Ultimate RV There Yet Beginner’s Guide [Survival Tips, Mods, Enemies, Items, & More]

RV There Yet is a survival co-op adventure where you and your pals need to drive your way through the Mabutts Valley using your RV, trusty winch, and the power of friendship! However, danger lurks at every corner of the valley, and knowing a few pro tips before you set out on your journey will help you out immensely. In our RV There Yet beginners guide below, we’ll cover all the basics of survival, winch usage, dealing with animals, and more. Let’s dive in!

Basic RV There Yet Controls & Keybinds

In the table below, you’ll find all the basic controls in RV There Yet. There are plenty of advanced controls depending on what item you’re using and what you’re doing, and those appear on the side of your screen when holding an item, driving, etc. Also, for now, there is no way to change the keybinds.

Action Keybind Action Keybind Move / Drive W A S D Interact / Pick Up E Use Item LMB Drop Item / Hold to Throw Q Cigar Controls 1 2 3 Push to Talk V

How the RV There Yet HUD Works

All information you’ll need for survival is displayed on the HUD – Image by Twinfinite

The HUD will give you information on all the details regarding the RV, your character, and the items you’re using. As mentioned before, controls will appear on the side of your screen when using an item to help you out. As for other elements of the HUD, here is what they mean:

HP Bar : On the bottom left , you can see your HP bar. Missing HP will be labeled with different colors depending on what damaged you (poison, fire, etc.).

: On the , you can see your HP bar. Missing HP will be labeled with different colors depending on what damaged you (poison, fire, etc.). EpiPen Counter : On the left side of the top HUD , you’ll see the EpiPen counter. It indicates how many EpiPens you have, which are items used for teammate revival.

: On the , you’ll see the EpiPen counter. It indicates how many EpiPens you have, which are items used for teammate revival. Scrap Metal Counter : On the left side of the top HUD , you’ll see the Metal Scrap counter. It indicates how much Metal Scrap you have, which is a resource needed to repair the RV.

: On the , you’ll see the Metal Scrap counter. It indicates how much Metal Scrap you have, which is a resource needed to repair the RV. Winch Status : All the way at the top of the top HUD , you’ll see the winch status. It indicates which winches are in use, their length, current movement, etc.

: All the way , you’ll see the winch status. It indicates which winches are in use, their length, current movement, etc. RV Durability: In the middle and at the bottom of the top HUD, you’ll see the RV durability. It indicates the HP of the RV’s frame, engine, tires, etc., and when you should fix them.

Driving and RV Maintenance in RV There Yet

Driving and maintaining the RV is the most core mechanic in RV There Yet. Usually, only one player will be driving the RV, while others will be maintaining it, operating the winch, collecting food, etc. Here are all the essentials you need to know regarding the RV.

How to Drive the RV

Use the controls on the left and the shifter on the right to drive the RV – Image by Twinfinite

Once you sit in the driver’s seat, a controls list will appear on the left, helping you drive the RV. The transmission of the RV is manual, and you’ll need to do the whole hold clutch → change gear → release clutch sequence each time. Here are some helpful tips regarding driving in RV There Yet:

Press R to turn the engine off / on . Whenever you’re parked, turn the engine off to preserve its durability.

. Whenever you’re parked, turn the engine off to preserve its durability. Changing gears requires you to Press Clutch (Hold Q) → Change Gear (use LMB to hold the stick on the right and move it to the next / previous gear) → Release Clutch (Release Q) .

requires you to . Press P to toggle the Park brake and keep the RV from sliding downhill.

and keep the RV from sliding downhill. Press L to turn on the lights of the RV when it gets dark.

of the RV when it gets dark. Press LMB to honk and mess with your friends. You can even play some songs if your timing is good.

How to Fix and Maintain the RV

Fix different RV damage with different items / tools – Image by Twinfinite Remove a tire if it gets stuck, and then put a new one in later – Image by Twinfinite

Repairing the RV is one of the most essential things to do while playing RV There Yet. There are several things that can break on the RV, and each requires a different resource / tool to fix. Most of them are already explained in the in-game guide, but not in too much detail. Here is how to fix the RV and what items you’ll need:

Exterior Durability : The exterior durability is indicated by the green HP bar at the top of the HUD. To fix exterior damage, you’ll need the Repair Hammer and Scrap Metal , which spawns around the map.

: The exterior durability is indicated by the of the HUD. To fix exterior damage, you’ll need the and , which spawns around the map. Engine Damage : Engine damage is indicated with red color on the top HUD, and to fix it, you’ll need to use Engine Oil , which you can find around the map.

: Engine damage is indicated with on the top HUD, and to fix it, you’ll need to use , which you can find around the map. Tire Damage : Tire damage will be indicated with yellow color on the top HUD. To fix them, you’ll need to use a Power Drill and tighten the screws . Pro Tip : If one of your tires is stuck, remove it, unstuck the RV, and then put a new tire on. Tires can be usually found at checkpoints.

: Tire damage will be indicated with on the top HUD. To fix them, you’ll need to use a and . Frame Damage: Frame damage will be indicated with blue color, and you’ll need a Welding Machine to fix it. Welding Machines are found at checkpoints.

