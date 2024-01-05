Monster Hunter World: Where Kulu-Ya-Ku’s Location Is

Let’s look at the Kulu-Ya-Ku location in Monster Hunter World. The game has you taking on all kinds of weird and wonderful monsters. From the oversized, lizard-looking Great Jagras to the T-rex-like Anjanath, the creatures you take on will come in all different shapes and sizes, complete with their own unique strengths and weaknesses.

Kulu-Ya-Ku Location in Monster Hunter World

One of the monsters you’ll need to take down as part of Monster Hunter World’s first main quests will be the Kulu-Ya-Ku, but this isn’t the only time you’re going to want to hunt one down.

Kulu-Ya-Ku can be found in two different areas in Monster Hunter World: the Ancient Forest and Wildspire Waste. If you want to naturally find it in the game, you can look for footprints and other trails to interact with. Eventually, your scoutflies will pick up the trail and lead you to it. But if you just want to head straight for Kulu-Ya-Ku, it’s usually found around the top section of Ancient Forest.

If you’re hunting in Wildspire Waste instead, you can normally find it lurking around areas 5-7 on your map. Make your way here and keep an eye out for this strange-looking bird creature. If you still can’t spot it around here, as previously mentioned, try looking for footprints or other markings you can interact with in your surroundings. Once you’ve uncovered enough, your scoutflies will be hot on the trail of the Kulu-Ya-Ku’s location.

