All Airship Knights Codes (December 2023)

What’s better than the open seas? Why, the open air, flying your very own airship! That’s part of the joy of Airship Knights, and have the time you don’t even steer. Your crew will happily defend it from all manner of monsters and enemy ships, even when you’re away. To ensure your ship is in tip-top shape, you’ll want to use Airship Knights codes for some free goodies!
All Airship Knights Coupon Codes
This month’s codes offer a bunch of materials in Airship Knights, from diamonds to item tickets. Even if you’ve been playing since the beginning, we highly suggest you use these codes. As of Dec. 5, 2022, these are still in working order:
- 1000000D: x3000 Diamonds
- AIRSHIPSTART: x2000 Diamonds
- COMEONYO: x1500 Diamonds, T1 Legendary Weapon Ticket, x5 Recruit Tickets
- EHT3RDANNIV: x800 Diamonds
- HAPPYMAY5: x1000 Diamonds
- HEART50: x1000 Magic Powder
- LUCKY777: x777 Diamonds
- NEWPRINCESS: x800 Diamonds
- SAMANTHA3: x10 Soul Tickets
- SUPERMARCH: 2-hour x5 2-hour Voyage Log Reward
- TWPLAYSTORE1ST: x1111 Diamonds, x3 Awakening Stones, x1 Recruit Ticket
- WLUCKY777: x777 Diamonds
- ZIODMKINGTW: x800 Diamonds
- ZIOTRAINTREE: x800 Diamonds
All Expired Coupon Codes in Airship Knights
As with any mobile game, codes rarely stick around for very long. You’ll be lucky if one ever lasts for more than a month in Airship Knights. Naturally, a lot of codes have come and gone:
- 100KAIRSHIPS
- ABILITYQUIZ
- AIRSHIPLINE
- AIRSHIPNOW
- AIRSHIPRAID
- ANADIA500
- APPLEAIRSHIP
- CHEERUPUP
- DEVSRGAMERS
- DOCTOR2023
- FEBSPECIAL
- GOOAIRSHIP
- GVGXAIRSHIP
- HAPPYLUNAR2023
- HELLO2023
- HNY23SPRW
- IGORLUDWIG
- NEWBOSSGZIO
- RUDOLPHEHT
- STAYWARMSMS
- SUWOLISGOOD
- TIME2RESTART
- VDAYAIRSHIP
- VQTOWER12
- ZIOEVENTM
How to Redeem Codes In-Game
In order to claim free items in Airship Knights, you don’t have to do much of anything except the very short tutorial. Once you have access to the main menu, and your crew is actively fighting, you can start collecting.
- Start by opening the Settings in the top left corner (look for the three lines).
- In the following menu, select Super Rewards.
- From there, type in any working code we have on our list. They are not case-sensitive, but do be sure to get the spelling right.
Once you’ve claimed any Airship Knights codes, you can collect them by opening your Mailbox in the top-right corner of the main menu. For more mobile game code guides, we suggest checking out Honkai Star Rail or NBA 2K Mobile!