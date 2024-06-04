Soulmask Admin Commands Guide
Image Source: CampFire Studio
Category:
Guides

Soulmask Admin Console Commands Guide

Change the world of Soulmask with just a command.
Image of Jake Su
Jake Su
|
Published: Jun 4, 2024 08:34 am

Another new survival crafting game has taken the video game world by storm, and if you are venturing into the wilds of Soulmask, you must make sure you are prepared for all sorts of dangers that could come your way. Mastering the game’s various systems will certainly help, but so will learning all about the various Soulmask admin console commands that can help with everything in the game.

Recommended Videos

How to Enable the Admin Console in Soulmask

Unlike many other types of games that support console commands, Soulmask makes it a little easier for players to access the options. Before booting up the game on your own server:

  • Seek out the StartServer.bat file, right-click and choose to Edit.
  • Add the following line to the startup command (remember to actually put in a password you can remember): -adminpsw=YOURPASSWORD
  • It should look something like this: WSServer.exe Level01_Main -server “$@” -log -UTF8Output -MULTIHOME=0.0.0.0 -EchoPort=18888 -forcepassthrough -adminpsw=twinfinite

Now, boot up Soulmask and connect to the server that the changes were made to. Once you are in, press the tilde key, ~, to access the admin console. Now, input this command, gm key YOUR-ADMIN-PASSWORD, which will load up another menu. Here, enter your password again and click on the option to become admin.

All Console Commands in Soulmask

All Console Commands in Soulmask
Image Source: CampFire Studio

From here on out, you can simply press ~ to bring up the console, and then enter the following commands for the desired effects.

Console CommandEffect
gm key [password]Open GM Panel
gm AddExp [value]Add Experience
gm Addmjexp [value]Add Mask Experience
gm AddShouLieExp [value]Add Hunting Experience
gm XiDianReset Points
gm ZiSha 1Kill Own Character
gm FuHuoRevive Character
gm shanhaoDelete Account
GPSView Own Location
gm ZhaoMuQuick Recruit NPC (Aim at Target)
gm Go [position_x] [position_y] [position_z]Teleport To Specified Location
gm ClearAllNpcClear All NPCs
gm ClearSelectRemove Selected Target
gm ShuaXinZhiBeiRefresh Vegetation within Range
gm ShowInfo 1Show Own Information
gm ShowInfo 0Show Character Information
gm SetAttr YinShen 1Enables Invisibility
gm SetAttr YinShen 0Disable Invisibility
gm JSMJRepair Mask Nodes
gm ShowMapUnlock All Map Information
gm KeJiShuUnlock All Tech Tree Nodes
gm ShowReDuShow Barbarian Invasion Heat Information Chart
gm ClearAllReDuRemove All Barbarian Invasion Heat
gm AddReDu [value]Increase Barbarian Invasion Heat at Current Location
gm ChongZhiRenWuReset Tutorial Missions
Debuginfo 1View Server Status Information
Debugingo 0Close Server Status Information

That’s all there is to know about Soulmask admin console commands and how to use them. For more help with the game, be sure to check out other guides like how to get cotton.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Does Soulmask Have Mod Support?
Does Soulmask Have Mod Support
Does Soulmask Have Mod Support
Does Soulmask Have Mod Support
Category: Guides
Guides
Does Soulmask Have Mod Support?
Jake Su Jake Su Jun 4, 2024
Read Article How to Tame Mounts in Soulmask
How to Tame Mounts in Soulmask
How to Tame Mounts in Soulmask
How to Tame Mounts in Soulmask
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Tame Mounts in Soulmask
Jake Su Jake Su Jun 4, 2024
Read Article Will Baldur’s Gate 3 Mods Come to PS5 & Xbox?
will baldur's gate 3 mods come to ps5 & xbox
will baldur's gate 3 mods come to ps5 & xbox
will baldur's gate 3 mods come to ps5 & xbox
Category: Guides
Guides
Will Baldur’s Gate 3 Mods Come to PS5 & Xbox?
Nick Rivera Nick Rivera Jun 4, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Does Soulmask Have Mod Support?
Does Soulmask Have Mod Support
Category: Guides
Guides
Does Soulmask Have Mod Support?
Jake Su Jake Su Jun 4, 2024
Read Article How to Tame Mounts in Soulmask
How to Tame Mounts in Soulmask
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Tame Mounts in Soulmask
Jake Su Jake Su Jun 4, 2024
Read Article Will Baldur’s Gate 3 Mods Come to PS5 & Xbox?
will baldur's gate 3 mods come to ps5 & xbox
Category: Guides
Guides
Will Baldur’s Gate 3 Mods Come to PS5 & Xbox?
Nick Rivera Nick Rivera Jun 4, 2024
Author
Jake Su
Jake is a full-time trophy hunter and achievement gatherer on consoles, and a part-time Steam Sale victim. He has a thing for Batman and awesome statues, and running out of space for both. Send help. Jake was a freelance writer for Twinfinite between 2021 to 2023 and specialized in writing detailed guides on every new release he could get his hands on.