How to Use the Winch in RV There Yet

Attach the winch and then use it to move the RV – Image by Twinfinite Use the winch to drag the RV across steep hills / difficult terrain – Image by Twinfinite

The winch is your biggest ally in the game, and you can use it to transport the RV over ravines or difficult terrain. Some information is already explained in the in-game guide, but it isn’t complete. Here are all the basic and pro tips on how to use the winch effectively:

Pick up the winch from the front / back of the RV and attach it to a tree or a Winch Pole .

the of the RV and . Use the Winch Controller to manipulate the winch . Controls are shown on the right side of your screen when you’re holding the Winch Controller.

to . Controls are shown on the right side of your screen when you’re holding the Winch Controller. Attach the winches on the opposite ends of a ravine , and then pull it across even without solid ground.

, and then even without solid ground. If you can’t climb up rocks , cross holes , etc. , place Wooden Planks and then use the winch to drag the RV across.

, , , place and then to drag the RV across. Be creative, as the winch can solve many of your problems if you are.

Other Ways to Navigate the Terrain

Use Wooden Planks to move the RV across holes – Image by Twinfinite

You can use Wooden Planks and other items found around the world to bridge the gaps / holes and navigate difficult terrain. Also, you don’t need too many of them (most often just 2), as you can always move them after you traverse each section of difficult terrain.

RV There Yet Survival Tips and Tricks

Keeping the RV healthy is important, but keeping your characters healthy is also. Below, we gathered general tips on how to handle different enemies, heal, revive, prepare food, and more.

How to Deal With Bears, Snakes, and Eagles

Deal with bears by using Bear Spray on them – Image by Twinfinite

There are three different enemy types in RV There Yet (eagles, bears, and snakes), and each requires a different approach to defeat / manage. Here are tips on how to deal with each enemy type:

Bears : Bears are the most dangerous of all enemies in RV There Yet. They’ll damage both you and the RV , so scaring them away is paramount. To deal with bears, use Bear Spray , which is an item found around the world.

: Bears are the most dangerous of all enemies in RV There Yet. They’ll , so scaring them away is paramount. To deal with bears, use , which is an item found around the world. Snakes : Snakes deal damage to your characters and inflict poison on you, which you can cure with Antidote . Antidote is an item found around the world. The best tactic to deal with Snakes is to run away from them or throw items at them to scare them.

: Snakes and on you, which you can cure with . Antidote is an item found around the world. The best tactic to deal with Snakes is to from them or to scare them. Eagles: Eagles can pick you up and then drop you , making them one of the most annoying enemies in RV There Yet. The only way to deal with them is to hide in the RV until they go away.

How to Prepare Food (Burgers)

Cook burgers and eat them to heal – Image by Twinfinite

To cook food, you can use a Disposable Grill. The cooking works like this: Pick up the grill → fire it up → drop the grill to the ground → drop some Meat Patties on it to start cooking. Wait a few seconds, and once a Burger is ready, pick it up and then eat it.

How to Heal, Revive, and Cure Wounds

Use EpiPens to revive your allies – Image by Twinfinite

There are several types of damage your character can take in RV There Yet, and each is cured with a different item. Also, your character can die, which will then need to be respawned. Here are all types of damage and how to cure them:

Death : If a character dies, you’ll need to use an EpiPen to revive them . Also, their grave will spawn at checkpoints , allowing you to revive them even if you don’t have the body anymore.

: If a character dies, you’ll need to use an to . Also, their will spawn at , allowing you to revive them even if you don’t have the body anymore. Bones Damage : The bones damage is the general HP damage your character takes. Heal it by eating Burgers .

: The bones damage is the your character takes. Heal it by . Burn Damage : The burn damage is inflicted by explosions and flames . Use a Lotion to heal it.

: The burn damage is inflicted by and . Use a to heal it. Poison Damage : The poison damage is inflicted by snakes. Use an Antidote to heal it.

RV There Yet Mods (Increase Player Limit, etc.)

Mods allow you to alter the gameplay of RV There Yet however you want. The most popular site for mods is Nexus Mods, where you can also find the MoreRVers mod, which allows you to play RV There Yet with more than 4 players. There are also other cool mods, so do check them out.

RV There Yet FAQ

How many players can you play RV There Yet with? You can play with up to 4 players, but with mods, you can break that cap.

How to join the official RV There Yet Discord server? Here is the link to the official RV There Yet Discord server. Join it to find people to play with, give feedback on the game, and ask questions.

Is there controller support? There is limited controller support, making the game more difficult to play compared to mouse and keyboard, but nevertheless playable.

How long does it take to beat RV There Yet? A single run takes 6-7 hours to finish, depending on the number of players in your party. More players means you’ll need less time, as you can split the tasks more efficiently.

Is the map in always the same? Yes, the map is always the same, and there is no procedural generation. This might make the game repetitive, but if you always take a slightly different route, every run will be a completely new adventure!

And that does it for our ultimate RV There Yet beginner’s guide. If you enjoy this type of content and want to learn more about this and other popular survival games, be sure to bookmark the Guides section here on Twinfinite!

