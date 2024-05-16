Updated Neural Cloud Tier List (May 2024)

Neural Cloud is one of those games that doesn’t get the recognition and love it deserves. Still, it is a great game with a lot of strategy and cute anime girls involved. To help you out with which ones to roll for, we’ve created this definitive Neural Cloud tier list. So, without further ado, let’s dive straight into it.

Tier List of All Project Neural Cloud Dolls

Ranking Characters S Angela, Chanzhi, Clotho, Clukay, Eos, Florence, Jiangyu, Lind, Nascite, Rise, Souchun, Undine A Cascadia, Croque, Daiyan, Evelyn, Gin, Imhotep, Luna, Nanaka, Nora, Persicaria, Persicaria S.E., Puzzle, Taisch, Yelena B Aki, Betty, Centaureissi, Earhart, Erika, Hatsuchiri, Kuro, Lam, Sockdolager, Sueyoi C Antonina, Abigail, Fresner, Helix, Panakeia, Sakuya, Simo, Turing, Uranus, Yanny D Banxsy, Chelsea, De Lacey, Dushevnaya, Fern, Kimie, Magnhilda, Millau, Python, Vee, Zangyin E Hannah, Horizon, Hubble, Jessie, Mai, Max, Octogen, Willow, Zion F Bonee, Choco, Groove, Ksenia, Sol Project Neural Cloud doll tier list updated as of 5/16/2024

Tiers Explained

The tier list above takes into account the overall performance of each doll across all content in Neural Cloud, and it mostly represents which units are best for the end game. Still, most of the good ones will be solid options in the early game as well. Anyway, here is what each tier means:

S Tier: OP units that are either a must in multiple game modes or are just overall too strong. Acquiring and upgrading them should be your main goal in Neural Cloud.

OP units that are either a must in multiple game modes or are just overall too strong. Acquiring and upgrading them should be your main goal in Neural Cloud. A Tier: Solid all-around dolls or units that are niche and irreplaceable in some game modes. These should be your second focus.

Solid all-around dolls or units that are niche and irreplaceable in some game modes. These should be your second focus. B Tier: Okayish neural dolls that you can use until you get some A or S-tier ones. You shouldn’t go all-in on them unless you got them for their looks, of course.

Okayish neural dolls that you can use until you get some A or S-tier ones. You shouldn’t go all-in on them unless you got them for their looks, of course. C Tier: Mediocre units that are outperformed by most others or are just inefficient, meaning you need to upgrade them a lot just for them to be usable.

Mediocre units that are outperformed by most others or are just inefficient, meaning you need to upgrade them a lot just for them to be usable. D Tier: Bad units that have very few uses or are just good for the early game and not beyond it.

Bad units that have very few uses or are just good for the early game and not beyond it. E Tier: Really poor dolls that have similar use to D-tier ones, though they are just plain worse.

Really poor dolls that have similar use to D-tier ones, though they are just plain worse. F Tier: Absolute worst characters that you shouldn’t bother using in any game mode.

Now that you’ve gone through the tier list, you should know which units are best in Neural Cloud and which ones to roll for. If you need help choosing characters in other gacha games, be sure to see other tier lists we made on Twinfinite, including ones for Solo Leveling: Arise, Girls Evo, and Astra: Knights of Veda.

