Soulmask Admin Console Commands Guide

Another new survival crafting game has taken the video game world by storm, and if you are venturing into the wilds of Soulmask, you must make sure you are prepared for all sorts of dangers that could come your way. Mastering the game’s various systems will certainly help, but so will learning all about the various Soulmask admin console commands that can help with everything in the game.
How to Enable the Admin Console in Soulmask
Unlike many other types of games that support console commands, Soulmask makes it a little easier for players to access the options. Before booting up the game on your own server:
- Seek out the StartServer.bat file, right-click and choose to Edit.
- Add the following line to the startup command (remember to actually put in a password you can remember): -adminpsw=YOURPASSWORD
- It should look something like this: WSServer.exe Level01_Main -server “$@” -log -UTF8Output -MULTIHOME=0.0.0.0 -EchoPort=18888 -forcepassthrough -adminpsw=twinfinite
Now, boot up Soulmask and connect to the server that the changes were made to. Once you are in, press the tilde key, ~, to access the admin console. Now, input this command, gm key YOUR-ADMIN-PASSWORD, which will load up another menu. Here, enter your password again and click on the option to become admin.
All Console Commands in Soulmask
From here on out, you can simply press ~ to bring up the console, and then enter the following commands for the desired effects.
|Console Command
|Effect
|gm key [password]
|Open GM Panel
|gm AddExp [value]
|Add Experience
|gm Addmjexp [value]
|Add Mask Experience
|gm AddShouLieExp [value]
|Add Hunting Experience
|gm XiDian
|Reset Points
|gm ZiSha 1
|Kill Own Character
|gm FuHuo
|Revive Character
|gm shanhao
|Delete Account
|GPS
|View Own Location
|gm ZhaoMu
|Quick Recruit NPC (Aim at Target)
|
|gm Go [position_x] [position_y] [position_z]
|Teleport To Specified Location
|gm ClearAllNpc
|Clear All NPCs
|gm ClearSelect
|Remove Selected Target
|gm ShuaXinZhiBei
|Refresh Vegetation within Range
|gm ShowInfo 1
|Show Own Information
|gm ShowInfo 0
|Show Character Information
|gm SetAttr YinShen 1
|Enables Invisibility
|gm SetAttr YinShen 0
|Disable Invisibility
|gm JSMJ
|Repair Mask Nodes
|gm ShowMap
|Unlock All Map Information
|gm KeJiShu
|Unlock All Tech Tree Nodes
|gm ShowReDu
|Show Barbarian Invasion Heat Information Chart
|gm ClearAllReDu
|Remove All Barbarian Invasion Heat
|gm AddReDu [value]
|Increase Barbarian Invasion Heat at Current Location
|gm ChongZhiRenWu
|Reset Tutorial Missions
|Debuginfo 1
|View Server Status Information
|Debugingo 0
|Close Server Status Information
That’s all there is to know about Soulmask admin console commands and how to use them. For more help with the game, be sure to check out other guides like how to get cotton.