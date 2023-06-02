Roblox Realm of Champions Codes

Image Source: Roblox

Multiverse games are very much in vogue at the moment, and Realm of Champions is another one to keep your eye on. Players can step into the shoes of a variety of heroes, from Harry Potter to Marvel Girl to Jack Frost, and beat the living snot out of each other. But for those who’re in pursuit of all the latest codes in Roblox Realm of Champions, then here’s what you need know.

All Working Codes in Realm of Champions

Here are all the active codes you can use to redeem free in-game goodies right now:

release – 7,500 Stars

All Expired Codes

At the time of writing, there are currently no invalid codes in the game.

How to Redeem Codes

Much akin to many other Roblox games, redeeming codes is easy-peasy. If you’re unsure, simply follow these steps:

Launch Realm of Champions on Roblox.

Next, tap on the ‘Enter Code’ button in the bottom-right of the screen (as highlighted below).

Copy and paste a code from the list above.

Hit ‘Redeem’ and the items or boosts will be added to your account. You’re welcome!

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

And with that, we conclude our guide on all the latest codes in Roblox Realm of Champions.

About the author

