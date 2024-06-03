How to Get Cotton in Soulmask

Wondering how to get and use cotton in Soulmask? This ancient yet mystical survival game has been taking the Steam charts by storm, but finding all the resources you need for crafting is no easy feat. We’ll give you some pointers on specifically harnessing cotton.

Ways To Get Soulmask Cotton

Cotton drops randomly in Soulmask, so there’s no guarantee that it’ll appear in any biome you go hunting in. That said, Steam players have recommended checking the Flint Tribe barracks POI.

This area is to the west of the map, looking like a fenced-off base of operations. If you head there and patrol the perimeter of the base, there’s every chance you’ll find cotton. From there, it’s a simple case of interacting with raw cotton to add it to your inventory. This is a method that has worked for some Soulmask players on the Steam forums, but not all.

Failing this, there’s little more strategy to getting cotton than randomly scouring the map. Since one of the earliest quests in Soulmask requires you to find and harvest cotton, we’d recommend thoroughly checking the radius immediately around the spawn zone, since it likely won’t be too far away from that.

How to Use Cotton in Soulmask

Once you’ve managed to find cotton, you need to refine it into various states before you can use it as a crafting ingredient. Forms of cotton you can produce include Cotton Rope, Coarse Cotton, and Fine Cotton.

Once you’ve chosen the appropriate form of cotton, you can use it in crafting to create a range of new items. Go to the Loom crafting station at your base, and take a look at the available crafting recipes you have including cotton.

That’s everything you need to know about getting and using cotton in Soulmask! For more on the game, check out how to tame mounts and our Soulmask admin console commands guide.

