Persona 3 Reload is a remake of the original Persona 3, released back in 2006 for PS2. For those who can’t wait to play this game, you can read this handy guide to find out the release date of this highly-anticipated remake.

When Does Persona 3 Reload Come Out?

Persona 3 Reload will be released on February 2, 2024. Atlus has consistently uploaded numerous trailers every full moon, with the latest video being the opening music of the remake.

The game will likely be released at midnight in your local timezone, which is different from the worldwide release, where everyone gains access at the same time. This was also the case for Persona 5 Tactica, which was released at midnight on November 13, 2023.

Persona 3 Reload will be available on PC via Microsoft Store and Steam. You can also play the game on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. If you have a Game Pass subscription, you will be able to play the remake on Day 1.

Image Source: Atlus

Unfortunately, there is no release date yet for Switch. There are rumors about the title being released on this console, but Atlus has not listed Switch in various announcements and trailers.

There is still a chance that the game will become available on this console since Persona 5 Tactica has also been released on this platform. However, fans will likely need to wait for a while if they wish to play Persona 3 Reload on Switch.

Persona 3 Reload promises to bring a new life into this beloved old game. Besides upgrading graphics, the title also offers improved combat, new music, quality-of-life features, new side stories, and more.

That’s everything you need to know about Persona 3 Reload release date. For more related content, you can read our post on all available editions and preorder bonuses.