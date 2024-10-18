Image Credit: Bethesda
A range of items in Pets Go
Image Source: Roblox
Guides
Roblox

Pets Go Trade Value List [UPDATE 1] ()

Don't get scammed!
Image of Luke Hinton
Luke Hinton
|

Published: Oct 18, 2024 11:03 am

To ensure you don’t get short-changed, our Pets Go trade value list has you covered! The latest game from Pet Simulator X developer BIG Games, there’s once again a huge variety of animals to unlock and trade with other players.

Pets Go All Pets Value List

Check out our Pets Go trade value list below. We’ve ranked all of the pets we’ve encountered in the game by their rarity. Where possible, only try to trade for pets equal to or broadly similar to your pet’s rarity, or you risk getting short-changed. It’s a work-in-progress, so we’ll continue to update it as we discover new pets.

Pet NameRarity (Odds)
Enchanted Elephant1/33.3k
Unicorn1/5.55k
Pufferfish1/900
Griffin1/3.75k
Frost Axolotl1/3.35k
Umbrella Cat1/2.75k
Scarecrow Cat1/2.2k
Pirate Panda1/2k
Yee-haw Cat1/1.8k
Yee-haw Dog1/1.8k
Tiger1/1.6k
Crocodile1/1.55k
Rhino1/1.42k
Lion1/1.17k
Bison1/650
Purple Cobra1/200
Hippo1/550
Penguin1/450
Bull1/400
Platypus1/300
Goldfish1/275
Axolotl1/225
Tabby Cat1/190
Green Cobra1/165
Shark1/150
Green Fish1/120
Gecko1/100
Fawn1/90
Horse1/70
Hamster1/55
Froggy1/50
Elephant1/45
Parrot1/40
Calico Cat1/35
Monkey1/30
Ducky1/28
Corgi1/25
Bear1/24
Fox1/20
Raccoon1/18
Lamb1/15
Chicken1/12
Chick1/10
Piggy1/8
Squirrel1/7
Dalmatian1/5
Bunny1/4
Dog1/3
Cat1/2
The pets inventory in Pets Go.
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

That does it for our Pets Go trade value list! While you’re here, be sure to also check for any Pets Go codes on offer to redeem. Elsewhere in Roblox, we’ve got Skillful codes, a Five Nights TD tier list, and the Skillful Trello link.

Luke Hinton is a video games journalist currently working as Senior Guides Writer and Associate Editor at Twinfinite. He has undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Journalism, Media, and Culture, and previously specialised in entertainment writing.
