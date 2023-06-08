Image Source: Roblox

Out of all the weird and wacky experiences on Roblox, Kitsune Play’s latest block collector may be one of the most bizarre. See, players must gather blocks as fast as they can in their bid to cross a river of hot lava. The first person to make it across wins. Simple, right? But what if you’re looking to get a cheeky head start? That’s where we come in, as we can give you all the latest Roblox Block Race codes to help give you the upper hand. So, with that in mind, let’s begin!

All Working Block Race Codes

Here are all the valid, active codes you can use to redeem free in-game goodies right now:

HELL – 7,000 Crystals

All Expired Codes

Right now, there are currently no inactive codes in the game.

How to Redeem Codes in Block Race

Like many other Roblox games that offer free codes, redeeming codes is as easy as A-B-C. If you’re still a little confused, simply follow the following steps:

First, launch Block Race on Roblox.

Then, tap on the blue Twitter bird ‘Codes’ icon on the right-hand side of your screen (as highlighted in the image below).

In the text box provided, copy and paste a code from the list above.

Hit ‘Redeem’ and the boosts or items will be added to your account. Enjoy!

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

And with that, we come to the end of our guide on all the latest Roblox Block Race codes. For more, here’s what Yellow does in Rainbow Friends and the latest codes for Block Miner. Or if you’d rather, why not take a gander at our related coverage down below before you go.

About the author

Dylan Chaundy Dylan is a Senior Writer at Twinfinite and has been with the site for over two years, and in the games media industry for over a decade. He typically covers horror, RPGs, shooters, indie titles and movies, and loves reading, pizza and skateboarding; ideally, at the same time. He has a degree in English Literature from Aberystwyth University, Wales. He thinks FTL may be the most perfect game ever created. More Stories by Dylan Chaundy

