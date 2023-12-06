Roblox Toilet Fighting Simulator Codes (December 2023)

If it’s Roblox Toilet Fighting Simulator codes you’re after, we’ve got you covered. This game from Alan Studio released in November 2023, and we’ve already seen the first few freebies roll in. Grab them before they expire!

All Available Codes in Roblox Toilet Fighting Simulator Codes

Release : 1 Spin (NEW)

: 1 Spin LOL : 1 Spin (NEW)

: 1 Spin Turkey: 1 Spin and Shiny Pet Boost (NEW)

Every Expired Roblox Toilet Fighting Simulator Code

Good news! There aren’t any expired Roblox Toilet Fighting Simulator codes just yet. Since the game is still very new, the only codes released so far are still working.

As soon as any codes stop working and expire, we’ll add them to this list. Until then, be sure to redeem any and all codes as soon as you can, just in case they go out of rotation soon.

How to Redeem In-Game Freebies in Roblox

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

It’s very easy to redeem these codes on Roblox. In fact, you can do it on any suitable platform that Roblox is available on. Here’s what to do:

Load into Toilet Fighting Simulator on Roblox.

Once in a lobby, tap the Codes button on the right of the screen.

Paste in a code from our list and press Redeem.

You’ll get a message at the bottom of the screen if the coupon still works.

Is There a Way to Get More Roblox Toilet Fighting Simulator Codes?

Since Toilet Fighting Simulator is still very new, more codes are likely to arrive in the near future. After all, there’s no better way to attract would-be players to your game. We recommend joining the Alan Studio Discord server, which has a dedicated Codes channel. In here is a constantly updated list of codes for each of their games. There’s also an X page to follow, though it’s devoid of any Toilet Fighting Simulator codes so far.

