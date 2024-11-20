No one likes to wait to play their games, especially when you have little time to do it. So if you have been having trouble, let’s see what you can do and how to fix Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 login queue not moving. Keep reading and we’ll tell you how to handle it.

How To Fix Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Login Queue Not Moving

Overall, there is no current fix that we can recommend to avoid the long queue times to log in and play Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. The best fix, and also the one mainly recommended by Microsoft, would be to reboot the game, but only if your initial load is stuck after 90%. Otherwise, Microsoft recommends allowing the loading to proceed and finish. We can confirm that once you get past the queue, loading does start.

Users have been sharing their experiences on the Flight Simulator forums and experiences seem to be wildly different. Some users report having to wait several hours, others less than an hour and only thirty minutes. But overall, one other fix we would recommend is to try several times during the day and, especially, try to get in during times that will not be particularly busy in your region. For example, try to log in in the early morning or at lunchtime, and try to avoid busy times like the evening.

What Is The “Too Many Users Are Trying To Connect At The Same Time” Error?

This error is caused by the Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 servers being overcrowded. It has been reported by many Flight Simulator players trying to complete their loading of the game. The game launched on November 19, at 11:00 AM EST, and not soon after the launch many started crowding the Steam and FS24 forums to report the same issue with not being able to complete loading the game. Microsoft support shared on X that this error has been caused by too many users connecting at the same time.

That’s all we have for you on how to fix the Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 login queue not moving. For more information on this legendary series, check out our 40th-anniversary interview with the developers.

