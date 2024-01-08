Guides

Slime Isekai Memories Tier List

To everyone who went against us, we will bare our fangs and retaliate.

Characters of Slime Isekai Memories
Image Source Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

The hit manga and anime series That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has transcended into a new era as a 3D battle RPG. In this guide, we’ll rank the various characters with our Slime Isekai Memories tier list to prepare you for your selection.

All Slime Isekai Memories Characters Ranked

There’s plenty of characters to discover in Slime Isekai Memories, with some of them ranking higher than others. Here’s our list of the chosen fighters that are worth putting on your team:

S+ Tier Characters

  • Masked Hero
  • Raphael
  • Rimuru Tempest, Winged Wisdom

S Tier Characters

  • Shuna
  • Blanc
  • Guy Crimson
  • Milim Nava
  • Mirai Kasuga
  • Megumin

A Tier Characters

  • Luminous Valentine
  • Treyni
  • Hinata Sakaguchi
  • Rimuru Tempest, the Youthful Pupil
  • Jaune

B Tier Characters

  • Shinsha
  • Violet
  • Yuuki Kagurazaka

C Tier Characters

  • Carrion
  • Shizu
  • Benimaru
  • Souka
  • Diablo
  • Veldora Tempest
  • Shizuka Mogami
  • Ranga

The Masked Hero remains one of the best characters in Slime Isekai Memories. In fact, some players consider them to be broken due to their overpowered strength. The Time Traveler is probably your best choice when setting up a party, as the roster has different variations.

Besides the Masked Hero, Raphael should be on your radar as an S++ tier rank. The fighter will most likely hold their own in battle, both defensively and offensively. Raphael may even eradicate everything on the field, depending on the enemy type.

Given that Rimuru Tempest is the main protagonist of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, you can expect a lot of variations of this particular character. But the Winged Wisdom form features the most OP elements compared to others.

The S-tier ensemble, from Guy Crimson to Mirai Kasuga, can still be just as viable. However, some characters, like Hinata and Shinsa, have been slightly debuffed. Thus, you may need to switch your previous strategy to meet the needs of the game’s newer elements.

As for the C tier, these party members can be a hit or miss, and you could possibly avoid them altogether if they aren’t quite up to par. Of course, the title features many other characters and different forms that didn’t make it on this list, but for now, these are the ones best suited. You can also choose your picks based on your favorite ones in the anime/manga if you are a fan of the series.

That does it for our guide on the Slime Isekai Memories tier list. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including details about the show’s Season 3.

