Does Solo Leveling: Arise Have Controller Support?

If you’ve played other action RPGs like Solo Leveling: Arise, then you know that they can be much more enjoyable with a gamepad instead of a mouse and keyboard or a touchpad. So, let’s dive into what kind of controller support Solo Leveling: Arise has, and how to set up your gear.

How Does Controller Support Work in Solo Leveling: Arise?

Solo Leveling: Arise has full controller support both on PC and mobile. That means that as long as you can connect a controller to your device, you’ll be able to use it in SLA. For mobile, I also recommend you use a controller, as the touchpad controls are as tricky as for any other ARPG.

For the PC version, though, it’s a personal preference, really. The gamepad certainly makes combos and the combat smoother, but menu navigation is simply faster with a mouse. Whatever you decide, know that the setup is super easy, and we’ll explore that next.

How to Setup Your Controller in Solo Leveling: Arise

As mentioned above, the only thing you need to do to make your controller usable in Solo Leveling: Arise is to connect it to your device. For Android and iOS, you can do that via Bluetooth, and for PC, you can also use a cable. If you want to change that, go to Settings, then Controls, and finally, change the scheme from Gamepad to Touchpad / Keyboard.

Also, note that there is a common bug with these settings on Android where the game will default to Gamepad even though you don’t have one connected, in turn making you stuck. Luckily, there is a really simple and effective fix for that.

That sums up all you should know about controller support in Solo Leveling: Arise. If you found this guide helpful and want to learn more about the game, check out all the other content we host here on Twinfinite, including our guides on farming gold, best weapons, and best stats to increase.

