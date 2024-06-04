In the world of Soulmask, choosing the location for your base directly impacts your survival. This is why choosing your base’s right location is critical. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced player, finding the right spot for your base can be very important for your journey ahead. In this guide, we’ll explore the best base locations in Soulmask, including their advantages, disadvantages, and recommendations.

Recommended Videos

Best Base Locations in Soulmask

Inland Starter Zone

The Inland Starter Zone is a very safe place for beginners. The following is the information you need to know.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Pros

Very low danger level, with minimal threats like piranhas.

Access to basic resources like trees, rocks, and clay.

Cons

There is limited progression, as essential ores are hard to find.

Requires relocation as you advance.

Recommendation: It is ideal for the initial stages, but you will need to move later.

Lakeside Haven

The Lakeside Haven is a balance between safety and resource availability. It is a place where you can be safe while having plenty of resources nearby.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Pros

Low danger level with minor threats.

Abundant resources like copper, clay, green crystals, and tin.

Cons

Requires some defensive preparations.

Recommendation: It is suitable for early to mid-game players.

Central Riverside

The Central Riverside offers safety as well as abundant resources.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Pros

Medium danger level: Jaguars and alligators.

Access to iron ore, tin, copper, trees, clay, and rocks.

Cons

Requires defensive measures.

Recommendation: It is good for early to mid-game progression.

Jungle Edge

The Jungle Edge is rich in resources, but it demands exploration.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Pros

Relatively safe unless you wander too far.

Abundant resources.

Cons

Not ideal for beginners.

Recommendation: Consider it once you’re better equipped.

Keep all these factors in mind when choosing the location for your base in Soulmask. Choose whatever best suits your play style. It all depends on you: whether you want to play safe or are looking for a challenge!

That’s all for the best base locations in Soulmask. You might also want to check out our other guides on Soulmask. We’ve got a Soulmask admin console commands guide, plus tips on how to tame mounts in Soulmask and how to get cotton in Soulmask.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more