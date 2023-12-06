All Airship Knights Codes (December 2023)

What’s better than the open seas? Why, the open air, flying your very own airship! That’s part of the joy of Airship Knights, and have the time you don’t even steer. Your crew will happily defend it from all manner of monsters and enemy ships, even when you’re away. To ensure your ship is in tip-top shape, you’ll want to use Airship Knights codes for some free goodies!

All Airship Knights Coupon Codes

This month’s codes offer a bunch of materials in Airship Knights, from diamonds to item tickets. Even if you’ve been playing since the beginning, we highly suggest you use these codes. As of Dec. 5, 2022, these are still in working order:

1000000D : x3000 Diamonds

: x3000 Diamonds AIRSHIPSTART : x2000 Diamonds

: x2000 Diamonds COMEONYO : x1500 Diamonds, T1 Legendary Weapon Ticket, x5 Recruit Tickets

: x1500 Diamonds, T1 Legendary Weapon Ticket, x5 Recruit Tickets EHT3RDANNIV : x800 Diamonds

: x800 Diamonds HAPPYMAY5 : x1000 Diamonds

: x1000 Diamonds HEART50 : x1000 Magic Powder

: x1000 Magic Powder LUCKY777 : x777 Diamonds

: x777 Diamonds NEWPRINCESS : x800 Diamonds

: x800 Diamonds SAMANTHA3 : x10 Soul Tickets

: x10 Soul Tickets SUPERMARCH : 2-hour x5 2-hour Voyage Log Reward

: 2-hour x5 2-hour Voyage Log Reward TWPLAYSTORE1ST : x1111 Diamonds, x3 Awakening Stones, x1 Recruit Ticket

: x1111 Diamonds, x3 Awakening Stones, x1 Recruit Ticket WLUCKY777 : x777 Diamonds

: x777 Diamonds ZIODMKINGTW : x800 Diamonds

: x800 Diamonds ZIOTRAINTREE: x800 Diamonds

All Expired Coupon Codes in Airship Knights

As with any mobile game, codes rarely stick around for very long. You’ll be lucky if one ever lasts for more than a month in Airship Knights. Naturally, a lot of codes have come and gone:

100KAIRSHIPS

ABILITYQUIZ

AIRSHIPLINE

AIRSHIPNOW

AIRSHIPRAID

ANADIA500

APPLEAIRSHIP

CHEERUPUP

DEVSRGAMERS

DOCTOR2023

FEBSPECIAL

GOOAIRSHIP

GVGXAIRSHIP

HAPPYLUNAR2023

HELLO2023

HNY23SPRW

IGORLUDWIG

NEWBOSSGZIO

RUDOLPHEHT

STAYWARMSMS

SUWOLISGOOD

TIME2RESTART

VDAYAIRSHIP

VQTOWER12

ZIOEVENTM

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

In order to claim free items in Airship Knights, you don’t have to do much of anything except the very short tutorial. Once you have access to the main menu, and your crew is actively fighting, you can start collecting.

Start by opening the Settings in the top left corner (look for the three lines). In the following menu, select Super Rewards. From there, type in any working code we have on our list. They are not case-sensitive, but do be sure to get the spelling right.

Once you've claimed any Airship Knights codes, you can collect them by opening your Mailbox in the top-right corner of the main menu.