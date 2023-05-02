Legendary & Mega Raid Boss Schedule in Pokemon Go (May 2023)

Image Source: Niantic/The Pokemon Company

Legendary and Mega raids in Pokemon GO are some of the most challenging battles in the game, but they’re also immensely worth the effort. Tons of items, XP, Stardust, and Candy, are waiting for the victors. On top of that, you get a chance to catch some of the strongest Pokemon in the game. Use this Legendary & Mega Raid boss schedule to plan your Pokemon GO raiding parties for May 2023.

May 2023 Pokemon GO Legendary & Mega Raid Bosses

The month begins with the pair of Tapu Bulu and Mega Slowbro. A short time later, Shock Drive Genesect and Mega Scizor take the reigns. After that, Tapu Fini and Mega Pinsir are the featured Legendary and Mega Pokemon. Closing out the month and leading into June, we get Regigigas and Mega Altaria. Mixed in there is Regidrago, but we’ll get to that later.

Pokemon Type(s) Dates (Changes occur at 10 AM local time) Tapu Bulu Grass/Fairy Ends May 2 Mega Slowbro Water/Psychic Ends May 2 Shock Drive Genesect Bug/Steel 2 to 9 Mega Scizor Bug/Steel 2 to 11 Tapu Fini Water/Fairy 9 to 24 Mega Pinsir Bug/Flying 11 to 24 Regidrago Dragon 13 @ 11 AM, 2 PM, and 5 PM local time Regigigas Normal 24 to June 1 Mega Altaria Dragon/Fairy 24 to June 1

Who to Catch

Can’t decide who is worth it? Consider our opinions and make your own decision.

Legendary Pokemon

Tapu Bulu, Shock Drive Genesect, Tapu Fini, Regigigas, and Regidrago round out the lineup of Legendary Pokemon GO raids. The first four there are in regular Legendary raids, but Regidrago is going to return in the newer Elite Raid.

Pretty much every Legendary Pokemon in raids this month ranks from average to bad in both PvP and PvE. Tapu Bulu and Tapu Fini are the exceptions here, but they’re not by any means top-tier options for the GO Battle League or raids.

Mega Pokemon

Three out of the four Mega Pokemon this month are worth looking at. Mega Altaria, Mega Scizor, and Mega Pinsir are not the best options for Dragon-, Steel-, or Bug-type megas, but if you don’t have other Pokemon to boost those types, then these will do the trick.

The biggest disappointment of the group is the carryover from last month, Mega Slowbro. You’ll need it to complete the mega dex, but that’s about all it’s good for. There are much better options for both Psychic- and Water-type Mega Pokemon.

Is It Worth the Raid Passes?

Not really. The best Legendary and Mega Pokemon this month are the two Tapus, Genesect, and three out of the four Megas.

Mega Altaria, Mega Scizor, Mega Pinsir, Tapu Bulu, Tapu Fini, and Genesect are all decent and can be picked up if you need any Pokemon with those types. They’re good, but not must-have Pokemon.

The rest are essentially dex filler with Regidrago being the biggest disappointment since it has such a limited time when it spawns. If you have extra time, go for it to fill your dex. Just don’t expect anything powerful. There are tons of better Dragons already in the game and many more to come.

That wraps it up for the Pokemon GO Legendary & Mega raid boss schedule of May 2023. Don’t forget to come back around next month to see what Pokemon will appear in June 2023.

