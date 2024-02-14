Did you know that sailors, enemy pirates, crews, and navy aren’t the only enemies you encounter in Skull and Bones? There are also sea monsters and they drop a very valuable resource when you defeat them. Here is our guide on how to get Monstrous Tooth in Skull and Bones.

Recommended Videos

What Is a Monstrous Tooth in Skull and Bones?

Let’s get straight to the point — Monstrous Tooth is a Specialized Material. You can obtain them by hunting and defeating sea monsters all over the open-world map in Skull and Bones.

This material is used to craft various pieces of equipment, especially ship weapons and ship armor. When it comes to armor, the one called Ouroboros requires Monstrous Tooth to craft it. Of course, you first need to find its blueprint to discover what other materials you need for this piece of armor.

A ship weapon that requires the material obtained from sea monsters is a bow called Great Springald III. As usual, find the blueprint for it to learn about other necessary materials for this bow.

Where To Find a Monstrous Tooth in Skull and Bones

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Now that we know what we are looking for and why, let’s see how to get to fight a sea monster in the first place. One of the first monsters you’ll encounter is called Kuharibu.

To unlock Kuharibu and start your hunt, go to the See People Huntermaster at Lanitra Outpost. He will give you a side contract “From the Deep”, which requires from you to chase down and eliminate the monster.

Note though that when you first defeat a certain monster, it won’t respawn under all circumstances. Instead, you need to have the daily quest active, because without it the monster doesn’t respawn and you lose valuable opportunities to obtain the necessary amount of Monstrous Tooth goodies.

You can find Kuharibu while you sail the open waters in the Western Basin. Head northwest of the Lanitra Outpost where you got the contract.

When you find it, prepare for a fight. Sea monsters are powerful enemies with a bunch of HP you need to drain out. After you emerge victorious, they drop Monstrous Tooth for you to collect.

Note that you can also trade your Monstrous Tooth with vendors who accept it as a currency. In exchange, you can get several valuable items and ship cosmetics, as listed below.

Items You Get When Trading Monstrous Tooth

Exchange Item Price Ocean King’s Top 20 Monstrous Tooth Beast Hunter’s Hat 15 Monstrous Tooth Mchuzi wa Kuharibu 10 Monstrous Tooth Great Springald III 30 Monstrous Tooth Escapist’s Eyepatch 10 Monstrous Tooth Seascale Belt 10 Monstrous Tooth Sea Butcher’s Boots 15 Monstrous Tooth Wrappings of the Deep 10 Monstrous Tooth Pants of Tumult 15 Monstrous Tooth Ouroboros 50 Monstrous Tooth Mysterious Chest 50 Monstrous Tooth

That’s all there is to know about how to get and use Monstrous Tooth in Skull and Bones. For more Twinfinite guides about this game, learn how to claim pre-order bonuses or where to find Kaa Mangrove.