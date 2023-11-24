Pokemon GO Mega Kangaskhan Weakness & Counters, Explained

Mega Kangaskhan is available in Pokemon GO via the 2023 Party Up event, which runs until Nov. 27, local time. This allows players to team up and take down the beast, even to catch a Mega Kangaskhan for their collections. However, to do so, it’s important to know the Pokemon GO Mega Kangaskhan weaknesses and counters for this Raid.

Mega Kangaskhan Weakness & Counters in Pokemon GO

Kangaskhan is available in Pokemon GO Mega Raids until Monday, November 27, at 8PM local time, thanks to the limited-time Party Up in-game event.

While many Trainers will be setting out to find a Mega Kangaskhan Raid to take down the powerful ‘Mon and try to add one to their collection, Mega Raids have high CP, which can make them tricky to take down. Don’t worry though; we’ve summarized all of the best counters and weaknesses Mega Kangaskhan has, to help you gain the upper hand in Raids.

Mega Kangaskhan is weak to Fighting Type Pokemon, with attacks of this variation dealing 1.6x damage on a hit. For this reason, Fighting Type Pokemon, or Pokemon of other types that can utilize powerful Fighting moves are your best choice by far when it comes to going up against Mega Kangaskhan.

While many Pokemon have these qualities, there are a select few that bring the most value to this matchup, determined by win percentage, moves, and base stats.

As per Pokebattler.com, here is a list of ten of the best Pokemon GO counters for Mega Kangaskhan including moves:

Terrakion

Fast Move – Double Kick

Charged Move – Sacred Sword

Shadow Machamp

Fast Move – Counter

Charged Move – Dynamic Punch

Keldeo

Fast Move – Double Kick

Charged Move – Sacred Sword

Mega Rayquaza

Fast Move – Dragon Tail

Charged Move – Dragon Ascent

Shadow Hariyama

Fast Move – Counter

Charged Move – Dynamic Punch

Mega Blaziken

Fast Move – Double Kick

Charged Move – Sacred Sword

Conkeldurr

Fast Move – Counter

Charged Move – Dynamic Punch

Mega Alakazam

Fast Move – Counter

Charged Move – Focus

Mega Gallade

Fast Move – Low Kick

Charged Move – Close Combat

Lucario

Fast Move – Counter

Charged Move – Aura Sphere

That's everything you need to know about Mega Kangaskhan's weaknesses and counters in Pokemon GO.