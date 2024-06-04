One of the key progressions that players can make in a game like Soulmask is to get a mount. This makes traveling the world a much easier process. With so much to see and do, and plenty of danger all around, having an animal friend along for the ride is always a good thing. For those trying to find out just how to tame mounts in Soulmask, this guide is for you.

Recommended Videos

How Do You Tame Mounts in Soulmask?

In total, Soulmask currently has five different animal mounts that players can take under their wing. The key is to obtain the young spawn of these animals, bringing them up to adulthood so they can be used as mounts.

This will often require combat to get rid of nearby animals if the mount is found in a camp, or you will need to head to the wilds and set traps to lure the younger ones within range without spooking them. After, you can grab them and head back to camp. More importantly, players will have to develop the required technology in order to craft the specific saddles that enable the mounts to be used in the first place.

Image Source: CampFire Studio

Alpaca/Llama

These two are quite plentiful at the start of the game and can be reliably found at the Claw Tribe Barbarian Barrack in the early stages. In order to get the right saddles for them, head to the Dawn of the New Tribe tab and unlock the Leather Gear option.

The Alpaca Saddle will require:

15 leather

10 leather ropes

10 coarse cotton

The Llama Saddle will require:

20 leather

10 leather ropes

15 coarse cotton

10 thin ropes

Panther

Moving on from the Llama and Alpaca, players can look forward to getting the Panther once they have arrived at the Advancement of Bronze stage in the tech tree. Unlock the Bronze Gear option, and get ready to find an adult Panther or youngling in areas like south of the Pyramid or northeast of the Barbarian Barrack.

Image Source: CampFire Studio

The Panther Saddle will require:

20 leather

10 leather ropes

10 fine cotton

5 bronze ingots

Ostrich

A mount that will become your go-to mid-way through your quest, the Ostrich offers good speed, is agile, and can definitely be of help in and out of combat. In order to get the requisite saddle, players must get to the Iron Gear option under the Glow of Iron Age tab in the tech tree.

The Ostrich Saddle will require:

20 premium leather

15 fine cotton

10 cotton ropes

5 iron ingots

Snow Leopard

Last but certainly not least, the Snow Leopard will be the endgame mount everyone should aim for. Players must have already unlocked the Steel Gear option under the Steel Age tab, and hunt down a Snow Leopard in the Snow Mountains.

The Snow Leopard Saddle will require:

20 delicate leather

15 smooth cloth

10 cotton ropes

5 steel ingots

And there you go, all you’ll need to know about how to tame mounts in Soulmask. For more help with the game, be sure to check out other guides like how to get cotton.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more