wander too far.
  • Abundant resources.

Cons

  • Not ideal for beginners.

Recommendation: Consider it once you’re better equipped.

Keep all these factors in mind when choosing the location for your base in Soulmask. Choose whatever best suits your play style. It all depends on you: whether you want to play safe or are looking for a challenge!

That's all for the best base locations in Soulmask.

