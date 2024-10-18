Pets Go Trade Value List [UPDATE 1] ()

To ensure you don’t get short-changed, our Pets Go trade value list has you covered! The latest game from Pet Simulator X developer BIG Games, there’s once again a huge variety of animals to unlock and trade with other players.
Pets Go All Pets Value List
Check out our Pets Go trade value list below. We’ve ranked all of the pets we’ve encountered in the game by their rarity. Where possible, only try to trade for pets equal to or broadly similar to your pet’s rarity, or you risk getting short-changed. It’s a work-in-progress, so we’ll continue to update it as we discover new pets.
|Pet Name
|Rarity (Odds)
|Enchanted Elephant
|1/33.3k
|Unicorn
|1/5.55k
|Pufferfish
|1/900
|Griffin
|1/3.75k
|Frost Axolotl
|1/3.35k
|Umbrella Cat
|1/2.75k
|Scarecrow Cat
|1/2.2k
|Pirate Panda
|1/2k
|Yee-haw Cat
|1/1.8k
|Yee-haw Dog
|1/1.8k
|
|Tiger
|1/1.6k
|Crocodile
|1/1.55k
|Rhino
|1/1.42k
|Lion
|1/1.17k
|Bison
|1/650
|Purple Cobra
|1/200
|Hippo
|1/550
|Penguin
|1/450
|Bull
|1/400
|Platypus
|1/300
|
|Goldfish
|1/275
|Axolotl
|1/225
|Tabby Cat
|1/190
|Green Cobra
|1/165
|Shark
|1/150
|Green Fish
|1/120
|Gecko
|1/100
|Fawn
|1/90
|Horse
|1/70
|Hamster
|1/55
|
|Froggy
|1/50
|Elephant
|1/45
|Parrot
|1/40
|Calico Cat
|1/35
|Monkey
|1/30
|Ducky
|1/28
|Corgi
|1/25
|Bear
|1/24
|Fox
|1/20
|Raccoon
|1/18
|
|Lamb
|1/15
|Chicken
|1/12
|Chick
|1/10
|Piggy
|1/8
|Squirrel
|1/7
|Dalmatian
|1/5
|Bunny
|1/4
|Dog
|1/3
|Cat
|1/2
That does it for our Pets Go trade value list! While you’re here, be sure to also check for any Pets Go codes on offer to redeem. Elsewhere in Roblox, we’ve got Skillful codes, a Five Nights TD tier list, and the Skillful Trello link.
Published: Oct 18, 2024 11:03 am