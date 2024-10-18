Pets Go Trade Value List [UPDATE 1] ()

To ensure you don’t get short-changed, our Pets Go trade value list has you covered! The latest game from Pet Simulator X developer BIG Games, there’s once again a huge variety of animals to unlock and trade with other players.

Pets Go All Pets Value List

Check out our Pets Go trade value list below. We’ve ranked all of the pets we’ve encountered in the game by their rarity. Where possible, only try to trade for pets equal to or broadly similar to your pet’s rarity, or you risk getting short-changed. It’s a work-in-progress, so we’ll continue to update it as we discover new pets.

Pet Name Rarity (Odds) Enchanted Elephant 1/33.3k Unicorn 1/5.55k Pufferfish 1/900 Griffin 1/3.75k Frost Axolotl 1/3.35k Umbrella Cat 1/2.75k Scarecrow Cat 1/2.2k Pirate Panda 1/2k Yee-haw Cat 1/1.8k Yee-haw Dog 1/1.8k Tiger 1/1.6k Crocodile 1/1.55k Rhino 1/1.42k Lion 1/1.17k Bison 1/650 Purple Cobra 1/200 Hippo 1/550 Penguin 1/450 Bull 1/400 Platypus 1/300 Goldfish 1/275 Axolotl 1/225 Tabby Cat 1/190 Green Cobra 1/165 Shark 1/150 Green Fish 1/120 Gecko 1/100 Fawn 1/90 Horse 1/70 Hamster 1/55 Froggy 1/50 Elephant 1/45 Parrot 1/40 Calico Cat 1/35 Monkey 1/30 Ducky 1/28 Corgi 1/25 Bear 1/24 Fox 1/20 Raccoon 1/18 Lamb 1/15 Chicken 1/12 Chick 1/10 Piggy 1/8 Squirrel 1/7 Dalmatian 1/5 Bunny 1/4 Dog 1/3 Cat 1/2

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

That does it for our Pets Go trade value list!

