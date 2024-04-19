Pet Fighting Simulator Tier List (April 2024)

Looking for a Pet Fighting Simulator tier list? This Roblox game from LaughingMan Studio is the platform’s answer to Pokemon, with a huge roster of CubeCubs to catch and use in battles. If you’re new and want advice on which pets to add to your team, our tier list has you covered.

Pet Fighting Simulator CubeCubs Tier List

Ranking CubeCub Name S Starsmon, Indeelamper, Mintheran, Morainyeti, Balrog, Antaclord A Astark, Sandkion, Peanix, Foreius, Qinghtlord, JS-6 B Tidesiren, Polelest, Glareunicorn, Piracunicorn, Flamleo, Cyminos, Bunacking, Bolemam, Ruppet, Mamocedar, Ziryu C Masrow, Flamleo, Relotuyuu, Kither, Kongsuim, Frolope, Reehorn, Fiercoar, Hornsomila, Dryard, Ulip, Pteredraus, Crimsonlord D Voyalneral, Hamdragoon, Snolaryan, Gladystar, Chantongua, Wichmagvil, Thundpard, Jedomon, Wenolor, Retroguard, Fu Xin, Daughboy E Joltper, Sicklper, Welkinper, Vaporper, Gravper, Batflouth, Blastcrab, Charmon, Ssistantin Q, Moodawnit, Princebella, KangsooQ F Cattiva, Chillet, Muryligh, Sharice, Miarolla, Flarper, Neigper, Lustrper, Lotuper, Umbrper, Gratent

Check the table above for our definitive ranking of all fully-evolved CubeCubs in Pet Fighting Simulator. We’ve opted to exclude pre-evolution forms of each pet, since you’ll want to evolve them fully before diving into some of the game’s harder combat sections regardless.

Our ranking is based on each CubeCub’s cumulative stats, as per the CubeDex found in-game. That means it isn’t necessarily defined by attacking might or overall HP, but instead how well each CubeCub performs as an all-rounder.

Which Are the Best CubeCubs in Pet Fighting Simulator?

As per our tier list, the three best CubeCubs to look out for in Pet Fighting Simulator are Starsmon, Indeelamper, and Mintheran.

If we could only choose one, though, it would be Mintheran. It’s the most well-rounded pet in the entire game, with all of its stats sitting at 149 for a cumulative stat of 745. While other CubeCubs like Indeelamper have higher HIT and Starsmon has higher ATK, none of them are quite as good all-rounders.

If you want an all-out attacking pet, though, we’d recommend going for Morainyeti. It’s another S-tier pet, boasting an absurdly high ATK of 233. It’s miles higher than that of Mintheran, but does sacrifice in the HP and DEF departments, sitting at 163 and 140, respectively.

How to Get More Pets in Pet Fighting Simulator

There are many ways to get CubeCubs in Pet Fighting Simulator, but the most common (and cheapest) is by catching them in the wild. In this sense, the game operates similarly to Pokemon or Palworld. After you get your first pet from the professor at the beginning of the game, you can buy Cubes from the Shop. These are basically Pokeballs, which you throw at a pet once defeated to capture it.

Outside of that, you can also trade CubeCubs with other players if you’re willing to do so. This is a good way to get the last few pets you may require to complete your collection. Of course, as with other Roblox games like Toilet Tower Defense or Pet Simulator 99, you’ll need to know whether you’re getting a good deal or not.

Lastly, you can buy a select few CubeCubs from the ExclusiveShop using Robux. This is limited to just the three starting pets at the time of writing, so don’t pin your hopes on it for getting to-level creatures.

That’s all for our Pet Fighting Simulator tier list! For more on Roblox, check out our Legacy Piece map guide and Ants Simulator 2 codes. We’ve also got a Solo Leveling: Arise weapons tier list and hunters tier list.

