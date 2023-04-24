One Piece Chapter 1082 Release Date & Spoilers
The focus has shifted to Blackbeard’s crew for now.
Luffy and the other Straw Hat pirates have taken a temporary backseat to what Blackbeard is up to. The kidnap of Koby and their demands have led to a swift response from SWORD. However, they met a threat they didn’t expect, and things have changed. Here’s everything we know about the release date of Chapter 1082 and possible story spoilers.
When is One Piece Chapter 1082 Coming Out? Answered
While One Piece is usually a weekly release, there is a slight break from chapter 1081. Due to that, chapter 1082 will be out on May 7 through MangaPlus and the Viz Media website. Both sources offer the option to read the three most recent chapters for free. This means that anyone will be able to catch up through chapter 1079 before the release of 1082.
All readers beware that the information below will certainly spoil the chapter for anyone wanting to read it for themselves.
What Might Happen in One Piece Chapter 1082?
Readers can expect spoilers to start dropping sometime at the start of May. Until then, we only have a few guesses about what the next chapter may hold.
Chapter 1081 saw the complete invasion of the SWORD Marines led by Monkey D. Garp to rescue Koby. While Garp was trying to get Koby off of the island, Kuzan revealed himself as an ex-Marine Admiral. The rest of the chapter reveals how Kuzan came to be a pirate under Blackbeard.
Presumably, chapter 1082 will further the fight with Garp while Blackbeard is still away on Winner Island, having defeated the Heart Pirates. It is reasonable to expect there will still be at least a couple of chapters until the return to Egghead Island. This break in the Straw Hats’ story is likely to set up what might be coming with the Marines.
Trafalgar Law barely escaped with his life from Winner Island, so that will also probably lead to some epic showdown with Blackbeard. Assuming, that is, that the rest of the Heart Pirates also survived.
This is everything we know about the release date of Chapter 1082 and possible story spoilers. For more One Piece chapter guides, check out our links below.
