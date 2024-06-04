Soulmask Admin Console Commands Guide

Another new survival crafting game has taken the video game world by storm, and if you are venturing into the wilds of Soulmask, you must make sure you are prepared for all sorts of dangers that could come your way. Mastering the game’s various systems will certainly help, but so will learning all about the various Soulmask admin console commands that can help with everything in the game.

How to Enable the Admin Console in Soulmask

Unlike many other types of games that support console commands, Soulmask makes it a little easier for players to access the options. Before booting up the game on your own server:

Seek out the StartServer.bat file, right-click and choose to Edit.

file, right-click and choose to Edit. Add the following line to the startup command (remember to actually put in a password you can remember): -adminpsw=YOURPASSWORD

It should look something like this: WSServer.exe Level01_Main -server “$@” -log -UTF8Output -MULTIHOME=0.0.0.0 -EchoPort=18888 -forcepassthrough -adminpsw=twinfinite

Now, boot up Soulmask and connect to the server that the changes were made to. Once you are in, press the tilde key, ~, to access the admin console. Now, input this command, gm key YOUR-ADMIN-PASSWORD, which will load up another menu. Here, enter your password again and click on the option to become admin.

All Console Commands in Soulmask

From here on out, you can simply press ~ to bring up the console, and then enter the following commands for the desired effects.

Console Command Effect gm key [password] Open GM Panel gm AddExp [value] Add Experience gm Addmjexp [value] Add Mask Experience gm AddShouLieExp [value] Add Hunting Experience gm XiDian Reset Points gm ZiSha 1 Kill Own Character gm FuHuo Revive Character gm shanhao Delete Account GPS View Own Location gm ZhaoMu Quick Recruit NPC (Aim at Target) gm Go [position_x] [position_y] [position_z] Teleport To Specified Location gm ClearAllNpc Clear All NPCs gm ClearSelect Remove Selected Target gm ShuaXinZhiBei Refresh Vegetation within Range gm ShowInfo 1 Show Own Information gm ShowInfo 0 Show Character Information gm SetAttr YinShen 1 Enables Invisibility gm SetAttr YinShen 0 Disable Invisibility gm JSMJ Repair Mask Nodes gm ShowMap Unlock All Map Information gm KeJiShu Unlock All Tech Tree Nodes gm ShowReDu Show Barbarian Invasion Heat Information Chart gm ClearAllReDu Remove All Barbarian Invasion Heat gm AddReDu [value] Increase Barbarian Invasion Heat at Current Location gm ChongZhiRenWu Reset Tutorial Missions Debuginfo 1 View Server Status Information Debugingo 0 Close Server Status Information

That’s all there is to know about Soulmask admin console commands and how to use them. For more help with the game, be sure to check out other guides like how to get cotton.

